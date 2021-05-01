High school roundup for May 1, 2021: Canon Mac softball outslugs Mt. Lebanon

By:

Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 10:25 PM

Tribune-Review

Olivia Ulam went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs to lead Canon-McMillan to a 19-15 victory in a Section 1-6A softball slugfest Saturday afternoon.

Grace Higgins, Elli Kotar and Sophia Duke also homered for the Big Macs (5-6, 2-3). Jenna Gorecki hit a grand slam and a three-run shot for Mt. Lebanon (8-5, 3-3). Kate Borza homered twice and Deidre Flaherty also went deep for the Blue Devils.

Avonworth 16, Ellwood City 4 – Leah Kuban and Abby Stanley homered and Meghan Fissore and Cassie Heinauer had three hits each as Avonworth (8-4, 5-2) defeated Ellwood City (9-3, 4-3) in Section 2-3A.

Baldwin 11, Peters Township 0 – Baldwin’s Brookelle Holby struck out 10 and walked one as she no-hit Peters Township (1-9, 0-5) in a Section 1-6A matchup. Anna Schumacher had a three-run home run while Keira Platz and Sydney Zenkovich drove in three runs each for Baldwin (3-6, 3-2).

Beaver 9, Montour 0 – Beaver’s Payton List struck out 10 as she pitched a four-hit shutout over Montour (8-4, 7-3) in Section 3-4A. Anna Blum drove in three runs and Kayla Cornell and Emilee Hohenshel added two RBI each for Beaver (10-0, 8-0). Morgan Castelucci took the loss for Montour, which had won its previous five games, outscoring its opponents 64-8 over that span.

Bentworth 20, California 6 – Jessica Rothka went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Bentworth (4-8, 3-6) to a Section 3-2A win. Sydney DiNardo and winning pitcher Jaclyn Tatar also had four hits. Jocelyn Babirad and Emily O’Dell drove in four runs apiece. Makayla Boda went 3 for 4 for California (4-10, 2-6).

Kiski Area 8, Butler 0 – Hannah Simpson threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Ashlee Bair doubled and tripled to lead Kiski Area (4-7) past Butler (1-11) in a nonsection game. Simpson and Kassandra Cessna went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Norwin 7, North Allegheny 1 – Bailee Bertani went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run to lead Norwin (10-2, 7-1) to a Section 2-6A victory. Madie Kessler and Olivia Mastrilli also homered. Winning pitcher Sydney Lokay didn’t allow an earned run and went 2 for 3 with a double. Ashley Solenday and Alaina Whipkey doubled for North Allegheny (6-8, 3-4).

Penn-Trafford 5, Connellsville 1 – Sarah Eisenhuth went 3 for 3 with two home runs to power Penn-Trafford (10-3, 8-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Brooke Cleland and Emma Little also homered. Winning pitcher Mia Smith allowed four hits and fanned 15. Maddy Kinneer went 2 for 2 with a triple for Connellsville (8-5, 3-4).

Shaler 11, McDowell 1 – Kayleigh Newland hit a two-run home run and winning pitcher Bethany Rodman fanned seven as Shaler (8-3) won a nonsection game. Corey Sigmund, Cam Murphy and Megan Povich had two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Baseball

Ambridge 5, Eden Christian 3 – Cole Grable went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Ambridge (3-8) to a nonsection win. Ryan Conover also drove in a pair. Robert Farfan and Andrew Prouty each had a triple and an RBI for Eden Christian (11-3).

Bethel Park 2, Connellsville 0 – Evan Holewinski threw a complete-game two-hitter with eight strikeouts and Cody Geddes doubled and drove in two runs for Bethel Park (11-2, 7-0) in Section 4-5A. Gage Gillott also allowed two hits and fanned eight for Connellsville (6-6, 4-2).

Ellwood City 5, Quaker Valley 1 – James Meehan was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI as Ellwood City (8-9) defeated Quaker Valley (4-9) in nonsection play. Alexander Roth picked up the win in relief and also drove in a run.

Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Jeannette 2 – Greensburg Centrral Catholic (11-1) scored 11 runs in the first inning on the way to defeating Jeannette (2-11) in a four-inning nonsection contest. Zach David and Max Kallock each went 4 for 4 for the Centurions.

Plum 16, Woodland Hills 1 – Silvio Ionadi went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Matt Frazetta and Logan Kemmerer also went 2 for 2 as Plum (8-3, 8-0) rolled to a Section 2-5A win. Nathan Scherer doubled and drove in a run for Woodland Hills (1-8, 0-8).

Track and field

Fayette County Coaches Association championship – Brownsville distance runner Jolena Quarzo was a triple winner, taking first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Albert Gallatin’s Emily Sanders (100, 200) and Connellsville’s Grace Bosnic (100, 300 hurdles) and Isabella Roebuck (shot put, discus) were double winners, while Laurel Highlands took the team title.

On the boys side, Ky’ron Craggette won the 100 and 200 to lead Connellsville to the team title. Uniontown’s Brandon Hebda (800, 1,600) and Albert Gallatin’s Bruno Fabrycki (long, triple jump) were also double winners.