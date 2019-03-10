High school roundup for March 9, 2019: Pine-Richland boys open PIAA playoffs with victory

By: HSSN Staff

Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 10:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Christiane Frye drives past Huntingdon’s Kynnedy Miller during their PIAA Class 4A first round state playoff game Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Allyson Kirby is fouled by Huntingdon’s Rachel Kyle during their PIAA Class 4A first round state playoff game Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Allyson Kirby battles Huntingdon’s Emily Kurtz for a loose ball during their PIAA Class 4A first round state playoff game Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Previous Next

The Pine-Richland boys basketball team had a three-hour bus ride home from Hershey on Saturday night. It was a happy one.

Dan Petcash had 25 points, and Greg Shulkosky added 22 as the Rams defeated Wilson, 89-64, in the opening round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs at Milton Hershey High School.

Logan Murray had 15 points, and Kyle Polce added 11 for Pine-Richland (22-3), the WPIAL’s fourth-place team.

The Rams will take on District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (23-3) in the PIAA second round Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.

Butler 56, Chambersburg 42 — Ethan Morton scored 20 points for Butler (21-5) in a PIAA Class 6A first-round win at Canon-McMillan. The WPIAL runners-up held a 30-16 advantage in the second half.

Mt. Lebanon 67, Manheim Township 57 — Hayden Mitchell had 19 points, and Blaine Gartley added 18 as WPIAL champion Mt. Lebanon (23-3) won a PIAA Class 6A first-round game at Peters Township. Mike Palmer added 12 for the Blue Devils.

Class 3A

Aliquippa 66, Fairview 56 — William Gipson had 23 points to lift Aliquippa (17-8) to a PIAA Class 3A first-round win at Edinboro. Zuriah Fisher had 19 points, and M.J. Devonshire added 17 for the Quips, who will play Lincoln Park in the second round.

Forest Hills 64, North Catholic 51 — In a PIAA Class 3A first-round game at Northgate, District 6’s Forest Hills (17-9) claimed the program’s first playoff win in 23 years with a triumph over WPIAL runner-up North Catholic (21-6).

Lincoln Park 73, Bellwood-Antis 55 — Keeno Holmes had 17 points, and Isaiah Smith added 16 as WPIAL champion Lincoln Park (23-4) won a PIAA Class 3A first-round game at New Castle.

Seton LaSalle 67, Sharpsville 57 — Seton LaSalle (20-5) earned a trip to the PIAA Class 3A second round with a first-round victory over District 10’s Sharpsville (16-10) at North Hills.

Sharon 63, Washington 49 — District 10 champion Sharon (22-4) used a 24-6 run in the third quarter to defeat Washington (14-10) in a PIAA Class 3A first-round game at Farrell. Zahmere Robinson had 13 points for the Little Prexies.

Class 2A

Bishop Guilfoyle 100, Sto-Rox 64 — District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle (24-2) hit he century mark in a PIAA Class 2A first-round win over Sto-Rox (14-11) at St. Francis.

Coudersport 73, South Side Beaver 70 — Owen Chambers got a steal and then hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give District 9 runner-up Coudersport (22-2) a PIAA Class 2A first-round win over South Side Beaver (18-8) at Saint Marys.

Farrell 74, Shenango 47 — Kyi Wright had 23 points to guide District 10 champion Farrell (22-3) to a PIAA Class 2A first-round win at Sharon. Colin McQuiston had 15 points, and Reis Watkins added 14 for Shenango (11-14).

OLSH 62, West Middlesex 43 — Daren DiMichele’s 20 points guided WPIAL champion OLSH (23-2) to a PIAA Class 2A first-round win at North Hills. Austin Wigley and Jake DiMichele each had 14 points in the win.

Ridgway 60, Sewickley Academy 51 — Isiah Warfield had 23 points for Sewickley Academy (13-10), but the Panthers fell short in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game at Saint Marys. John DelVecchio added 11 points for Sewickley Academy, which held a 30-19 lead at halftime.

Serra Catholic 79, Penns Manor 44 — Jimmy Moon scored 33 points as WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic (21-4) won a PIAA Class 2A first-round game at Peters Township. Khalil Smith had 14 points for the Eagles, who will play Farrell in the second round.

