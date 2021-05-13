High school roundup for May 12, 2021: West Allegheny’s Egan no-hits Eden Christian

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Cole Egan threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking three, to lead West Allegheny to a 4-0 nonsection baseball victory over Eden Christian (14-4) on Wednesday. Luke Lambert went 3 for 4 and Dylan Grass drove in two runs for West Allegheny (14-3).

Armstrong 8, Woodland Hills 3; Armstrong 15, Woodland Hills 4 – Armstrong (8-9, 5-6) swept Woodland Hills (1-13, 0-12) in a Section 2-5A doubleheader. Dustin Coleman and Ethan Prugh singled and doubled in the 8-3 win. Logan Gawlinski went 2 for 2 in the 15-4 game.

Bentworth 16, Avella 0 – Landon Urcho had five hits, including a double and a home run, to lead Bentworth (6-11) to a nonsection win. Colton Brightwell singled twice, doubled and homered. Blaze Allen had a base hit for Avella (2-11).

Burgettstown 12, Fort Cherry 2 – A.J. Kuzior singled, doubled and drove in five runs as Burgettstown (11-5, 8-4) won in Section 4-2A. Nathan Klodowski doubled twice. Adam Wolf had an RBI for Fort Cherry (9-7, 6-6).

Butler 16, Moon 3 – Colin Patterson went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and six RBIs to lead Butler (12-5) to a nonsection win. Madden Clement had two doubles and three RBIs. Josh Lesher had two hits for Moon (5-11).

California 9, Charleroi 2 – Hunter Assad went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for California (12-3) in a nonsection win. Payton Conte and Fred Conard doubled and drove in a run. Kenny Weaver went 2 for 2 for Charleroi (5-9).

Carmichaels 13, Beth-Center 9 – Gavin Pratt went 3 for 4 and Jake Fordyce drove in three runs to lead Carmichaels (15-1, 10-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Dylan Kninzer had two hits for Beth-Center (6-10, 5-5).

Chartiers-Houston 19, Carlynton 3 – Matt Rieger went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Chartiers-Houston (13-3, 9-3) in a Section 4-2A win over Carlynton (1-16, 1-11). Chase Bitz singled and tripled and Jake Mele drove in three runs.

Connellsville 12, Albert Gallatin 1 – Zak David and Logan Kemp had three hits and two RBIs to lead Connellsville (8-7, 6-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Jared Hough also had two RBIs. Jerrett Dempsey doubled for Albert Gallatin (3-8, 3-7).

Derry 16, Southmoreland 1 – Jaden Jackson had two hits and four RBIs and Sam Jones went 3 for 3 with two doubles to lead Derry (11-3) to a nonsection win. Elijah Penich drove in three runs and Josh Ulery had two hits and two RBIs. Anthony Govern had a base hit for Southmoreland (5-11).

Frazier 8, Washington 6 – Daniel Olbrys went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Noah Ritchie drove in two runs to lead Frazier (3-10, 2-8) to a Section 1-2A win. Steven Patterson went 3 for 4 for Washington (4-8, 2-8).

Greensburg Salem 7, Belle Vernon 4 – Hayden Teska and Dylan Sarsfield had three hits apiece to lift Greensburg Salem (4-9, 4-7) to a Section 3-4A win. Owent Tutich had two hits and two RBIs. Andrew Sokol and Garrett Greco had two hits apiece for Belle Vernon (5-8, 5-6).

Hempfield 11, Kiski Area 1 – Winning pitcher Phil Fox went 3 for 4 with a double, and Christian Zilli drove in two runs and pitched a scoreless inning of relief as Hempfield (13-7) won a nonsection game. Derek Hald doubled for Kiski Area (4-11).

Highlands 7, Chartiers Valley 0 — Jett Slepak was the winning pitcher with a dozen strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs to help Highlands (11-8) top Chartiers Valley (5-14) in a nonsection game. Jimmy Kunst singled twice and Luke Beer doubled.

Hopewell 8, Freedom 1 – Anthony LaSala had three hits and three RBIs to lead Hopewell (13-4, 9-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Couper Stala singled and tripled. Paul Thompson went 2 for 3 for Freedom (1-14, 1-9).

