High school roundup for May 11, 2021: Shaler softball takes section title on walk-off winner

By:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 11:09 PM

Tribune-Review

Cam Murphy hit a two-run home run and Natalie Spears delivered the game-winning two-run double as Shaler rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat North Allegheny 9-8 and capture the Section 3-5A softball title Tuesday afternoon.

Eloise Facher also homered for the Titans (11-3, 8-1). Brenna Westwood and Maria Chutko doubled for North Hills (10-4, 7-2).

Albert Gallatin 7, Thomas Jefferson 6 – Gianna Krofchek hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth to lead Albert Gallatin (3-7, 1-7) to a Section 2-5A win. Alexis Metts and Shayla Reynolds homered and Rylea Hlatky had three hits. Lily Rockwell doubled for Thomas Jefferson (6-4, 4-3).

Armstrong 14, Penn Hills 5 – Mackenzie Egley homered twice and drove in seven runs to power Armstrong (11-4, 9-2) to a Section 1-5A win. Emma Paul, Jessica Pugh and Riley Kilgore had two hits apiece. Chloe Campbell had three hits and two RBIs for Penn Hills (2-10, 0-10).

Beaver 6, Hopewell 0 – Mack Boyd and winning pitcher Emilee Hohenshel had two hits apiece to lead Beaver (13-0, 11-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Jordyn Glumac had a base hit for Hopewell (5-10, 2-9).

Bethel Park 9, Peters Township 1 – Reagan Millikien went 3 for 4 with a triple, home run and four RBIs to lead Bethel Park (14-0, 7-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Sandra Soltes also homered. Gianna Sciullo and Lauren Caye had two hits. Sami Bewick went 2 for 3 with a home run for Peters Township (1-12, 0-8).

Blackhawk 9, New Castle 8 – Raina Johnson had three hits and Maddie Skye singled, tripled and drove in two runs to lead Blackhawk (7-6, 6-5) to a Section 3-4A win. Rachel Zona had three hits for New Castle (3-10, 2-8).

Blackhawk 8, Ambridge 7 – Paige Campbell went 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs and Maddie Skye went 3 for 5 with five RBIs to lead Blackhawk (8-6, 7-5) to a Section 3-4A win. Ashley DeWeese went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Ambridge (1-13, 1-10).

Charleroi 5, Beth-Center 4 – Riley Jones’ third hit of the game was a walk-off RBI single as Charleroi (9-7, 6-3) won in Section 3-2A. Sofia Celashi singled and doubled. Jen Zelenich had two doubles and three RBIs for Beth-Center (4-9, 2-8).

Chartiers-Houston 6, OLSH 5 – Nicolette Kloes went 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs to power Chartiers-Houston (12-5, 9-3) to a Section 1-2A win. Madyson Smith went 3 for 3 and Hanna Richey homered. Lindsey Felsing went 3 for 4 for OLSH (12-2, 9-1).

Elizabeth Forward 13, West Mifflin 3 – Carlee Soukup and Mackenzie Kearns each homered and drove in four runs to lift Elizabeth Forward (14-2, 11-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Shelby Telegdy and Grace Smith had three hits. Emily Buchleitner and Alyssa Schmidt homered for West Mifflin (14-3, 8-2).

Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0 – Marie Ioanilli homered and Angie Nardone had two hits and two RBIs as Ellwood City (11-3, 6-3) picked up a Section 2-3A win. Cali Legzdin went 2 for 2 for Beaver Falls (3-9, 2-7).

Fort Cherry 18, Carlynton 6; Fort Cherry 9, Carlynton 7 – Fort Cherry (10-6, 7-4) swept Carlynton (6-8, 4-8) in a Section 1-2A doubleheader. Macey Roble and Annika Rinehart had five hits and Adryonna Herbst went 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs in the 18-6 win. Tanner Kephart homered for Carlynton. Rinehart, Carman Lucas and Macey Roble had two hits in the 9-7 win. Kephart had three hits.

Franklin Regional 6, Indiana 4 – Kamaria Kelly had two hits and an RBI for Franklin Regional (9-6, 8-4) in a Section 1-5A win. Carli Ramchandran and Sarah Cowell also had two hits. Olivia Zimmerman went 3 for 4 for Indiana (10-6, 6-5).

Frazier 11, Carmichaels 2 – Delaney Warnick and Rylee Evans went 3 for 3 with a home run to lead Frazier (14-3, 11-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Maria Felsher also homered for Frazier. Kendall Ellsworth had two hits for Carmichaels (10-6, 7-2).