Girls basketball

Class 5A

Chartiers Valley 59, General McLane 24 — Aislin Malcom had 11 points to lead a balanced attack for WPIAL champion Chartiers Valley (26-0) in a PIAA Class 5A first-round win at Peters Township. The Colts led 22-5 in the first quarter.

Penn Hills 42, Hollidaysburg 25 – Penn Hills (17-7) used an 18-1 run in the second quarter to take control of a PIAA Class 5A first-round win at Altoona. The Indians also made a 13-3 run in the third quarter.

Oakland Catholic 60, Warren 45 – Sierra DeAngelo had 19 points to lift Oakland Catholic (21-4) to a PIAA Class 5A first-round victory at Edinboro. Alexis Sestric tallied 13 points, and Jayde Boyd and Anna Sproule each had 10 for the Eagles, who will play Penn Hills in the second round.

Slippery Rock 60, Obama Academy 42 – Javonna Perkins tallied 10 points for Obama Academy (15-9) in a PIAA Class 5A first-round loss at Sharon.

Class 4A

Blackhawk 70, Punxsutawney 46 – Mackenzie Amalia had 25 points to help Blackhawk (20-5) earn a PIAA Class 4A first-round win at Clearfield. Mady Aulbach had 12 points, and Olivia Roberts and Jolie Strati added 10 for the Cougars.

Central Valley 66, Huntingdon 42 — The Warriors raced out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter on their way to a PIAA Class 4A first-round win at Mt. Lebanon.

WPIAL runner-up CV followed with more dominance in the second quarter as it built its lead to 42-16 by halftime.

The Warriors had three players in double digits with junior Allyson Kirby leading the way with 17 points. Christiane Frye added 12 and Kaelyn Underwood scored 11, all in the first half.

The Bearcats (14-9) were led by junior Kait McElroy’s 13 points.

Central Valley (23-2) will face District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic in the second round.

Forest Hills 50, Keystone Oaks 32 — Gillian Piccolino scored 10 points for Keystone Oaks (14-10) in a PIAA Class 4A first-round loss at St. Francis.

Lancaster Catholic 52, Quaker Valley 24 — Quaker Valley (13-11) had its season come to a close after a PIAA Class 3A first-round loss at Warwick.

North Catholic 58, McKeesport 42 — Dani Short had 16 points, and Kylee Lewandowski added 14 as WPIAL champion North Catholic (23-3) won a PIAA Class 4A first-round contest at Northgate. The Trojanettes went on a 32-10 run between the second and third quarters. They will play Blackhawk in the second round.

Villa Maria 55, Elizabeth Forward 45 — Bri Spirnak had 21 points but it wasn’t enough for Elizabeth Forward (17-9) in a PIAA Class 4A first-round loss at Edinboro.

Class A

Berlin Brothersvalley 79, Avella 30 — District 5 champion Berlin (21-5) closed the game on a 20-0 run to earn a PIAA Class A first-round win over Avella (17-7) at Pitt-Johnstown.

Kennedy Catholic 63, West Greene 56 — McKenna Lampe had 18 points, and Kaitlyn Rizor added 12 for WPIAL runner-up West Greene (22-4) in a PIAA Class A first-round loss at Canon-McMillan. Malia Magestro had 34 points for Kennedy Catholic (18-6).

Rochester 67, Otto-Eldred 44 — Alexis Robison scored 27 points and Corynne Hauser added 22 points as WPIAL champion Rochester (20-6) defeated Otto-Eldred (15-11) in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs at New Castle. Robison and Hauser each hit three 3-pointers while teammate Bethany Barto chipped in 11 points. Jadelyn Spinney scored 12 points in the loss.

Sewickley Academy 44, North Clarion 35 — Sewickley Academy (13-8) earned a spot in the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs with a first-round win over District 9 champion North Clarion (19-6) at Moniteau.

St. Joseph’s Academy 52, Quigley Catholic 41 — Taylor Kirschner scored 21 points, but Quigley Catholic (14-12) dropped a PIAA Class A first-round game at North Hills.

Vincentian Academy 46, Johnsonburg 44 (OT) — Sydney Calderaro scored in the final seconds of overtime to lift Vincentian Academy (13-12) to a PIAA Class A first-round win at Saint Marys. Hannah Katz had 21 points, and Alana Winkler added 16 for the Royals.