Indiana 14, Burrell 6 — Steven Budash went 5 for 5 with five doubles and four RBIs to lead Indiana (9-6-1, 5-5) past Burrell in a Section 1-4A game. With the loss, Burrell (5-9, 3-7) was eliminated from playoff contention. Christian Sullivan and Tristan Kenzevich singled and drove in two runs apiece for the Bucs. Braden Kanick and Zach Tortorella had three hits apiece for Indiana.

Laurel 14, Riverside 1 – Robert Herr singled, doubled, tripled and drove in two runs and Ryan Telesz went 3 for 3 to lead Laurel (11-6, 7-3) to a Section 2-2A win. Mitchell Garvin went 2 for 2 for Riverside (9-8, 5-5).

Leechburg 14, St. Joseph 2; Leechburg 18, St. Joseph 2 — Leechburg (7-7, 6-3) took advantage of 17 errors in two games by St. Joseph (2-12, 1-9) on its way to sweeping a Section 3-A doubleheader. In Game 1, Owen McDermott went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for the Blue Devils, who won in five innings. Thomas Burke was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Hayden Mallin had an RBI double for St. Joseph. In Game 2, Burke, Braiden Turiak and Cam Curfman had two hits apiece for the Blue Devils. Mallin singled and drove in both of St. Joseph’s runs.

Mapletown 11, Monessen 4 – A.J. Vanata hit two home runs and Logan Beck had three hits and three RBIs as Mapletown (2-9, 2-8) won in Section 2-A. James Thomas and Chas Mrlack had two hits each for Monessen (1-12, 1-8).

Mars 6, Hampton 2 – Teddy Ruffner singled and doubled and Trey Wagner doubled and drove in two runs to lead Mars (12-5, 9-3) to a Section 2-5A win. Adam Dembowski drove in a run for Hampton (7-10, 6-6).

OLSH 7, Northgate 0 – L.J. Evans threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts, tripled and drove in three runs to lead OLSH (11-5) to a nonsection win. Nick Price and Michael Lazarro also drove in runs. Dennis Kelly doubled for Northgate (5-8).

Penn-Trafford 2, North Allegheny 1 – Dylan Grabowski and Jacob Otto had RBI singles and Tyler Hoover pitched five innings of one-hit ball to lead Penn-Trafford (11-6) to a nonsection win. David Posey drove in a run for North Allegheny (16-3).

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 6 – Andrew Glas went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Zeke Hendricks singled and doubled to lead Quaker Valley (7-10, 6-6) to a Section 2-4A win. Caison Holland hit a grand slam for Ambridge (3-12, 1-11).

Ringgold 10, Uniontown 0 – Chad Behrendt, Gage Fuller and Remington Lessman had two hits apiece to back winning pitcher Lorenzo Glasser as Ringgold (8-9, 4-7) defeated Uniontown (3-12, 2-9) in Section 3-4A.

Rochester 12, Cornell 2; Rochester 13, Cornell 3 – Rochester (10-3, 8-2) swept a Section 1-A doubleheader with Cornell (3-11, 1-9). In the opener, Conner Martin and D.J. Smith had three hits for the Rams. Brandon Spencer had three hits for Cornell. In the second game, Martin went 3 for 4 and Cornell’s Hunter Smith had two hits.

Seneca Valley 13, Shaler 3 – Gavin Zoelle and Clayton Blucher drove in two runs apiece to lead Seneca Valley (11-8) to a nonsection victory. Bryan Rincon tripled for Shaler (12-5).

Serra Catholic 14, Jeannette 0 – Nico Eremic and Eli Kite singled and doubled to lead Serra Catholic (15-3, 9-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Eramic, Michael Schanck and Ethan Coddington drove in two runs. Nick Rattigan had two hits for Jeannette (2-13, 2-7).

South Allegheny 7, East Allegheny 0 – Damon Campano went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead South Allegheny (9-8) to a nonsection win. Jackson Champ went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Jax Jurisic went 2 for 2 for East Allegheny (5-11).

