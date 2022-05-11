High school roundup for May 10, 2022: Blackhawk knocks New Castle from playoff contention

By:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Josh Reed (5) celebrates with Anthony Malagise during the 2021 WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.

Josh Reed threw four no-hit innings and Jarrod Malagiese homered to lead Blackhawk to a 15-0 victory over New Castle in Section 2-4A baseball Tuesday, eliminating the Red Hurricanes from playoff contention.

Louis Sebastian doubled twice and drove in three runs and Ryan Jones doubled and knocked in two runs for the Cougars (8-7, 4-7). New Castle (3-10, 3-9) was last year’s WPIAL champion in Class 4A.

Armstrong 4, Highlands 1 – Ian Harcelrode went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Dustin Coleman worked five innings, giving up an unearned run and striking out 11, to lead Armstrong (8-11) to a nonsection win. Seth Helgert doubled and scored for Highlands (11-6).

Beaver 3, Central Valley 2 – J.J. Shallcross drove in two runs and Mason Lang drove in another as Beaver (11-5, 10-2) beat Central Valley (5-10, 3-8) in Section 2-4A. Shane Jarvie knocked in a run and Jack Bible went 2 for 3 for the Warriors.

Bentworth 12, Avella 1 – Winning pitcher Lucas Burt doubled, tripled and drove in four runs to lead Bentworth (9-5) to a nonsection win over Avella (4-10). Landon Urcho doubled and tripled and Zane Woodhouse had two RBIs for the Bearcats.

Beth-Center 9, Waynesburg 8 – Chase Malanosky hit a two-run walk-off single in the seventh to lead Beth-Center (6-9) to a nonsection win. Dom Revi went 4 for 4 for Beth-Center. Alex VanSickle singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Waynesburg (5-11).

Burgettstown 5, Fort Cherry 0 – Nathan Klodowski doubled in a run, A.J. Kuzior also doubled and Brodie Kuzior picked up the win for Burgettstown (12-3, 10-2) in a Section 4-2A game against Fort Cherry (8-5, 7-5).

Burrell 5, Valley 2 – Joe Druga doubled and drove in a run and Austin McClafferty went 2 for 4 with a triple as Burrell (5-9) won a nonsection game. Collin Scholl ended the day with two hits, including a solo home run, for Valley (6-12).

California 14, Charleroi 2 – Hunter Assad went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, Rick Lawson went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Dom Martini doubled as California (9-6) beat Charleroi (6-8) in nonsection play.

Chartiers-Houston 11, Carlynton 1 – Ryan Opfer went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Justus Buckingham went 3 for 4 to lead Chartiers-Houston (10-6, 7-5) to a Section 4-2A victory. Bryce Rodriguez had three hits for Carlynton (3-11, 2-10).

East Allegheny 4, South Allegheny 3 – Ryan Rupert hit a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to lead East Allegheny (11-5) to a nonsection win. Michael Cahill had an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh as East Allegheny scored twice to tie it. Damon Campano had an RBI single in the top of the eighth to give South Allegheny (8-8) the lead.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Belle Vernon 0 – Alexander Wardropper threw a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-6, 6-6) to a Section 3-4A win. Cameron Seabol singled and doubled and Kaden Faychak drove in a pair. Jack Bryer and Andrew Sokol doubled for Belle Vernon (5-11, 3-9).

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 4 – Vincent Reiber went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Will Burger went 3 for 4 with an RBI as Fox Chapel (10-8, 7-5) scored two runs off an error in the sixth inning to grab a Section 2-5A win. Silvio Ionadi hit a solo homer and Logan Kemerrer drove in two runs for Plum (12-5, 8-4).

Freedom 6, Northgate 3 – Tristen Clear drove in three runs, Josh Yeck went 1 for 3 and scored three times, and Carter Slowinski picked up the win for Freedom (1-12, 1-10) in nonsection play. Vito Pascale, Davonte Christie and Dylan McWilliams each had two hits for Northgate (4-8, 4-7).