Freedom 13, New Brighton 2 – Julia Young and Emilee Waggoner singled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Freedom (3-12, 1-10) to a Section 4-2A win. Tara Speicher had a double and three RBIs. Kelsi Sofranko went 2 for 2 for New Brighton (2-15, 1-11).

Freeport 8, Deer Lakes 4 – Abby DeJidas went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to help lead the Yellowjackets (9-6) to a nonsection win over the Lancers (10-3). Jenna Selker and Natalie King both homered for Freeport. Sydney Selker struck out 13. Reese Hasley drove in two runs for Deer Lakes.

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Jefferson-Morgan 1 – Makenzee Kenney and Isabella Marquez singled and doubled and Emma Henry threw a one-hitter as Greensburg Central Catholic (8-3, 5-2) defeated Jefferson-Morgan (5-6, 4-4) in Section 2-A.

Hempfield 4, Mt. Pleasant 0 – Callie Sowers threw a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Ellie Nicholls doubled twice and drove in a run to lead Hempfield (11-5) to a nonsection win. Katie Hutter had two hits for Mt. Pleasant (12-3).

Highlands 16, Greensburg Salem 2 – Highlands clinched at least a tie for the Section 1-4A title. The Golden Rams (13-3-1, 7-2), who won their sixth in a row, got a complete game from Jaycee Haidze, who struck out 10 and surrendered two hits. She added a home run and a double. Abbie Deiseroth and Riley Pointkowski drove in three runs apiece, and Kylie Zourelius doubled twice. Greensburg Salem (3-12, 3-6) was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Knoch 5, McKeesport 2 – The Knights (8-7, 6-3) stayed alive for a share of the Section 1-4A title with a victory over the Tigers (1-11, 0-9). Brynnae Coe went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Knoch.

Laurel 17, Riverside 5 – Autumn Boyd had four hits and three RBIs and Georgia Jellyman went 3 for 3 with five RBIs to help Laurel (13-1, 11-1) to a Section 4-2A win. Frankilyn Duddy also had three hits. Taryn Schmidt went 2 for 2 for Riverside (7-5, 6-5).

Leechburg 22, Ellis 0 – Anna Cibik earned the win with 10 strikeouts, while Emma Ritchie and Olivia Shimer tallied five and four RBIs, respectively, as the Blue Devils (11-4, 9-1) defeated Ellis (3-5, 3-5) in Section 3-A.

Mapletown 4, Jefferson-Morgan 3 – Taylor Vanata singled and scored on a Kileigh Smith groundout to the pitcher to lift Mapletown (8-4, 6-2) to a Section 2-A win. Macee Cree, Devan Clark and Taylor Dusenberry had two hits apiece for the Maples. Jasmine Demaske and Kayla Larkin had two hits for Jefferson-Morgan (5-6, 4-4).

Montour 14, Moon 7 – Angelina LaMarca had three hits and four RBIs to lead Montour (10-5) to a nonsection win. Mia Arndt, Avrie Polo and Ona Lee Tomczack also had three hits. Olivia Logan homered for Moon (4-12).

Neshannock 8, Mohawk 5 – Gabby Perod singled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Neshannock (8-5, 8-4) to a Section 4-2A win. Lexie Shiderly had three RBIs for Mohawk (5-8, 5-6).

North Allegheny 16, Butler 1 – Anne Melle had two hits and Ashley Solenday and Alaina Whipkey drove in three runs to lead North Allegheny (8-9, 5-5) to a Section 2-6A win over Butler (1-14, 0-8).

Norwin 14, Steel Valley 3 – Mallory Wensel went 2 for 2 with a triple, home run and four RBIs to lead Norwin (13-2) to a nonsection win. Olivia Mastrilli went 3 for 4 with a triple. Abby Tester doubled for Steel Valley (7-7).

Penn-Trafford 2, Canon-McMillan 0 – McKenzie Rapp and Mia Smith combined on a five-hit shutout as Penn-Trafford (13-4) defeated Canon-McMillan (7-9) in a nonsection game. Kylee Piconi doubled and Hannah Allen singled and drove in a run.

Plum 7, Kiski Area 6 — Makenzie Lang singled home Maura Marston with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as the Mustangs (10-3, 8-1) edged the Cavaliers (4-10, 3-8) in Section 1-5A. Alana Mintz homered and doubled for Kiski Area.

Pine-Richland 6, Butler 1 – Leah Hartzberg went 3 for 3 with a single, double and triple and Maddie Jewart went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Pine-Richland (8-7, 6-4) past Butler (1-14, 0-8) in Section 2-6A.