South Fayette 9, Montour 8 – Michael DiMartini and Jake Dunay had RBI singles and Christian Brandi walked with the bases loaded to lead South Fayette (15-3) to a nonsection win. Chase Krewson doubled, tripled and drove in three runs. Gannon Kadlecik went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Montour (13-4).

West Mifflin 10, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Winning pitcher Zane Griffaton homered and Devin Matey had three hits to lead West Mifflin (12-4, 11-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Jake Walker went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Logan Cherepko went 2 for 2 for Elizabeth Forward (7-7, 5-7).

West Allegheny 7, Avonworth 6 – Gavin Miller had three hits and two RBIs and Luke Lambert singled and doubled as West Allegheny (13-3) won a nonsection game. Jon Bodnar had three hits and Sean McAleer doubled twice for Avonworth (12-6).

Softball

Albert Gallatin 9, Gateway 0; Albert Gallatin 12, Gateway 2 – Albert Gallatin (5-7, 3-7) swept Gateway (0-13, 0-10) in a Section 2-5A doubleheader. In the opener, winning pitcher Shayla Reynolds threw a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Morgan Hershberger singled and doubled and Olivia Goodwin singled and tripled. In the second game, Noah Turner hit a three-run home run. Goodwin went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Reynolds doubled and tripled.

Armstrong 9, Indiana 4 – Mackenzie Egley went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and winning pitcher Cameryn Sprankle singled and tripled to lead Armstrong (12-4, 10-2) to a Section 1-5A win. Sara Zimmerman homered twice for Indiana (10-7, 6-6).

Avonworth 15, Beaver Falls 0 – Alivia Lantzy threw a three-inning no-hitter and went 3 for 3 to lead Avonworth (10-4, 7-2) past Beaver Falls (3-10, 2-8) in Section 2-3A. Cat Barie went 2 for 2 with a triple and five RBIs. Meghan Fissore and Leah Logan also had two hits apiece.

Avonworth 14, Quaker Valley 2 – Rylee Gray doubled, C.C. Jimenez had two hits, and both drove in three runs to lead Avonworth (11-4, 8-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Annica Kagle had two hits for Quaker Valley (2-13, 0-10).

Beaver 12, New Castle 0 – Payton List threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Anna Blum homered as Beaver (14-0, 12-0) finished its Section 3-4A schedule undefeated with a win over New Castle (3-11, 2-9). Emilee Hohenshel, Jordan Nicol and Mack Boyd had two hits.

Belle Vernon 11, Mt. Lebanon 7 – Maren Metikosh and Sophie Godzak each hit three doubles to lead Belle Vernon (10-9) to a nonsection win. Metikosh had five RBIs. Abby Fabin singled twice and drove in two runs. Kate Borza and Jenna Gorecki homered for Mt. Lebanon (10-6).

Bethel Park 11, Baldwin 0 – Reagan Milliken homered twice and drove in four runs and Delaney Nagy threw a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts for Bethel Park (15-0, 8-0) in a Section 1-6A win over Baldwin (4-9, 3-5). Gianna Sciullo went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Bishop Canevin 18, Cornell 3 – Winning pitcher Alysha Cutri went 4 for 4 with five RBIs to lead Bishop Canevin (6-6, 6-4) past Cornell (2-8, 2-6) in Section 1-A. Bree Bazeck went 3 for 3 with four RBIs.

Burgettstown 6, Avella 2 – Madisyn Monaghan went 3 for 4 with a triple and Emily Lemmon and Hayden Abbott doubled and drove in a pair to lead Burgettstown (10-7) in a nonsection game. Hannah Bower went 2 for 3 for Avella (1-13).

Charleroi 13, California 5 – Leena Henderson homered and drove in four runs and Sofia Celashi and Kylie Quigley had three hits apiece for Charleroi (10-7, 7-3) in Section 3-2A. Jenna Defranco drove in two runs for California (5-13, 3-8).

Chartiers Valley 10, Upper St. Clair 0 – Jenna Bonneysteele threw a three-hit shutout and Marie Kinchington went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Chartiers Valley (11-6, 10-2) to a Section 4-5A win over Upper St. Clair (2-12, 1-9). Rylee Prosperi went 2 for 4.