Jeannette 10, St. Joseph 4 – Brayden Luttner went 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in four runs and Michael Mason doubled and knocked in two runs to lead Jeannette (3-9) to a nonsection win. Simon Szalla went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for St. Joseph (0-12).

Laurel Highlands 9, Uniontown 4 – Ty Sankovich, Carson Damico and Braeden O’Brien each drove in two runs and Frank Kula hit a solo home run to lift Laurel Highlands (12-5, 9-3) past Uniontown (9-7, 6-6) in Section 3-4A. Hinter Chaikcic went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Red Raiders.

Leechburg 3, Riverview 1 – Braiden Turiak and Owen McDermott each hit a double and Thomas Burke drove in a run as Leechburg (8-5, 7-4) beat Riverview (5-10, 4-7) in Section 3-A. Tyler Aftanas drove in the Raiders’ only run.

Ligonier Valley 5, Derry 2 – Connor Tunstall went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and winning pitcher Haden Sierocky went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out six as Ligonier Valley (6-9, 3-7) beat Derry (10-5, 6-4) in Section 3-3A. Ashton Beighley went 3 for 4 with a double for the Trojans.

Mars 6, Hampton 2 – Zachary Orosz and Jake Johnson each drove in two runs and Matt Mroz picked up the win as Mars (14-4, 11-1) beat Hampton (10-7, 9-3) in Section 2-5A. Eric Weeks hit a home run for the Talbots.

Neshannock 8, Laurel 0 – Sebastian Coiro earned the win and Nate Ryan smacked two doubles and drove in two runs to lead Neshannock (14-6, 8-4) over Laurel (9-5, 8-4) in Section 2-2A. Logan Ayres doubled for the Spartans.

New Brighton 3, Union 2 – Ian McKee hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh as Bobby Budacki got the win for New Brighton (9-9) in nonsection play. Mark Stanley hit a two-run homer for Union (9-4).

Norwin 6, Connellsville 2 – Ty Stecko and Jack Whalen each drove in a run as Norwin (10-7) scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail in a nonsection matchup. James Domer went 1 for 4 with an RBI for Connellsville (9-10). Noah Czajkowski earned the win for the Knights.

Penn Hills 9, Woodland Hills 2 – Jordan Sullivan hit a home run and Dallen Banks drove in two runs on two hits while Dominic Sullivan struck out 10 Woodland Hills (0-15, 0-12) batters as Penn Hills (3-13, 2-10) won the Section 2-5A matchup. Adam Ghanem doubled for the Wolverines.

Penn-Trafford 10, Montour 3 – Chuck Fontana III doubled and drove in two runs, Jacob Otto collected two hits and two RBIs, and Dylan Grabowski brought home two runs to lead Penn-Trafford (13-5) in a nonsection matchup with Montour (15-4). Zac Stern tripled and drove in two for the Spartans.

Peters Township 7, Hempfield 5 – Joe Bedillion went 2 for 4 with a double, Sam Miller doubled and drove in two runs, and Vinny Sarcone got the win for Peters Township (17-1) in a nonsection matchup. Ryan Firmstone doubled and drove in a run and Collin Hunter singled and brought home another for Hempfield (7-12).

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 6 – Jack Gardinier drove in two runs and four others hit a double while Jackson Bould picked up the win for Quaker Valley (7-9, 6-6) in Section 2-4A against Ambridge (7-11, 3-9). Max Cottage went 2 for 3 as the Bridgers, down 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh, rallied for four runs, but came up just short.

Serra Catholic 12, OLSH 2 – Zach Black collected four hits, Matt Bisceglia tripled, and Eli Kite and Isiah Petty each doubled while Zack Karp got the win as Serra Catholic (18-0) beat OLSH (7-7) in nonsection play.

Seton LaSalle 14, Brentwood 1 – Brian Vogel Jr. went 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs and Gio Lonero went 2 for 3 with a home run and also drove in four runs as Seton LaSalle (13-1, 12-0) defeated Brentwood (4-10, 4-8) in Section 4-2A. Sam Georgiana also homered for Seton LaSalle.