Serra Catholic 10, Seton LaSalle 0 – Lexxie Fite threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a double to lead Serra Catholic (7-4, 5-4) to a Section 2-2A win over Seton LaSalle (4-8, 4-6). Lida Wos and Chloe Honick also had three hits.

Shenango 9, Mohawk 4 – Winning pitcher Mia Edwards struck out 15 and doubled and drove in two runs to lead Shenango (13-4, 9-3) to a Section 4-2A win. Leyna Mason also doubled. Lexie Shiderly homered for Mohawk (5-8, 5-6).

Southmoreland 10, Brownsville 0 – Maddie Brown threw a one-hit shutout and Emily Eutsey singled, doubled and drove in three to lead Southmoreland (9-1, 4-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Kami Franks had a base hit for Brownsville (5-11, 0-10).

South Park 4, Keystone Oaks 3 – Winning pitcher Kristen Mesick helped her own cause with a double as South Park (7-6, 6-3) won in Section 2-3A. Leah Harmel tripled for Keystone Oaks (9-5, 6-3).

Springdale 16, St. Joseph 0 — Alexis Hrivnak pitched a four-inning one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and tripled, homered and drove in four runs to help Springdale (10-3, 8-1) top St. Joseph (6-9, 4-6) in a Section 3-A game. Brianna Thompson was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Dynamos. Kassandra O’Hare singled for the Spartans.

Trinity 9, West Allegheny 5 – Alyssa Rager hit two home runs to lead Trinity (8-4, 7-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Emma Morgan, Ryleigh Holt, Addison Agnew and Kristina Bozek also homered for Trinity. Angela Costa hit two home runs for West Allegheny (11-3, 8-2).

Union 10, Bishop Canevin 4 – Skylar Fisher went 3 for 4 with a double and triple and Allie Ross homered to lead Union (10-6, 9-1) to a Section 1-A victory. Alysha Cutri homered for Bishop Canevin (5-6, 5-4).

Valley 19, East Allegheny 0 – The Vikings (5-6, 5-3) scored a three-inning Section 1-3A victory over the Wildcats (1-8, 1-8). Morgan Dunkel went 4 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs, while Jordan Kirkwood also was 4 for 4 and doubled twice, finishing with six RBIs.

West Greene 15, Monessen 0 – Kiley Meek threw a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts to lift West Greene (12-2, 8-0) to a Section 2-A victory. Katie Lampe had a double, triple and three RBIs, Lexie Six had two hits and three RBIs, and London Whipkey was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Hannah Yorty took the loss for Monessen (1-14, 1-8).

Yough 9, Belle Vernon 1 – Kaylynn Odelli had three hits and two RBIs and winning pitcher Emma Augustine fanned 10 as Yough (10-4, 7-4) won in Section 2-4A. Alexa Daniels singled and doubled for Belle Vernon (9-9, 6-6).

Baseball

Albert Gallatin 8, Brownsville 6 – Tristan Robinson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to help Albert Gallatin (4-7) to a nonsection win. Zachary Kutek went 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs for Brownsville (6-10).

Baldwin 8, Chartiers Valley 6 – Pat Bobuk went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Baldwin (6-11) to a nonsection win. Anthony Collura had three hits for Chartiers Valley (5-13).

Beaver 4, Central Valley 2 – Eli Crowe drove in two runs and Marco Mamone had two hits to help Beaver (6-10, 6-6) to a Section 2-4A win. Winning pitcher Brady Hansen fanned 10. Bryce Hulme had a base hit for Central Valley (6-13, 4-8).

Berlin-Brothersvalley 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 12 – Charlie Fisher went 4 for 5 with four RBIs to lead Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-4) to a slugfest victory. Alex Miller went 4 for 5 with five RBIs for Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4).

Bishop Canevin 13, Clairton 5 – Francis Bochicchio went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to power Bishop Canevin (4-9, 4-7) in Section 2-A. Jonte Sanders drove in three runs for Clairton (1-13, 1-11).

Brashear 5, Obama Academy 4 – David Nicklas doubled, Dominic Borelli tripled, and Will Fiejdasz had two RBIs to lead Brashear (5-5, 4-2) to a City League win. Noah Levitt had two hits for Obama Academy (7-3, 3-3).

Burgettstown 11, Fort Cherry 0 – Nathan Klowdowski threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a triple as Burgettstown (10-5, 7-4) defeated Fort Cherry (9-6, 6-5) in Section 4-2A. Andrew Bredel had three hits and five RBIs. A.J. Kuzior and Brodie Kuzior homered.