Deer Lakes 13, Valley 3 — Delanie Kaiser was 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and four RBIs to help Deer Lakes to a Section 1-3A victory. Keeghan Cook and Jenna Bisegna also had three hits for the Lancers (11-3, 8-2). Hannah Mass had a pair of doubles. Jordan Kirkwood singled twice for the Vikings (11-6, 6-4).

Derry 12, Shady Side Academy 0 – Maddie Berger threw a two-hit shutout, doubled, homered and drove in four runs as Derry (5-6, 5-4) blanked Shady Side Academy (1-9, 1-9) in Section 1-3A. Alanna Meloy went 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Derry 18, East Allegheny 2 – Izzy DePalma had three hits and three RBIs and Sarah Dettling and Shelby Glick had two hits apiece to lead Derry (6-6, 6-4) past East Allegheny (1-9, 1-9) in three innings in Section 1-3A.

Ellis School 15, Northgate 5 – Athena Iverson went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and Alexis Crichlow went 4 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs to lead Ellis School (4-5, 4-5) past Northgate (2-9, 1-6) in Section 3-A.

Elizabeth Forward 13, West Mifflin 3 – Carlee Soukup went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs and Mackenzie Kearns hit a grand slam to lead Elizabeth Forward (15-2, 12-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Grace Smith and Shelby Telegdy had three hits. Emily Buchleitner and Alyssa Schmidt homered for West Mifflin (14-5, 8-4).

Fox Chapel 14, Woodland Hills 0 — Mackenzie Borkovich went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI and pitched a five-inning complete-game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Foxes (11-5) won a nonsection game over the Wolverines (3-8). Amelia Herzer hit a home run and finished with six RBIs Fox Chapel, while Riley Culleiton and Hunter Taylor doubled and drove in a run.

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Mapletown 2; Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Mapletown 0 – Emma Henry was the winning pitcher in both games and went 5 for 5 with a triple and a home run as Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3, 7-2) swept a Section 2-A doubleheader. Jaden Cox had three doubles on the day. Grace Kindel homered. Kileigh Smith went 2 for 2 in the first game for Mapletown (8-6, 6-4).

Hempfield 6, Butler 3 – Winning pitcher Callie Sowers struck out 13 and Emma Hoffner hit a two-run home run to lead Hempfield (12-5, 6-4) past Butler (1-16, 0-10) in Section 2-6A. Ellie Nicholls hit a two-run double.

Kiski Area 12, Penn Hills 0 — Hannah Simpson allowed four hits and a walk while striking out seven as the Cavaliers (5-10, 4-8) closed out Section 1-5A play with a win over the Indians (2-12, 0-12). Kasandra Cessna tripled and drove in two runs, and Alayna Mintz tallied a pair of RBIs. Madison Leith also tripled for Kiski Area. Lauren Sipple and Irlynn Richardson doubled for Penn Hills.

Laurel Highlands 4, West Mifflin 0 – Bailey Darnell went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to back winning pitcher Briana Hunt as Laurel Highlands (3-12, 2-10) blanked West Mifflin (14-4, 8-3) in Section 2-4A. Peyton Vitikacs and Julie Cooper drove in runs.

Ligonier Valley 7, Connellsville 0 – Maddie Griffin threw her ninth no-hitter of the season, striking out 18, to lead Ligonier Valley (16-1) to a nonsection win over Connellsville (9-8). Griffin also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Bella Vargulish went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.

Montour 13, Hopewell 3 – Bre Pies and Mia Arndt both went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Montour (11-5, 9-3) in a Section 3-4A win. Avrie Polo and Ona Lee Tomczack had two hits each. Sara Graziani homered for Hopewell (5-11, 2-10).

Mt. Pleasant 14, McGuffey 4 – Courtney Poulich went 2 for 2 with two homers and four RBIs to power Mt. Pleasant (14-3, 8-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Hannah Gnibus went 3 for 3. Shelby Dobrzynski went 2 for 3 for McGuffey (4-8, 2-7).