Shaler 6, Avonworth 4 – Derek Leas earned the win while Miguel Hugas went 3 for 4 with a double and Chase Beran doubled and drove in a run to lead Shaler (13-5) to a nonsection win. Jake Osborn smacked a two-run homer for Avonworth (12-7).

Shenango 2, Riverside 1 – Grason Hooks walked and scored when Tino Campoli reached on an error in the seventh inning to lead Shenango (12-3, 8-3) to a Section 2-2A win. Zach Herb threw a complete game for Shenango, giving up one run on five hits and striking out eight. Darren McDade singled and drove in a run for Riverside (13-5, 9-3). Ron Harper was the hard-luck loser, giving up two unearned runs on four hits in 6.2 innings.

Slippery Rock 18, Freeport 5 – Freeport (4-13) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-5, but Slippery Rock blew the game open by plating 12 runs in the seventh. Michael Hanz drove in two runs and Ethan Lacinski went 2 for 4 with a double for the Yellowjackets. Dylan Gordon had four hits and four RBIs for Slippery Rock.

Springdale 16, Cornell 14 – Chris Savko went 4 for 5 with two doubles and six RBIs, Legend Ausk went 4 for 4 and drove in three runs, and John Hughes hit two doubles as Springdale (4-9) outlasted Cornell (0-12) in a nonsection slugfest. Wyatt Karabinos knocked in five runs for the Raiders.

Upper St. Clair 2, Chartiers Valley 1 – Hunter Schroeck and Tim Speer each doubled in a run while Brandon Liokateas struck out 10 to lead Upper St. Clair (10-7) to a nonsection victory. Brendan Cruz singled in a run for Chartiers Valley (9-10).

Washington 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – Ian Callan doubled, tripled and drove in a run, Michael Shallcross hit a two-run double and Wayne Sparks-Gatling knocked in two runs as Washington (6-9) blanked Jefferson-Morgan (6-6) in nonsection play. Liam Ankrom hit a triple for the Rockets.

West Allegheny 16, South Side 1 – Will Gubba and Colin Marinpetro each had two hits including a triple and drove in two runs while Joe Pustover went 3 for 5 with a triple and four RBIs to lead West Allegheny (14-4) to a nonsection defeat of South Side (7-8).

West Mifflin 6, Ringgold 4 – Ryan Lang and Eric Link each doubled and knocked in two runs and Jake Walker tripled and drove in a run as West Mifflin (15-3, 11-1) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to earn a Section 3-4A win. Gianni Cantini slugged two doubles and brought home two runs for Ringgold (5-12, 3-9).

Yough 8, Mt. Pleasant 7 – Korvyn Johnson hit a game-tying single and Taylor Odelli followed with the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Yough (10-6) past Mt. Pleasant (9-7) in nonsection play. Johnson and Odelli each ended the day with two RBIs. Connor Drzal went 4 for 4 with an RBI double for the Vikings.

Softball

Beaver Falls 6, South Park 5 – Cali Legzdin hit a three-run homer, and Brook Hanshaw drove in two runs to lead Beaver Falls (1-9, 1-7) to a Section 2-3A win. Kylie Mettrick went 3 for 4 with a double and home run for South Park (3-8, 3-7).

Bishop Canevin 10, Carlynton 9 – Bella DeMark went 4 for 4 with three doubles, Alysha Cutri had a double and three RBIs, and Erin Jameson tripled for Bishop Canevin (8-4) in a nonsection win. Tanner Kephart went 4 for 4 with three doubles and Lily Barber had three hits and two RBIs for Carlynton (4-8).

Carmichaels 13, Beth-Center 3 – Kendall Ellsworth and Sophia Zalar each hit a double and Ali Jacobs went 4 for 5 with three RBIs for Carmichaels (10-4, 8-3) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (3-10, 3-9).

Chartiers-Houston 16, Valley 3 – Paige McAvoy hit a grand slam, Ella Richey went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Meadow Ferri struck out 10 for Chartiers-Houston (15-2) in a nonsection win. Leah Taliani tripled, and Gabby Campana-Chambers doubled for Valley (4-5).

