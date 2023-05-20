High school roundup for May 19, 2023: WPIAL champs move on to PIAA team tennis semifinals

By:

Friday, May 19, 2023 | 9:45 PM

Michael Love Gateway’s Adam Memije

WPIAL champions Gateway and Sewickley Academy advanced to the semifinals of the PIAA team tennis championships Friday.

Gateway (14-3) picked up a 3-2 victory over Unionville (16-3), the third seed from District 1, in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

The Gators swept the singles matches with Adam Memije, Zidaan Hassan and Logan Memije winning in straight sets.

Gateway will take on Conestoga (16-2), the second seed from District 1, in the semifinals at 2 p.m. The finals follow at 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy (13-3) moved on with a 4-1 victory over District 11 champ Moravian Academy (15-2) in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Panthers swept all three singles matches with No. 1 Severin Harmon and No. 3 Sebastian Tan winning in straight sets. At No. 2 singles, Jonathan Varghese won a three-set battle, defeating Aveer Chadha, 2-6, 6-3, 14-12.

The No. 2 doubles team of Alexander Quigley and Jason Chen also won for the Panthers.

Sewickley Academy will meet District 3 champ Lancaster Country Day (19-0) at 8 a.m. in the semifinals. The finals are set for 4 p.m.

Two other WPIAL teams bowed out in the quarterfinals Friday.

In Class 3A, North Allegheny lost to District 1 champ Lower Merion, 3-0. In Class 2A,

Winchester Thurston (10-3) lost 4-1 to the second seed out of District 3, Conrad Weiser (20-1). Austin He won at No. 1 singles for the Bears without dropping a game.