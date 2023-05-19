High school roundup for May 18, 2023: Quinn Santelli pitches OLSH into Class 2A quarters

Friday, May 19, 2023 | 12:03 AM

Quinn Santelli threw a four-hit complete-game shutout with six strikeouts to lead No. 9 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a 1-0 victory over No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic in a WPIAL Class 2A baseball first-round game Thursday

OLSH scored the game’s only run in the first inning on a fielder’s choice by Austin Hansen. Garrett Zug singled and doubled for the Chargers (13-8), who will play top-seeded defending champion Serra Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Ian Shipley doubled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and was left stranded for the Centurions (9-6).

Avonworth 9, Derry 0 – Ben Barnes, Cooper Scharding and Mason Horwat each drove in two runs to lead No. 2 Avonworth (16-5) to a first-round victory in Class 3A.

Colin Crawford allowed just two hits in six shutout innings and Horwat threw a clean seventh while Derek Brooks doubled twice and had an RBI for the Antelopes, who will play No. 10 Shenango in the quarterfinals.

Cason Long and Antonio Hauser had the only hits for No. 18 Derry (8-11).

Bishop Canevin 10, Western Beaver 0 – Tyler Maddix threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead No. 6 Bishop Canevin (12-3) to a first-round win in Class A.

Kole Olszewski went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Quentin White singled, doubled and drove in four for the Crusaders, who will take on No. 3 Leechburg in the quarterfinals.

Will Martin had a base hit for No. 11 Western Beaver (5-11).

Carmichaels 10, Cornell 0 – Tyler Richmond tripled, homered and knocked in three runs as No. 5 Carmichaels (15-3) rolled to a Class A opening-round win.

Liam Lohr tripled and drove in two runs while Jake Fordyce and Mason Lapana each doubled and had an RBI for the Mighty Mikes. Aydan Adamson allowed two hits and struck out 10 in five shutout innings for Carmichaels, which will play No. 4 California in the quarterfinals.

Walter Clarit and Noah Slinde produced the hits for No. 12 Cornell (6-11).

East Allegheny 6, Waynesburg 0 – Michael Cahill struck out 12 and only allowed two hits in a complete-game shutout for East Allegheny (13-5) in the Class 3A first round.

Chance Odoski smacked an RBI double, Joe Connors singled in a run and Ryan Kirk added a double for the Wildcats, who will play No. 12 Mohawk in the quarterfinals.

Mason Switalski and Braden Benke each had a hit for No. 13 Waynesburg (9-7).

Ligonier Valley 9, Chartiers-Houston 8 – Logan Johnston roped the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth to propel No. 11 Ligonier Valley (12-7) to an upset first-round Class 2A victory.

Adam Moreland doubled and brought home three runs while Haden Sierocky and Leo Balaza each collected two hits and an RBI for the Rams, who will play No. 3 New Brighton in the quarterfinals.

Dominic Cumer hit a three-run triple and Luke Camden drove in two runs on two doubles for No. 6 Chartiers-Houston (16-4).

Neshannock 6, Shady Side Academy 5 – Dom Cubellis clubbed a two-out walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 10th for a first-round Class 3A victory after No. 6 Neshannock (16-4) had tied the game in the bottom of the eighth to extend the game.

Nate Rynd hit a two-run double and Grant Melder tripled and drove in two while Cam Foy struck out 10 for the Lancers, who will play No. 3 Yough in the quarterfinals.

Soren Cooper went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI and Aedan Reagans finished 3 for 5 for No. 11 Shady Side academy (8-9).

Riverside 8, Valley 0 – Evan Burry and Mitch Garvin each had two hits and two RBIs to lead top-seeded Riverside to an 8-0 victory over Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A baseball first-round game Thursday.

Winning pitcher Ronnie Harper struck out 10 in five innings for the Panthers (18-0), who will meet No. 8 Freeport in the quarterfinals.

Jacob Staraniec and Wesley Schrock had hits for the No. 16 Vikings (11-11).

Rochester 6, Avella 4 – Austin Hewitt and Adam Schurr each drove in a run for No. 7 Rochester (9-7), which staved off a sixth-inning rally from Avella for a Class A first-round win. Parker Lyons tripled and drove in a run and Jacob Shaffer had an RBI for the Rams, who advance to play No. 2 Eden Christian in the quarterfinals.

Gavin Frank doubled and finished with two RBIs and Colton Burchianti was 3 for 3 with an RBI for No. 10 Avella (10-7).