Fox Chapel 5, Butler 3 – Brynn Palmer hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to lead Fox Chapel (12-3) to a nonsection win. Mackenzie Borkovich worked all eight innings, striking out 17, and went 2 for 4 with a double. Hunter Taylor also singled and doubled. Lily Vicari had two hits and Morgan Burkhardt singled and drove in a run for Bulter (0-13).

Frazier 12, Bentworth 2 – Delaney Warnick went 3 for 5 with two home runs and six RBIs, and Jensyn Hartman went 4 for 4 with two doubles to lead Frazier (13-0, 11-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Jocelyn Babirad and Jaclyn Tatar each hit a double for Bentworth (4-9, 4-8).

Freeport 11, St. Joseph 0 – Sydney Selker and Abby DeJidas each had a triple and two RBIs, and Natalie King and Jenna Selker each hit a double for Freeport (9-5) in a nonsection win over St. Joseph (5-8).

Hempfield 6, Penn-Trafford 5 — Olivia Kline had an RBI double, and Sydney Mitchell drew a bases-loaded walk as Hempfield (12-2) scored two in the bottom of the 10th in a nonsection win. Allie Cervola hit two doubles for the Spartans. Madison Rapp hit a home run for Penn-Trafford (13-2).

Highlands 12, McKeesport 1 – Jess Cekada hit a three-run homer, Maera Williams had a double and three RBIs, and Jaycee Haidze tripled for Highlands (9-5, 8-2) in a Section 1-4A win over McKeesport (3-9, 2-8).

Kiski Area 3, Connellsville 2 – Madison Leith singled in the game-winning run for Kiski Area (12-5) in a nonsection victory. Kaylee Musco and Mackenzie Favero each hit a double, and Isabella Delia drove in two runs for Kiski Area. Kirra Davis and Maddy Kinneer each hit a triple and Mallory Orndorff had two RBIs for Connellsville (5-9).

Knoch 9, Greensburg Salem 0 – Lindsay Edwards doubled and Sennett Purcell drove in three runs for Knoch (8-9, 5-5) in a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (1-12-1, 0-10).

Latrobe 11, Belle Vernon 0 – Jenna Tallman went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs, and Josie Straigis had a triple and three RBIs for Latrobe (7-4) in a nonsection win. Maren Metikosh hit a double for Belle Vernon (10-7-1).

Laurel Highlands 15, Albert Gallatin 2 – Madison Zungri hit a home run, Maddie Livingston went 3 for 3, and Alexis Grimm had a double and three RBIs for Laurel Highlands (6-8) in a nonsection win over Albert Gallatin (5-9).

Leechburg 18, Northgate 0 – Anna Cibik threw a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and Karli Mazak had four hits to lead Leechburg 8-4, 8-1) past Northgate (3-7, 3-6) in Section 3-A. Cibik, Fayln Verner and Laney Aul had three hits apiece.

Marion Center 12, Derry 2 – Sarah Dettling went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and Sophia Doherty drove in a run as Derry (2-9) fell to Marion Center in nonsection play. Isabella DePalma went 2 for 3 for the Trojans.

McGuffey 4, Jefferson-Morgan 2 – Roxanne Painter and Julia Barr each hit a double for McGuffey (3-8) in a nonsection win. Jasmine Demanske hit a home run, and Isabella Bazzoli doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (6-6).

Montour 8, Blackhawk 4 – Angelina LaMarca and Mia Arndt each hit a double and Kylie Ross went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Montour (11-4, 9-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Aya Larson hit a double for Blackhawk (5-7, 5-7). Montour’s win clinched a WPIAL playoff berth for New Castle.

Neshannock 14, Armstrong 4 – Addy Frye went 4 for 5 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs and Hunter Newman went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead Neshannock (17-0) to a nonsection win. Emma Smerick hit a home run for Armstrong (15-3).

North Hills 10, Chartiers Valley 3 – Brenna Westwood had a double and four RBIs and Hannah Murphy doubled for North Hills (12-3) in a nonsection win. Marta Gualazzi tripled and Marie Kinchington doubled for Chartiers Valley (12-4).

