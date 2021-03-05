High school roundup for March 5, 2021: Upper St. Clair boys, girls move into semifinals

Friday, March 5, 2021 | 11:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Banbury (25) scored 30 points against Seneca Valley on Friday night.

Luke Banbury scored 30 points, David Pantelis added 17, and Upper St. Clair defeated Seneca Valley, 72-70, to fend off an upset bid in the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals Friday night.

No. 1 Upper St. Clair (17-1) will meet No. 5 Butler in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Connor Lyczek led No. 9 Seneca Valley (11-10) with 29 points. Cole Brooks added 16 and Connor Oros had 12.

Bishop Canevin 84, St. Joseph 56 – Shea Champine scored 20 points, 10 in the first quarter and 10 in the third, to lead top-seeded Bishop Canevin (14-4) in a Class 2A quarterfinal. Dom Elliott added 19 points, including 14 in the second half. KeVaughn Price contributed 16 points and Jhamil Price had 12. Senior Andrew Sullivan, the school’s all-time leading scorer, hit for 32 points for No. 8 St. Joseph (9-11). Anthony Kuhns had 14.

Union 65, Imani Christian 53 – Peyton Lombardo, who hit three 3-pointers and scored a total of 13 points in the entire regular season, hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 5 Union (9-4) to a Class A quarterfinal win. Matt Stanley had 24 points for Union, which will meet No. 1 Bishop Canevin in Tuesday’s semifinals. Aiden Betsill scored 13 and Amari Wesley had 11 for No. 4 Imani Christian (11-3). The game started about two hours late because the Imani Christian bus headed to the Union High School in Clarion County instead of the one in Lawrence County.

Rochester 49, Western Beaver 30 – J.D. Azulay scored 16 points and Parker Lyons and Noah Haskins added 10 apiece to lead No. 2 Rochester (13-4) to a Class A quarterfinal win. Thad Gray led No. 10 Western Beaver (11-5) with eight points.

Regular season

Allderdice 62, Carrick 42 – Cam Butcher scored 21 points to lead Allderdice (10-4, 9-0) to another City League win. Rayquon Young added 13 points and Major Rainey had 12. Amaru Caldwell led Carrick (4-4, 4-4) with 20 points.

Brashear 63, Perry Traditional Academy 44 – Jayden Vincent scored 24 points and Ta’meere Robinson added 16 as Brashear (3-5, 3-5) won in the City League. Nykler Rule led Perry (1-9, 0-9) with 11 points.

Girls basketball

Upper St. Clair 63, Pine-Richland 39 – Paige Dellicarri and Katelyn Robbins scored 16 points apiece as No. 1 Upper St. Clair (13-2) was the first team to punch a ticket to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals. The Panthers, who held a 35-17 rebounding advantage, will meet the winner of the Norwin-Butler quarterfinal on Wednesday. Kaili Doctor led No. 10 Pine-Richland (7-11) with 11 points.

Beaver 49, Elizabeth Forward 36 – Emma Pavelek scored 23 points and Maddi Weiland added 10 as No. 1 Beaver (17-0) remained unbeaten with a Class 4A quarterfinal win. Beaver will meet No. 4 Knoch in Tuesday’s semifinals. Haven Briggs scored 11 and Anna Resnik had 10 for No. 8 Elizabeth Forward, which led 11-9 after one quarter.

Quaker Valley 68, Montour 39 – Bailey Garbee scored 23 points to lead No. 2 Quaker Valley (14-4) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win over No. 7 Montour (12-10). Claire Kuzma added 14 and Corrine Washington had 10 for Quaker Valley, which will meet No. 3 Southmoreland on Tuesday.

Neshannock 72, California 16 – Mairan Haggerty scored 29 points to lead No. 1 Neshannock (15-2) into the Class 2A semifinals. Neleh Nogay added 12 points and Addi Watts had 11 for Neshannock, which will meet No. 4 Sewickley Academy on Tuesday. Makayla Boda led No. 8 California (10-4) with seven points.

Serra Catholic 60, Carlynton 37 – Chloe Pordash scored 15 points, Chloe Honick added 10, and No. 2 Serra Catholic (15-0) picked up a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Serra Catholic will meet No. 3 Winchester Thurston in Tuesday’s semifinals. Chloe Williams scored 14 points and Kendall Kline added 11 for No. 10 Carlynton (10-10).

Winchester Thurston 58, OLSH 48 – Nadia Moore had 22 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds to power No. 3 Winchester Thurston (12-3) in a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Maya Roberts added 19 points and made five 3-pointers and Nya Nicholson chipped in 13 for Winchester Thurston, which will face No. 2 Serra Catholic on Tuesday. Emily Schuck scored 14 and Grace Bradley had 12 for No. 6 OLSH (13-6).

