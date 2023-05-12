High school roundup for May 11, 2023: Waynesburg beats McGuffey to finalize baseball playoff field

By:

Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Metro Creative

Lincoln Pack tripled and homered to lead Waynesburg to a 4-3 victory over McGuffey in Section 4-3A baseball Thursday, eliminating the Highlanders from playoff contention and finalizing the WPIAL postseason field.

Alex Vansickle and Vince Maley each hit a double for the Raiders (9-6, 7-5). Ryan Keith hit a triple for McGuffey (9-8, 5-7).

Ambridge 11, Mohawk 10 – Grant Uvodich hit a walk-off home run to lead Ambridge (5-12) past Mohawk (12-7) in a nonsection matchup. Caison Holland doubled and drove in two runs for the Bridgers. A.J. Verdi, Bobby Fadden and Jay Wrona each hit a double for the Warriors.

Armstrong 11, Highlands 5 – Logan Badac doubled, homered and drove in three runs and Caden Rupert singled and doubled to lead Armstrong (14-6) to a nonsection win. Jimmy Moody doubled and Mikey Alworth had two hits for Highlands (3-15).

Bethel Park 5, Montour 0 – Evan Holewinski went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Bethel Park (15-4) to a nonsection win. Cole Fleck singled for Montour (17-3). Holewinski, Evan LaJeune, Ryan Walsh and Nick Gasper combined on a one-hit shutout.

Burgettstown 19, Washington 4 – Eric Kovach and Carson Tkalcevic drove in three runs apiece and Brodie Kuzior and Andrew Bredel each hit a double to lead Burgettstown (13-3, 11-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Michael Shallcross doubled for Washington (4-13, 1-11).

Butler 6, Penn-Trafford 5 – Noah Collins hit a solo home run and Conner McTighe tripled to lead Butler (12-8) past Penn-Trafford (13-5-1) in nonsection play. Tyler Freas hit a double for the Warriors.

California 6, West Greene 3 – Ricky Lawson hit a home run and Kaden Weston doubled and had three RBIs to lead California (12-7, 10-2) to a Section 1-A win. Johnny Lampe drove in two runs for West Greene (7-11, 3-9).

Canon-McMillan 9, Hampton 1 – Roman Mollenauer, Mason Fixx and Andrew Kocan each hit a home run to lead Canon-McMillan (15-5) past Hampton (8-9) in a nonsection game. Jake Egizio and Ben Peterson doubled for the Big Macs.

Central Valley 7, Shenango 4 – Nathan Angelo went 3 for 3 with a double to lead Central Valley (6-11) to a nonsection win. Braden Zeigler and Tyler Houk each hit a double for Shenango (8-8).

Connellsville 4, Uniontown 1 – Beau Bigam threw a complete-game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead Connellsville (9-11) toa nonsection win. Bigam and Logan Thomas doubled and drove in a run for the Falcons. Austin Grego broke up the no-hitter with a single with one out in the seventh for Uniontown (7-8).

East Allegheny 3, Steel Valley 2 – Traynor Janosko drove in two runs, Chance Odoski had two hits, and Joe Connors threw four scoreless, no-hit innings with seven strikeouts to lead East Allegheny (12-5) to a nonsection win. Jordan Smith had the only hit for Steel Valley (2-12).

Fort Cherry 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4 – Blake Sweder and Ryan Steele each hit a home run to lead Fort Cherry (11-8, 8-4) past Jefferson-Morgan (5-11, 4-8) in Section 1-A. John Woodward doubled and Dayten Marion had two hits for the Rockets.

Freeport 9, Knoch 5 – Tyler Asti drove in two runs and Jack Smetak and Zach Clark each hit a double to lead Freeport (14-5) to a nonsection win. Mason Phillips tripled and Brady Wozniak drove in two runs for Knoch (3-15).

Hempfield 10, Franklin Regional 4 – Carson Shuglie doubled and homered and Gage Wheaton drove in a pair of runs to help Hempfield (11-9) to a nonsection win. Daniel Luko had two doubles and two RBIs for Franklin Regional (12-8).

Hopewell 5, New Castle 4 – Landon Fox drove in three runs and Lucas Arington and Kingston Krotec each hit a double for Hopewell (8-11) in a nonsection win. Dom Fornataro drove in a run for New Castle (4-10).

Jeannette 12, Riverview 2 – Jayden Kennedy went 3 for 3 with three doubles and four RBIs and Kenny Himes, Noah Sunder and Michael Mason each hit a double for Jeannette (4-13, 2-12) in a Section 3-2A win. Luke Migely, Jack Loughren, Eli DeVita, Dan Roupas and Rece Stempfer had hits for Riverview (9-7, 8-4).

Leechburg 6, Rochester 5 – Braiden Turiak went 2 for 4 with a double and the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to lead Leechburg (13-4, 10-2) to a Section 2-A win. Rocco Vigna doubled and drove in a pair for the Blue Devils. Austin Hewitt had two RBIs for Rochester (8-7, 7-5).

