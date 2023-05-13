High school roundup for May 12, 2023: Neshannock softball heads into playoffs undefeated

Friday, May 12, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Aaralyn Nogay doubled, homered and drove in five runs as Neshannock tuned up for the playoffs with a 6-2 nonsection softball victory over Cathedral Prep on Friday.

Gabby Quinn and Ali Giordano each had three hits for the Lancers (17-0), the top seed in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Madison Simmerman went 3 for 3 for Cathedral Prep.

Bethel Park 18, Ringgold 1 – Sia Spano went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead Bethel Park (7-10) to a three-inning nonsection victory over Ringgold (1-14). Winning pitcher Makenzie Wade singled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Courtney Roberts had a triple and an RBI for the Black Hawks.

Deer Lakes 4, Kiski Area 2 – Winning pitcher Maddie Kee struck out 12 in seven innings and went 3 for 3 at the plate as Deer Lakes tuned up for the playoffs with a nonsection victory. Tira Wakmonski singled, tripled twice and drove in two runs, and Sophia Laurenza had a double and an RBI for the Lancers (10-5). Mackenzie Favero had two hits for the Cavaliers (6-10).

Mt. Lebanon 9, Upper St. Clair 2 – Brooke Boehmer singled, tripled twice and drove in three runs for Mt. Lebanon (7-13) in a nonsection win. Kate Borza doubled and Olivia Buckiso tripled for the Blue Devils. Elisa Tucker singled and drove in a run for Upper St. Clair (8-8).

Baseball

Kiski Area 11, Burrell 3 – Nate Witt had two hits and three RBIs, Jake Smith singled and doubled, and Wyatt Krogh doubled and drove in a pair to lead Kiski Area (10-9) to a nonsection win. Reece Kennedy singled and scored for Burrell (7-10).

New Castle 5, Ambridge 3 – Malik Jefferson doubled and drove in two runs and Dom Fornataro went 2 for 2 to lead New Castle (5-10) to a nonsection win. Adam Fernandez singled and doubled twice for Ambridge (5-13).

Norwin 6, Penn-Trafford 1 – William Griffiths had a single, double and three RBIs, and Chris Slatt singled and drove in a run for Norwin (9-11) in a nonsection win. Tyler Freas had a single and an RBI for Penn-Trafford (13-6-1).

Quaker Valley 3, Shady Side Academy 2 – Jimmy Zugai had two hits, and Nolan Wagoner singled and drove in a run for Quaker Valley (6-10) in a nonsection win. Josh Valinsky singled and doubled for Shady Side Academy (8-9).

Southmoreland 6, Frazier 1 – Kaiden Keefer went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help Southmoreland (2-13) to a nonsection win. Jake Govern doubled and drove in a run for the Scotties. Dalian McManus doubled and drove in a run for Frazier (5-13).