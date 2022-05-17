High school roundup for May 16, 2022: North Allegheny blanks Peters Township

Monday, May 16, 2022 | 9:17 PM

Anne Melle threw a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks to lead North Allegheny to an 8-0 victory over Peters Township in a first-round WPIAL Class 6A softball game Monday.

Sydni Junker and Reagan Deitrick homered and Annalyn Isaacs doubled for the seventh-seeded Tigers (11-9), who will meet No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.Sami Bewick had two hits for Peters Township (7-10).

Fort Cherry 11, Carlynton 4 – Heather Coughenour, Dana Sinatra and Aaliyah Nardozi tripled and Carman Lucas and winning pitcher Adryonna Herbst doubled to lead No. 16 Fort Cherry (5-9) to a preliminary round win in Class 2A. The Rangers will meet No. 1 Neshannock in a first-round game Wednesday. Tanner Kephart tripled for Carlynton (4-11).

Baseball

Connellsville 6, McKeesport 0 – Beau Bigam threw a complete-game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead No. 16 Connellsville (11-10) to a preliminary round win in Class 5A. James Domer went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Falcons, who will meet top-seeded Peters Township in a first-round game Tuesday. Mason May and Kace Shearer each singled and doubled. Brady Boyle doubled and walked for McKeesport (7-10).

This story will be updated.