Ligonier Valley 16, Beth-Center 0 – Haden Sierocky went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Duncan Foust tripled, and Colin Michaels doubled for Ligonier Valley (11-7-1) in a nonsection win. Dom Revi had two hits for Beth-Center (6-13).

Neshannock 14, Kennedy Catholic 2 – Robert Glies singled, doubled and drove in four runs and Nate Rynd had a double and three RBIs to lead Neshannock (15-4) to a nonsection win. Grant Melder singled and doubled for the Lancers. Dom Rapp singled and drove in a run for Kennedy Catholic.

North Allegheny 6, Fox Chapel 5 – Andrew Hart hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning for North Allegheny (13-6) in a nonsection win. Spencer Barnett doubled and tripled for the Tigers. Troy Susnak drove in two runs for Fox Chapel (12-8).

North Allegheny 7, Trinity 0 – JD Costanzo allowed two hits and struck out 15 in six innings and Charles Mau worked a perfect seventh to lead North Allegheny (14-6) to a nonsection shutout of Trinity (6-9), earning the team’s second win of the day. David Posey had two hits and two RBIs and Anthony Varlotta also drove in a pair for the Tigers.

North Hills 5, Penn Hills 1 – Jake Pollaro and Walt Vitovich each hit a double and Dylan Barnes had two hits for North Hills (13-6) in a nonsection win. James Duncan singled for Penn Hills (3-13).

OLSH 10, Eden Christian 7 – James Saftner hit a triple and Austin Hansen and Gino Williams each doubled to lead OLSH (12-8) to a nonsection win. Caleb Emswiler tripled and Enzo Natale doubled for Eden Christian (12-4).

Serra Catholic 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 6 – Isiah Petty had a double, triple and three RBIs and Owen Dumbrosky hit two doubles to lead Serra Catholic (17-2, 11-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Jackson McMillen doubled for Greensburg Central Catholic (9-5, 8-4).

Seton LaSalle 6, South Side 2 – Aric White, Brian Reed and Aidan McKenzie each hit a double for Seton LaSalle (14-4-1, 12-2) in a Section 2-2A win. Tyler Staab doubled for South Side (14-4, 10-4).

South Fayette 7, Moon 0 – Tyler Pitzer went 2 for 2 and Michael DiMartini hit a double for South Fayette (15-4) in a nonsection win. Aiden Schnurer hit a double for Moon (8-11). Pitzer, Gino Satira and Ben Schuler combined on a one-hit shutout.

South Park 12, Belle Vernon 5 – Austin Lafferty and Zach Ludwig homered and JP Tusai had two hits to help South Park (14-5) to a nonsection win. Tanner Steeber singled, doubled and drove in two and Adam LaCarte homered for Belle Vernon (8-11).

Valley 5, Brownsville 2 – Wesley Schrock threw a complete game, giving up three hits and striking out 15, to lead Valley (10-10) to a nonsection win. Tyler Danko tripled and Conrad Hoover and Jacob Staraniec each hit a double for the Vikings. Derrick Tarpley hit a double and triple for Brownsville (4-13).

West Allegheny 8, Chartiers Valley 2 – Brock Cornell hit a triple and had three RBIs and Brady Miller and Liam Scheider drove in two runs apiece for West Allegheny (14-6) in a nonsection win. Kacey Threats had two hits for Chartiers Valley (13-6).

Yough 18, Elizabeth Forward 8 – Jack Sampson went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs and Carson Pasinski and Aidan Werner each hit a double to lead Yough (15-5) to a nonsection win. AJ Grese went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Elizabeth Forward (7-10).

Softball

Avonworth 8, North Hills 3 – Leah Kuban, Emma Obersteiner and Jayla Jones each hit a home run and Layne Shinsky doubled to lead Avonworth (17-1) to a nonsection win. Hanna Murphy doubled for North Hills (14-3).

Baldwin 9, Keystone Oaks 6 – Grace Schumacher and Anna Schumacher each hit a double and Kaylee Smolko drove in three runs to lead Baldwin (3-17) to a nonsection win. Addisyn Schmid had a double, two home runs and four RBIs and Kailyn Brannon doubled for Keystone Oaks (0-15).

Belle Vernon 8, Union 0 – Maren Metikosh went 2 for 2 with a double, home run and three RBIs and Alexa Daniels doubled to lead Belle Vernon (15-4) to a nonsection win over Union (14-3).

Blackhawk 11, Montour 10 – Zoey Lindner hit a double and Keira Rodu drove in four runs to lead Blackhawk (6-11) past Moon (6-9) in a nonsection win. Ava Karpa hit a double and home run and Alyssa Favarella and Abbie Warnagiris each hit a double for the Tigers.

Elizabeth Forward 6, Penn-Trafford 1 – Julia Resnick had a double, home run and three RBIs, Alivia Grimm doubled, and Hannah Evans drove in two runs to lead Elizabeth Forward (16-0) to a nonsection win. Giuliana Youngo doubled and drove in the lone run for Penn-Trafford (6-11).

