High school roundup for May 19, 2022: Playoff run continues for 12th-seeded Thomas Jefferson

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Brady Haberman threw a complete-game three-hit shutout and Wyatt Janosko hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 1-0 win over Chartiers Valley in the WPIAL Class 5A baseball quarterfinals Thursday.

Brendan Cruz went five innings for No. 13 Chartiers Valley (10-12), giving up two hits and striking out five. The 12th-seeded Jaguars (15-6) will meet No. 1 Peters Township in Monday’s semifinals.

Avonworth 8, East Allegheny 0 – Colin Crawford went 2 for 3 with a triple, Jake Osborn and Neo Miller each doubled, and Jon Bodnar drove in three runs to lead No. 3 Avonworth (15-7) to a Class 3A quarterfinal win. Joe Connors went 2 for 3 for No. 6 East Allegheny (12-6). Avonworth will face No. 2 South Park in the semifinals on Monday.

Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 2 – Ray Altmeyer had an RBI double and Bo Conrad hit a sacrifice fly as No. 2 Bethel Park (16-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to get past No. 7 South Fayette (15-4) in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Altmeyer went 2 for 3 with two doubles and Conrad also doubled. Tyler Pitzer doubled and scored for No. 7 South Fayette (15-4). Bethel Park will face No. 3 West Allegheny in the semifinals on Monday.

Burgettstown 6, Shenango 1 – Brodie Kuzior went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead No. 6 Burgettstown (14-3) to a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Andrew Bredel and Nathan Klodowski each hit two singles. Tyler Kamerer and Tino Campoli each doubled for No. 3 Shenango (15-5). Burgettstown will meet No.7 Neshannock in the semifinals Monday.

Eden Christian 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – Jared Bees threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 10, to lead top-seeded Eden Catholic in the Class A quarterfinals. Robert Farfan singled, doubled and drove in a run, Caleb Emswiler had a double and two RBIs, and Malachi Manges singled and plated a pair for the Warriors, who will meet No. 5 OLSH in Monday’s semifinals. Max Kallock and Ryan Appleby had base hits for No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic (9-7).

Hopewell 11, Deer Lakes 1 – Landon Fox singled, doubled and drove in three runs as top-seeded Hopewell (15-6) won a Class 3A quarterfinal in five innings. Couper Stala singled, doubled and drove in a pair and Anthony LaSala had a double and two RBIs for the Vikings, who will face No. 4 Mohawk in Monday’s semifinals. Bryce Robson, Justin Brannagan, Tyler Gozzard and Evan Klijowski had base hits for No. 8 Deer Lakes (10-12).

Mohawk 15, Yough 1 – JC Voss went 2 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs as No. 4 Mohawk (15-4) scored eight runs in the second inning of a five-run Class 3A quarterfinal victory. Marc Conti went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs. Cooper Vance singled and doubled and Jacob Werner also had two hits for the Warriors, who will face top-seeded Hopewell in Monday’s semifinals. Gavin Roebuck went 2 for 2 for No. 5 Yough (11-8).

Neshannock 3, Seton LaSalle 1 – Jake Rynd went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Luke Glies doubled, and Jack Glies hit two singles to lead No. 7 Neshannock (16-6) past No. 2 Seton LaSalle (15-2) in a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Brian Vogel Jr. singled and scored for Seton LaSalle. Neshannock will face No. 6 Burgettstown in the semifinals on Monday.

OLSH 6, West Greene 0 – Freshman Iseia Fields-Schulz threw a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead No. 5 OLSH (10-7) to a Class A quarterfinal win over No. 4 West Greene (12-6). The Chargers will meet top-seeded Eden Christian in Monday’s semifinals.

Riverside 3, Carmichaels 2 – Mitchell Garvin hit a home run for No. 5 Riverside (15-5) in a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Drake Long went 3 for 4 with a double for No. 4 Carmichaels (13-2). Riverside will face No. 1 Serra Catholic in the semifinals Monday.

Rochester 2, Sewickley Academy 0 – Ethan Blair threw a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 to lead No. 3 Rochester (10-7) to a Class A quarterfinal win over No. 6 Sewickley Academy (9-6). Parker Lyons drove in a run for the Rams, who will face No. 2 Union in the semifinals Monday.

Serra Catholic 13, Laurel 3 – Zach Black doubled and drove in two runs and Michael Schanck went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (21-0) to a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Logan Ayres had two RBIs for No. 8 Laurel (10-7). Serra Catholic will face No. 5 Riverside in the semifinals Monday.

South Park 7, New Brighton 4 – Drew Lafferty went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs, and Luke Rider doubled to lead No. 2 South Park (16-5) to a Class 3A quarterfinal win. Mitchell Goehring and Aaron Elliott doubled for No. 7 New Brighton (10-10). South Park will meet No. 3 Avonworth in the semifinals Monday.

West Allegheny 6, Shaler 5 – Austin Buzza singled and drove in two runs for No. 3 West Allegheny (17-4) in a Class 5A quarterfinal win. Bryon Rincon hit two singles for No. 6 Shaler (14-6). West Allegheny will face No. 2 Bethel Park in the semifinals Monday.