North Hills 11, Peters Township 7 – Anastasia Aggelou hit a three-run home run and Maria Chutko was the winning pitcher as North Hills (11-4) defeated Peters Township (1-13) in a nonsection game.

OLSH 8, Fort Cherry 5 – Delaney Walsh and Linsey Felsing had three hits and Maddy Chlystek had two hits and two RBIs to lead OLSH (13-2, 10-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Adryonna Herbst had two hits for Fort Cherry (10-7, 7-5).

Penn-Trafford 6, Thomas Jefferson 2 – Brooke Cleland went 4 for 4 and Kylee Piconi singled, doubled and drove in two runs to lead Penn-Trafford (14-4, 9-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Julia Moorhead went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Lily Rockwell singled, doubled and drove in a run for Thomas Jefferson (7-5, 5-4).

Plum 10, Penn Hills 0 — The Mustangs (11-3, 9-1) moved closer to a Section 1-5A title with a five-inning win over the Indians (2-11, 0-11). Kendall James doubled and singled for Plum, driving in two runs. Fran Beigley had two hits, including a double. Jaralyn Kincaid recorded two RBIs, and Makenzie Lang tripled. Melanie Meinke surrendered two hits and no walks while striking out five over five innings for the win.

Riverside 11, Freedom 7 – Braley Zappia, Sam Rosenberger and Sydney Hale had three hits to lead Riverside (8-5, 7-5) to a Section 4-2A win. Haley Scheck went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs for Freedom (3-13, 1-11).

Seneca Valley 11, Moon 1 – Maddie Gross went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Mackenzie Baker tripled and drove in two to lead Seneca Valley (10-7) past Moon (4-13) in a nonsection game.

Serra Catholic 13, Steel Valley 6 – Tori Tom homered and drove in three runs to lead Serra Catholic (8-4, 6-4) to a Section 2-2A win. Lida Wos and Caroline Malandra had two hits apiece. Brooke Martin tripled and drove in a run for Steel Valley (7-8, 6-6).

South Fayette 14, Central Valley 1 – Haley Nicholson singled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead South Fayette (12-6) to a nonsection win. Delaney Homer, Aliya Schraeder, Lexie Vetter and Abbey Girman had two hits and two RBIs. Abigail Borello went 2 for 2 with a double for Central Valley (9-8).

South Park 9, Ellwood City 2 – Mackenzie Farrier doubled, homered and drove in five runs to lead South Park (8-6, 7-3) to a Section 2-3A win. Lainie Schultz and Jordyn Brinker had three hits.Marie Ioanilli and Keira Rozanski homered for Ellwood City (11-4, 6-4).

South Side 17, Rochester 1 – Madi Fischer went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead South Side (9-3, 7-1) to a Section 1-A win. Sage Tellish, Grace Woodling, Chanty Tellish and Dakota Gural drove in two runs each. Lydia Shaffer singled and drove in a run for Rochester (4-7, 4-6).

Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 1 – Kendall Lemley homered and Meghan Braun singled and doubled to lead Waynesburg (12-4, 6-4) to a Section 3-3A win. Kaylee Doppelheuer homered for Southmoreland (9-4, 4-4), which also lost to South Allegheny, 13-7, earlier in the day.

West Allegheny 5, Upper St. Clair 3 – Megan Pollinger and Madison Lucas had two hits and Madison Reiker and Eliana Vicari-Baker drove in runs for West Allegheny (12-3, 9-2) in a Section 4-5A win. Ava Pries went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Upper St. Clair (2-12, 1-9).

West Greene 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 – Katie Lampe went 3 for 3 and London Whipkey and winning pitcher Kiley Meek drove in two runs to lead West Greene (13-2, 9-0) to a Section 2-A win. Emma Henry and Bailey Kuhns had RBIs for Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4, 7-3), which was playing its third game of the day.

West Greene 10, Jefferson-Morgan 3 – Lexie Six went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Jersey Wise and Maddie McClure tripled to lead West Greene (14-2, 10-0) in Section 2-A. Catherine Diamond doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (5-8, 4-6).