Hampton 15, Freeport 5 – Mackenzie Reese tripled and had three RBIs and Aliza Michielli doubled for Hampton (12-5) in a nonsection win. Aimee Heasley hit two doubles for Freeport (5-11).

Indiana 3, Ligonier Valley 1 – Olivia Zimmerman homered and threw a complete-game three-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Indiana (15-4) to a nonsection win. Adelynn Witcoski had two hits and Cheyenne Piper struck out 12 in six innings for Ligonier Valley (8-7).

Latrobe 9, Serra Catholic 1 – Josie Straigis hit a double and home run, Grace Henigen homered and Kayla Williams and Brynna King each doubled for Latrobe (14-3) in a nonsection win over Serra Catholic (15-3). Caroline Malandra singled for the Eagles.

Laurel 12, Central Valley 2 – Abbie Miles hit two home runs, Georgia Jellyman hit a grand slam and Eva Kuth, Mayci Lang and Hayden Seifert doubled for Laurel (14-2) in a nonsection win over Central Valley (8-5). Maddie Spirnak doubled for the Warriors.

McKeesport 4, Penn Hills 2 – Jessica Miller hit a double and triple to lead McKeesport (9-18) past Penn Hills (7-10) in a nonsection win. Shania Lewis drove in two runs for the Indians.

Mohawk 15, Beaver 7 – Alivia Hare went 3 for 3 hit a triple and five RBIs and Aricka Young doubled and drove in two runs to lead Mohawk (11-4) past Beaver (7-9) in a nonsection win.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Connellsville 0 – Sophia Smithnosky, doubled, homered and threw a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and Addison Reese doubled for Mt. Pleasant (11-8) in a nonsection win. Tagan Basinger had two hits for Connellsville (2-14).

Peters Township 14, Mt. Lebanon 7 – Sami Bewick hit a double and home run and Makenzie Morgan and Olivia Donoghue homered to lead Peters Township (7-10) past Mt. Lebanon (6-13) in a nonsection win. Brooke Boehmer hit two home runs for the Blue Devils.

Quaker Valley 19, Cornell 1 – Gemma Wiegand doubled and had three RBIs and Marie McCullough drove in three runs to lead Quaker Valley (4-9) to a nonsection win over Cornell (1-14). Kathleen Wegley singled for the Raiders.

Shady Side Academy 8, Ellis 2 School – Wesley Dillion, Lexi Hogle and Savi Thompson each hit a triple and Becca Schriver doubled for Shady Side Academy (3-12) in a nonsection win. Athena Iverson hit a double and had two RBIs for Ellis (0-12).

South Fayette 3, Burgettstown 2 – Rylee Rohbeck hit a triple and Addie Vierra and Stephanie Binek each doubled for South Fayette (10-9) in a nonsection win. Raya Sentipal hit a double for Burgettstown (11-7).

Southmoreland 6, West Mifflin 0 – Amarah McCutcheon hit a home run and Maddie Brown threw a three-hit shutout to lead Southmoreland (13-2) to a nonsection win over West Mifflin (12-5). Brynn Charnesky hit two doubles and Taylor Doppleheuer, Riley Puckey, and Gwen Basingeer each hit a double for the Scotties.

Trinity 5, Montour 4 – Hanna Suhoski hit a walk-off home run in the seventh for Trinity (15-2) in a nonsection win. Addison Agnew hit a two-run homer for the Hillers. Jana Hess hit a double and Shania Cope had two hits for Montour (13-3).

Uniontown 12, Washington 2 – Emmaleigh Noah went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs and Sequoia Dunlap doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead Uniontown (6-9) to a nonsection win. Morgan Winters singled and drove in a run for Washington (0-15).

Waynesburg 10, Albert Gallatin 1 – Dani Stockdale, Mikaylynn Good, Abby Davis and Riley Reese each hit a double for Waynesburg (14-3) in a nonsection win over Albert Gallatin (7-9).

West Shamokin 12, Derry 1 – Lily Jordan hit two doubles for West Shamokin in a nonsection win. Sophia Doherty hit a double and home run for Derry (3-13).

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1 – Cam McNichol and Gabe Carboara had 10 kills apiece as Derry clinched a playoff spot with a Section 2-2A victory. Ethan Frye and Mason Beeman added seven kills each and Sabastian Schall had 10 digs.

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0 – Owen Ostrowski had 14 kills and five aces as Canon-McMillan (16-0, 10-0) finished as the unbeaten Section 1-3A champs. Luke Bockius had six kills and six aces, Justin Peters contributed nine assists and four kills, William O’Bryan had 15 assists and six digs and Xander Krut recorded seven digs.

Girls lacrosse

Quaker Valley 13, North Hills 9 – Lucy Roig scored six goals and Shannon Von Kaenel added five to lead Quaker Valley to a nonsection win.