Canon-McMillan 7, South Fayette 2 – Mekos Mantalis had three hits and two RBIs and Tyler Greenleaf tripled and drove in a run for Canon-McMillan (7-10) in a nonsection win. Tristan Bedillion went 3 for 3 for South Fayette (14-3).

Charleroi 12, Waynesburg 10 – Joey Campbell had three hits and Ethan Hadsell went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Charleroi (6-8, 4-7) in a Section 4-3A win. Tyler Switalski went 3 for 3 for Waynesburg (4-9, 4-7).

Chartiers-Houston 16, Carlynton 1 – Jimmy Sadler went 3 for 4 and Nathan Miklos had two hits and three RBIs as Chartiers-Houston (12-3, 8-3) defeated Carlynton (1-15, 1-10) in Section 4-2A.

East Allegheny 7, South Allegheny 5 – Tim Berko went 3 for 3 and Collin Holmes went 2 for 2 as East Allegheny (5-10) picked up a nonsection win. Ethan Rendulic singled and doubled for South Allegheny (8-8).

Elizabeth Forward 8, Belle Vernon 7; Elizabeth Forward 12, Belle Vernon 0 – Nate Ratica and Luke Alvarez had two hits apiece in the opener as Elizabeth Forward (7-6, 5-6) swept a Section 3-4A doubleheader from Belle Vernon (5-7, 5-5). Aidan Ochs went 3 for 3 in Game 1 for the Leopards.

Ellwood City 7, Mohawk 1 – Nick Magnifico went 3 for 5 with an RBI to lead Ellwood City (9-11, 7-3) in a battle of Section 1-3A playoff teams. Cooper Vance had two hits for Mohawk (10-7, 6-4).

Franklin Regional 7, Peters Township 1 – Timmy Quinn homered and Caden Smith had three hits to lift Franklin Regional (14-0) to a nonsection win. Joe Bedillion had three hits for Peters Township (7-9).

Gateway 7, McKeesport 4 – Angelo Ross went 2 for 4 to lead Gateway (7-5, 6-4) past McKeesport (1-11, 0-10) in Section 1-5A.

Hopewell 12, Freedom 1 – Lucas Arrington hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs to lead Hopewell (12-4, 8-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Landon Fox doubled and drove in a run. Brett Boyd had a double for Freedom (1-13, 1-8).

Indiana 12, Burrell 0 — Branden Kanick hit a grand slam as the Indians (8-6-1, 4-5) won a five-inning Section 1-4A game over the Bucs (5-8, 3-6).

Jefferson-Morgan 15, Monessen 1 – Bryce Bedillion hit a grand slam and Liam Ankrom went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Jefferson-Morgan (10-5, 7-2) past Monessen (1-11, 1-7) in Section 2-A.

Kiski Area 6, Knoch 5 – A sacrifice fly from Anthony Depanicis scored the game-winning run for the Cavaliers (5-9-1) in the bottom of the seventh of a nonsection game. Depanicis collected three hits, and Carson Craig homered and drove in three. Derek Hald doubled twice for Kiski Area and pitched an inning of relief for his first varsity win. Eli Sutton doubled and tripled for Knoch (9-9).

Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 1 – Ty Sankovich went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Laurel Highlands (12-4, 9-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Joe Chambers and Kadin Early doubled. Colt Sparks had a double and an RBI for Uniontown (3-11, 2-8).

Laurel 7, Neshannock 3 – Conner Pontzloff went 2 for 2 with a double and Logan Ayres doubled and drove in a run to lead Laurel (10-6, 6-3) past Neshannock (11-7, 5-4) in Section 2-2A.

Leechburg 9, Sewickley Academy 8 – The Blue Devils (5-7, 4-3) clinched a spot in the WPIAL Class A playoffs with a Section 3 victory over the Panthers (6-5, 5-4).

Mars 11, Hampton 3 – Mitchell Schultz homered twice and drove in four runs to power Mars (11-5, 8-3) to a Section 2-5A win. Johnny Fratto and Trey Wagner homered and Teddy Ruffner went 3 for 3. Adam Dembowski doubled and drove in a pair for Hampton (7-9, 6-5).

Montour 9, South Side 2 – Gannon Kadlecik tripled and Mason Sike drove in a pair to lead Montour (13-3) to a nonsection win. Aden Almashy went 2 for 2 for South Side (6-8).