Peters Township 8, Pine-Richland 5 – Sami Bewick went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and Skylar Lemansky hit a double for Peters Township (6-9) in a nonsection win. Natalie Zentz and Ella Kasperowicz each hit a double for Pine-Richland (11-3).

Plum 6, Penn Hills 0 – Jaralyn Kincaid and Ashley Polakovic each went 2 for 4 with a double, and Taylor Lorish went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Plum (5-10, 4-7) to a Section 1-5A win. Jali Ransom doubled for Penn Hills (5-8, 5-8).

Ringgold 11, Burgettstown 10 – Emma Noff went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Peyton Laflash hit two doubles, Amy Peterson tripled, and Daniella Vecchio and Olivia Vecchio each doubled to lead Ringgold (3-13) past Burgettstown (9-7) in a nonsection win. Layla Sherman doubled for Burgettstown.

Riverside 6, Hopewell 3 – Sydney Hale went 3 for 4 with a triple and Danny Rosenberger hit three singles for Riverside (8-5) in a nonsection win over Hopewell (3-9).

Seneca Valley 14, Franklin Regional 2 – Mia Ryan went 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Lexie Hames hit a home run, and Bella Gross and Lilly Hicks each hit a double for Seneca Valley (9-6) in a nonsection win over Franklin Regional (13-5).

Serra Catholic 3, Union 2 – Olivia Gergely singled and scored on an error in the eighth to lead Serra Catholic (12-6) to a nonsection win. Carolina Malandra and Tori Tom had two hits for Serra. Bella Cameron singled and tripled and Tori May had a double for Union (16-3).

Seton LaSalle 21, Apollo-Ridge 5 – Delaney Baker had four RBIs and Kamiya Morris, Kiara Cerminara and Cassidy Baxendell doubled for Seton LaSalle (10-4, 8-4) in a Section 2-2A win. Camdyn Kowalczyk, Bailey Zidek and April Earnest doubled for Apollo-Ridge (7-6, 6-6).

South Allegheny 5, Mt. Pleasant 4 – Lily Drako doubled in the bottom of the sixth, providing the winning margin for South Allegheny (12-3, 9-1) in a Section 3-3A win. Katie Hutter went 3 for 3 with a triple, and Sophia Smithnosky hit a double for Mt. Pleasant (8-8, 5-5).

Springdale 15, Ellis School 0 – Brianna Thompson had a home run and five RBIs, and Emily Wilhelm had two doubles and two RBIs for Springdale (8-1, 8-0) in a Section 3-A win over Ellis School (2-9, 2-8).

West Allegheny 17, Central Valley 7 – Aubrey Police hit a double and home run, and Adriana Vicari-Baker, Adrianna Arnal, Madison Lucas, Allison Gass, Ava Henke, Emily Nolan and Savanna Benish each hit a home run for West Allegheny (12-3) in a nonsection win. Abigail Borello and Payton Haller each hit a double for Central Valley (8-7).

Boys volleyball

OLSH 3, Hopewell 1 – Hopewell won the first set 25-14, but OLSH swept the last three sets 25-19, 25-16 and 25-19. Colin Wiegand had 14 kills and two blocks. Cam Glance and Jon Pflueger each had eight kills and Jeremy Ciaramella had 37 assists for the Chargers.

Seneca Valley 3, North Allegheny 1 — Seneca Valley ended North Allegheny’s 75-match winning streak with a 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory in Section 1-3A. It was NA’s first loss since the 2017 state finals against Central York. Having split their season series, the Raiders and Tigers are tied atop the section at 10-1.

Girls lacrosse

Hampton 13, Pine-Richland 7 – Hampton led by one at halftime and then turned it on in the second half. Emi DiLiberto scored six goals, and Sophia Kelly added four. Gia Castellano had nine saves in goal as the Talbots won their last regular season home game of the season.

Quaker Valley 13, Moon 10 – Tia Pethel found the net four times, Chase Kriebel netted a hat trick and Kyra Gabriele and Sydney Hewitt each scored twice to lead Quaker Valley to a win over Moon.

This story will be updated.