Sewickley Academy 13, Fort Cherry 6 – Nick Madison hit the go-ahead two-run single in the top of the sixth as No. 9 Sewickley Academy (10-7) scored seven runs in the final two innings to surge to a Class A first-round victory.

Hudson Colletti singled, doubled and drove in two runs and winning pitcher Jordan Smith also had a pair of RBIs for the Panthers, who will meet top-seeded Union in the quarterfinals.

Ryan Steele went 4 for 4 and Luke Sweder had a pair of hits for No. 8 Fort Cherry (11-9).

Shenango 6, South Park 3 – Winning pitcher Zach Herb struck out 10 in 6⅓ innings and went 3 for 3 with an RBI as No. 10 Shenango (9-8) took out defending WPIAL champion South Park in a Class 3A first-round game.

Sam Patton had an RBI single during a decisive four-run sixth inning for the Wildcats, who will meet No. 2 Avonworth in the quarterfinals. Braden Zeigler and Braeden D’Angelo also drove in a run apiece for Shenango.

Zach Ludwig homered and Ryan Spitznagel singled and doubled for No. 7 South Park (14-6).

South Side 8, Bentworth 3 – Luke McCoy gave up one hit in five scoreless innings, striking out eight, and Tristan Shuman went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to help No. 5 South Side (15-4) to a first-round Class 2A win.

Alex Arrigo doubled twice, Carter Wilson drove in three runs, and Josh Lytle had a double and an RBI for the Rams, who will meet No. 4 Burgettstown in the quarterfinals.

Benjamin Hayes had two hits and John Scott drove in two runs for No. 12 Bentworth (9-10).

Softball

Avonworth 10, Central Valley 0 – The top-seeded Antelopes (19-1) hit six home runs in a five-inning quarterfinal win in the Class 3A bracket.

Winning pitcher Alivia Lantzy gave up two hits, fanned nine in five innings, hit two homers and drove in four runs. Rylee Gray also homered twice and Leah Kuban and Layne Shinsky went deep as well for the Antelopes, who will meet No. 4 Burrell in the semifinals.

Macy Littler and Emma Weaver had hits for No. 8 Central Valley (9-6).

Chartiers-Houston 11, West Greene 3 – Lauren Rush led No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (13-5) with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs in a Class A quarterfinals win over No. 5 West Greene.

Seanna Riggle smashed a two-run home run and Ella Richey finished 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for the Buccaneers, who will take on No. 1 Union in the semifinals.

Ali Goodwin went 2 for 4 with an RBI for West Greene (12-8).

Frazier 12, Jefferson-Morgan 2 – Delaney Warnick went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs to power No. 3 Frazier (14-1) to a quarterfinal win in Class A.

Maria Felsher singled, doubled and tripled and Jensyn Hartman went 3 for 3 with two doubles for the Commodores, who will meet No. 2 Carmichaels in the semifinals. Grace Vaughn doubled, tripled and plated a pair and Emilia Bednar went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Frazier.

Addie Larkin went 3 for 3 and Jenna Cyr doubled for No. 6 Jefferson-Morgan (9-8).

Laurel 3, Riverside 2 – Grace Zeppelin hit a two-run home run and Autumn Boyd went 3 for 3 with an RBI to help No. 2 Laurel (15-2) score early and hold on in a Class 2A quarterfinal win over No. 7 Riverside.

Grace Kissick struck out eight and allowed two runs (none earned) for the Spartans, who will play No. 6 OLSH in the semifinals.

Danny Rosenberger doubled and Sam Rosenburger struck out 12 for Riverside (12-5).

Neshannock 11, Burgettstown 0 – Gabby Quinn crushed a two-run home run and Aaralyn Nogay hit a solo shot to power defending champion Neshannock (18-0) to a quarterfinal thumping of No. 8 Burgettstown in Class A.

Gabby Perod went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and winning pitcher Addy Frye doubled twice, drove in three runs and struck out eight in six innings of work for the Lancers, who will play No.5 Greensburg Central Catholic in the semifinals.

Katierose Smith singled and doubled for Burgettstown (12-8).

OLSH 6, Serra Catholic 3 – Winning pitcher Justena Giles threw a complete game with seven strikeouts to lead No. 6 OLSH (14-3) to a Class 2A quarterfinal upset of No. 3 Serra Catholic.

Leann Walzer hit a two-run home run, Giles slapped a double and Morgan O’Brien tripled while Alexandria Domachowski knocked in two runs for the Chargers, who will face No. 2 Laurel in the semifinals.