Mt. Pleasant 10, Valley 6 – Jeremy Kitz homered and drove in five runs and Aaron Alakson singled and doubled twice to help Mt. Pleasant (5-7, 2-7) to a Section 3-3A win. Pete Billey and Steve Brown also had three hits. Shane Demharter went 3 for 4 with a double for Valley (11-6, 6-4).

New Castle 6, Blackhawk 2 – George Joseph doubled twice and drove in a run and Dom Fornataro tripled to help New Castle (10-9, 7-5) to a Section 2-4A victory. Talon Mihalinac doubled and drove in a run for Blackhawk (13-4, 8-4).

North Allegheny 12, Hempfield 5 – Aaron Posey homered and Danny Gallon drove in three runs to lead North Allegheny (16-2) to a nonsection win. Brandon Coughlin doubled and drove in a pair for Hempfield (12-7).

Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 4 – Anthony Sciulli went 5 for 7 and Josh Gerken drove in five runs as Penn Hills (4-13, 3-9) swept Woodland Hills (1-11, 0-10) in a Section 2-5A doubleheader.

Plum 4, Fox Chapel 2 — Caden Norcutt had a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning that broke a 2-2 tie and propelled Plum (11-5, 10-2) to its first section title since 2016 in a win over Fox Chapel (10-7, 8-3). Christian Brown struck out Jacob Patterson on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded to record the final out.

Quaker Valley 6, Ambridge 3 – Garrett Rader went 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead Quaker Valley (6-10, 5-6) to a Section 2-4A victory. Blake Gibson had two doubles and two RBIs for Ambridge (3-11, 1-10).

Riverview 6, Springdale 3 – The playoff-bound Raiders (8-5, 7-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held off a comeback attempt from the Dynamos (1-11, 1-9) to finish off a home-and-home Section 3-A sweep.

Serra Catholic 10, Jeannette 0 – Zack Karp and Zach Black combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Serra Catholic (14-3, 8-1) defeated Jeannette (2-12, 2-6) in Section 3-2A. Dom DeMoss went 3 for 3.

Seton LaSalle 17, Brentwood 1; Seton LaSalle 12, Brentwood 0 – Seton LaSalle (17-1, 12-0) swept a Section 4-2A doubleheader from Brentwood (4-11, 4-7). In the opener, Cam Colwell singled, tripled and drove in four runs for Seton LaSalle and Brandon Greiner went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Brentwood. In the second game, Brett Wagner and Brian Reed homered for the Rebels.

Shady Side Academy 6, Northgate 1 – Billy Dunleavy singled and doubled and Josh Chu drove in a run to help Shady Side Academy (10-4, 8-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Mason Edmunds went 2 for 3 for Northgate (5-7, 2-6).

South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 2 – Drew Lafferty went 4 for 5 with three doubles and three RBIs to power South Park (11-3, 6-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Zach Lemansky tripled and drove in a pair. Mark Hutchin had a triple and an RBI for Keystone Oaks (6-6, 3-5).

Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 4 – Elias Lipincott and McClain Flinn had two hits and Preston Zandier and Angelo Volomino drove in two runs apiece as Thomas Jefferson (5-7, 4-4) won in Section 4-5A. Gage Gillott doubled and tripled for Connellsville (7-7, 5-3).

Trinity 5, McGuffey 4 – Brent Kurtz doubled and drove in two runs and Braydon May tripled to lead Trinity (5-11) to a nonsection win. Jake Orr doubled for McGuffey (11-4).

West Allegheny 9, Avonworth 2 – Will Douglas and Dylan Grass singled and doubled and Adam Crawford had a triple and three RBIs for West Allegheny (12-3) in a nonsection win. Jordan Kolenda tripled for Avonworth (12-5).

West Greene 7, Mapletown 6 – Morgan Kiefer doubled to back winning pitcher Corey Wise as West Greene (8-4, 7-3) defeated Mapletown (1-9, 1-8) in Section 2-A.

West Mifflin 11, Ringgold 3 – Jake Walker singled, doubled and drove in two runs for West Mifflin (11-4, 10-1) in a Section 3-4A win. Eric Link had a single, a double and an RBI. Chad Behrendt went 3 for 3 for Ringgold (7-9, 3-7).

Boys volleyball

Allderdice 3, Brashear 1 – Allderdice dropped the first game, then rallied to win three straight to capture the school’s first City League championship in boys volleyball since 2005. Brashear won the first game, 25-21. Allderdice took over and won 25-20, 25-19 and 26-24.