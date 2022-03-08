High school roundup for March 7, 2022: Erlain lifts Pine-Richland to OT win

By:

Monday, March 7, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Alex Erlain (21) celebrates his game-winning goal to beat Central Catholic in overtime during PIHL Class 3A first-round Penguins Cup playoff action on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Baierl Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Alex Erlain (21) celebrates his game-winning goal to beat Central Catholic in overtime during PIHL Class 3A first-round Penguins Cup playoff action on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Baierl Center Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Michael Mengine (68) and Carson Kalpakis look on as Alex Erlain’s shot beats Central Catholic goaltender Jake Dold for the game winner in overtime during PIHL Class 3A first-round Penguins Cup playoff action on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Baierl Center Previous Next

Alex Erlain’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner to lead Pine-Richland to a 2-1 victory over Central Catholic in a PIHL Class 3A Penguins Cup playoff game Monday night.

Esai Morse assisted on the game winner and Daniel Mooney made 18 saves for second-seeded Pine-Richland, which will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Peters Township and Baldwin in the semifinals March 14. Jake Dold made 23 saves for No. 7 Central Catholic.

Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Andrew Davis, Shane Kozlina and Jonathan Leishman scored for Seneca Valley (1-0) in a Class 3A Penguins Cup first-round win over Mt. Lebanon (0-1). Seneca Valley will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between North Allegheny and Bethel Park in the semifinals March 14. Conner Ribstein scored for Mt. Lebanon.

South Fayette 2, Armstrong 1 (OT) — Trevor Dalessandro scored the winning goal 1:48 into overtime to lead South Fayette to a Class 2A first-round Penguins Cup win. Wes Schwarzmiller assisted on the game winner and scored a second-period goal for No. 3 South Fayette. Brandon Timmins made 22 saves. Lance Quinnell scored the tying goal with four seconds left in regulation for No. 6 Armstrong. Gavin Grafton made 22 saves. South Fayette will meet the winner of Tuesday’s game between Franklin Regional and No. 7 Butler in the semifinals March 15.

Fox Chapel 5, North Hills 1 – Tommy Healy had two goals and Mason Heininger, Quentin Miske and Tyler Goldstein also scored to lead No. 1 Fox Chapel past No. 8 North Hills in a Class A Penguins Cup first-round win. Fox Chapel will meet the winner of Thursday’s game between Norwin and Westmont Hilltop in the semifinals March 16. Derek Pietrzyk scored for North Hills.

Quaker Valley 5, Moon 2 – Luke Flowers scored two goals and Riley Moore and Noah Mattie had one goal and two assists each for No. 3 Quaker Valley in a Class A Penguins Cup first-round win over No. 6 Moon. Quaker Valley will meet the winner of Tuesday’s game between North Catholic and McDowell in the semifinals March 16. Zachary Love and Andrew Finnigan had a goal and an assist each for Moon.