Hope Lyons hit a solo home run and Madisyn Zigarovich fanned nine for Serra Catholic (15-4).

Union 16, Jeannette 1 – Top-seeded Union (15-3) used the long ball to cruise to a three-inning quarterfinal victory in Class A. Mia Preuhs hit a solo homer, Addie Nogay smashed a two-run home run and Olivia Benedict homered and finished with two RBIs for the defending champion Scotties.

Preuhs, the winning pitcher, fanned 10 while Allie Ross and Mallory Gorgacz each knocked in two runs for Union, which will play No. 4 Chartiers-Houston in the semifinals.

Abigail Shaw stole two bases and scored a run for No. 9 Jeannette (12-5).

Waynesburg 3, Ligonier Valley 2 – Emma Zehner hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, lifting No. 3 Waynesburg (16-3) in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed six hits and struck out five in a complete-game victory for the Raiders, who will take on No. 2 Southmoreland in the semifinals.

Cheyenne Piper went 2 for 3 with an RBI and struck out 12 in six innings for No. 11 Ligonier Valley (9-8).

Boys volleyball

Ambridge 3, Seton LaSalle 1 – Tyler McKnight and Sam Miller had 11 kills apiece as No. 6 Ambridge knocked off No. 3 Seton LaSalle in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Karson Merlina recorded 35 assists and eight digs for the Bridgers, who will meet No. 2 Mars in the semifinals. The Fightin’ Planets beat No. 7 Montour, 3-2, winning 15-12 in the fifth game.

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Latrobe swept No. 8 Hopewell, 3-0, and No. 4 North Catholic took care of No. 5 South Fayette, 3-0.

Canon-McMillan 3, Norwin 1 – Owen Ostrowski had 30 kills and four digs and Wiliam O’Bryan had 22 assists and seven digs as No. 4 Canon-McMillan defeated Norwin in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Luke Bockius had 14 kills and Justin Peters added 25 assists for the Big Macs, who will play top-seeded Shaler in the semifinals.

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1 – Stone Gaertner had 18 kills and Jax Wilhite added 17 as No. 2 North Allegheny defeated No. 7 Seneca Valley in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Nicolas Carioto recorded 55 assists and Will Hahn had 34 digs for the Tigers, who will take on No. 3 Penn-Trafford in the semifinals.

Penn-Trafford 3, Butler 1 – Andrew Kessler had 12 kills and Brad Heinbaugh added 11 kills as No. 3 Penn-Trafford picked up a Class 3A quarterfinal win. Daniel Tarabrella recorded four blocks for the Warriors, who will meet No. 2 North Allegheny in the semifinals.

Shaler 3, Upper St. Clair 1 – Logan Peterson had 13 kills, 11 digs, three aces and two blocks and Dante Palombo had nine kills and two blocks as No. 1 Shaler defeated No. 9 Upper St. Clair in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Zac Wurzer had 10 kills and Zach Rosenwald had 22 assists for the Titans, who will face No. 4 Canon-McMillan in the semifinals.

Girls lacrosse

Blackhawk 16, Indiana 2 – Mia Piocquidio scored five goals, Andrea Kinger added four, and Ryleigh McKnight and Sidney Ritz chipped in two to lead No. 3 Blackhawk to a Class 2A quarterfinal win. The Cougars will meet No. 7 Quaker Valley in Monday’s semifinals.

Quaker Valley 10, Plum 6 – Shannon Von Kaenel and Lucy Roig scored three goals apiece and Alexa Westwood added a pair to lead No. 7 Quaker Valley past No. 2 Plum in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Quakers will take on No. 3 Blackhawk in Monday’s semifinals.

Mars will take on Chartiers Valley in the other semifinal. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets beat No. 8 Franklin Regional, 17-6, and the No. 5 Colts got past No. 4 Hampton, 10-7.

Boys lacrosse

Upper St. Clair 8, North Allegheny 7 – Dalton Yates scored the overtime winner as No. 6 Upper St. Clair knocked off No. 3 North Allegheny in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Panthers will meet No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in Monday’s semifinals. The Blue Devils beat No. 7 Seneca Valley, 17-7.

Top-seeded Peters Township and No. 4 Shady Side Academy will meet in the other semifinal. Peters beat No. 8 Fox Chapel, 11-6, and the Bulldogs doubled up No. 5 Pine-Richland, 20-10.