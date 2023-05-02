TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for May 1, 2023: Avonworth baseball blanks Steel Valley

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, May 1, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Mason Horwat singled, doubled and drove in a run, Mason Metz had two hits and two RBIs, and three pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout to lead Avonworth (12-4, 8-1) to a 5-0 victory over Steel Valley (2-9, 2-5) in Section 2-3A baseball Monday. Horwat struck out 11 in five innings to earn the win. Luke Zelinko and Aidan Tinker each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Thomas Jefferson 20, Woodland Hills 0 – Brady McGough singled, doubled, tripled and drove in five runs and Jason Siemon threw a three-inning no-hitter as Thomas Jefferson (7-9, 3-6) defeated Woodland Hills (0-12, 0-9) in Section 3-4A.

Softball

McKeesport 22, Woodland Hills 3 – Madison Miller went 3 for 3 with a double, a homer and five RBIs, Emme Stout doubled and drove in four runs, and Aubrie Mackowiak singled and doubled to lead McKeesport (8-7, 4-5) past Woodland Hills (0-11, 0-8) in Section 1-4A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 22, Steel Valley 0 – Emma Henry threw a three-inning no-hitter to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 2-2A victory over Steel Valley. Henry also singled and drove in a pair of runs for the Centurions (10-1, 7-1). Steel Valley (3-10, 3-6) allowed two hits and issued 25 walks.

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 22, Seneca Valley 11 – Lindsay Scheffler had nine goals and two assists to lead Fox Chapel (10-3) to a Section 2-3A victory. Sydney Schutzman added four goals and Annie Mohn scored three for the Foxes.

Boys volleyball

Hempfield 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Dave Verna had 10 kills and Josh Reilly added seven to lead Hempfield (9-4) to a nonsection victory. Gino Bompiani dished out 22 assists and Parker Smikes recorded four aces.