Softball

Armstrong 14, Thomas Jefferson 7 – Jessica Pugh homered and Isabella Athlerton singled, doubled and drove in four runs to lead top-seeded Armstrong (18-3) to a quarterfinal win in Class 5A. Emma Paul went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Shelby Cloak had two doubles, Emma Paul singled and doubled, and Cassidy Adams went 3 for 3 for the River Hawks, who will take on No. 4 North Hills in Tuesday’s semifinals. Liv Stock and Emma Stock singled and doubled for No. 8 Thomas Jefferson (11-8). Kam Kameg also doubled.

Chartiers Valley 6, Trinity 5 – Marie Kinchington went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Zoe Mangan drove in two runs to lead No. 11 Chartiers Valley (15-4) past No. 3 Trinity (16-3) in a Class 5A quarterfinal upset victory. Chartiers Valley will face No. 2 Penn-Trafford in the semifinals Tuesday.

Deer Lakes 3, Waynesburg 2 – Lydia Guthrie hit a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the fourth to lead No. 3 Deer Lakes (12-3) to a Class 3A quarterfinal win. Winning pitcher Maddie Kee struck out eight. Anna Bokulich went 3 for 3, Keeghan Cook doubled, and Sophia Laurenza had an RBI for the Lancers, who will meet No. 2 South Allegheny in the semifinals Monday. Kendall Lemley doubled for No. 6 Waynesburg (13-5).

North Hills 7, Latrobe 0 – Sophia Roncone threw a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to lead No. 4 North Hills (15-3) over No. 12 Latrobe (10-5) in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Hannah Murphy hit a two-run homer, Abby Scheller doubled, and Alexa Edmunds drove in two runs for North Hills, which will meet No. 1 Armstrong in the semifinals Tuesday. Sydney Degram, Jenna Tallman and Brynna King singled for the Wildcats.

Seneca Valley 17, Bethel Park 1 – Maddie Gross homered twice and drove in five runs and winning pitcher Lexie Hames went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs to lead No. 4 Seneca Valley (11-6) to a Class 6A quarterfinal win. Lina Chardella also went 3 for 3 with a homer for the Raiders, who will face No. 1 Hempfield in Wednesday’s semifinals. Lilly Hicks went 3 for 3 and Bella Gross doubled. Ali Sniegocki had the lone hit for No. 5 Bethel Park (7-9).

South Allegheny 10, Keystone Oaks 4 – Morgan Mosqueda homered and winning pitcher Breena Komarnisky singled, doubled and drove in three runs to power No. 2 South Allegheny (13-3) to a quarterfinal win in Class 3A. Madison Pikula went 3 for 4 with a double, Ava Martorelli went 3 for 4 with a triple, and Payton Linhart singled and doubled for the Gladiators, who will meet No. 3 Deer Lakes in Tuesday’s semifinals. Julia Piatt singled and doubled, Leah Harmel had two hits and Gia Woods doubled for No. 10 Keystone Oaks (10-11).

West Greene 7, Mapletown 0 – London Whipkey hit a home run and Kiley Meek went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead No. 1 West Greene (13-3) past No. 9 Mapletown (11-8) in a Class A quarterfinal. Katie Lampe and Payton Gilbert each also hit two singles for the Pioneers. Meek threw a four-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts.

Boys volleyball

Ambridge 3, Gateway 2 – Austin Merlina had 17 kills and Trent McKnight added 12 kills and five blocks as No. 5 Ambridge outlasted No. 4 Gateway 19-25, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, 15-9 in a Class 2A quarterfinal. Karson Merlina had 22 assists and Josh Hovan recorded 10 digs for the Bridgers.

OLSH 3, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Colin Wiegand had six kills and Jeremy Ciaramella recorded 21 assists to lead top-seeded OLSH to a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Cameron Glance had five kills and six digs, Austin Johncour recorded four kills and three blocks, and Matthew Tarbuk had five digs and an ace.

In other Class 2A quarterfinals, North Catholic topped Derry, 3-1, and Montour beat Mars, 3-1. In Class 3A, Seneca Valley blanked Canon-McMillan, 3-0, Shaler took care of Norwin, 3-1, North Allegheny swept Upper St. Clair, 3-0, and Penn-Trafford edged past Hempfield, 3-2.

Boys lacrosse

Mars 23, Shaler 2 – Enzo Grieco scored five goals to lead top-seeded Mars to a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Wes Scurci, Jacob Caringola and Austin Cote added four goals apiece.

In other Class 2A quarterfinals, South Fayette defeated Hampton, 9-5, Quaker Valley beat North Hills, 14-4, and Indiana got by Moon, 8-6.

Girls lacrosse

Upper St. Clair 22, Fox Chapel 15 – Anna Capobres scored six goals, including the 50th of her career, and Haley Newton added five, including her 150th, as No. 4 Upper St. Clair won a Class 3A quarterfinal. Libby Eannarino scored four goals and Molly Powell added three. Sydney Schutzman had six goals and Lindsay Scheffler scored four for Fox Chapel.

In other Class 3A quarterfinals, Shady Side Academy handled Bethel Park, 22-10, Mt. Lebanon doubled up North Allegheny, 16-8, and Pine-Richland got past Peters Township, 12-8.