High school roundup for May 2, 2022: Pine-Richland wins pitchers’ duel with North Allegheny to take section lead

By:

Monday, May 2, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Andy Swartout threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout and Tommy Zimmerman hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead Pine-Richland to a 1-0 win over North Allegheny in a matchup of the top two teams in Section 1-6A baseball Monday.

Joey Perry and Anthony Mengine had two hits apiece for the Rams (8-7, 7-2). Starter Connor Smith threw six scoreless innings for North Allegheny (9-5, 6-3), allowing five hits and fanning six.

The teams are scheduled to meet again Tuesday at North Allegheny.

Beaver 6, Quaker Valley 0 – Ty Butler went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a triple and Mason Lang doubled in two runs as Beaver (8-5, 7-2) shut out Quaker Valley (5-7, 4-5) in Section 2-4A. Jack Ray picked up the win for the Bobcats.

Bethel Park 10, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Cody Geddes and Ben Hudson each hit a home run and drove in two runs and Dylan Schmude doubled and tripled to lead Bethel Park (11-2, 7-2) to a Section 4-5A victory. Alec Warden doubled for Thomas Jefferson (10-5, 6-3).

Bishop Canevin 2, Monessen 0 – Winning pitcher Tyler Maddix went six shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out 16 in a dominating performance as Bishop Canevin (6-3, 6-3) defeated Monessen (2-10, 2-7) in Section 2-A. Aiden Vogelsberger doubled for the Crusaders.

Brentwood 13, Clairton 3 – C.J. Fox doubled while Kevin McCleary and Ryan Challinor each went 2 for 4 to lead Brentwood (3-8, 3-6) to a Section 4-2A win. DaShawn Nichols went 1 for 3 for Clairton (0-11, 0-11).

California 15, Frazier 5 – Conner Vig went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Hunter Assad tripled and knocked in a run, and Jordan Kearns drove in two as California (6-5, 6-3) defeated Frazier (3-10, 1-8) in Section 1-2A. Brock Alekson went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Commodores.

Carmichaels 17, Beth-Center 7 – Mason Lapana hit a grand slam as Carmichaels (10-1, 8-1) started off strong with eight runs in the first inning. Lampana finished 4 for 5 with five RBIs and Jake Fordyce drove in three runs as the Mighty Mikes beat Beth-Center (4-7, 4-5) in Section 1-2A.

Central Catholic 10, Allderdice 0 – Nick Chirumbolo notched two hits and three RBIs and Gavin Kelly and Mario Misiti each drove in two runs to lead Central Catholic (8-8, 5-4) to a Section 1-6A win over Allderdice (0-11, 0-9).

Central Valley 2, Blackhawk 1 – Winning pitcher Hunter Boring went three innings, allowed no hits or runs and struck out four as Central Valley (5-8, 3-6) beat Blackhawk (7-6, 3-6) in Section 2-4A. Dom Galatis hit a triple for the Warriors. Cougars pitcher Matt Fowlow gave up two hits and two runs while striking out nine in six innings.

Charleroi 5, Brownsville 2 – Jake Beveridge went 3 for 4 while Ethan Hadsell, Nico Rongus and Gianni Pellegrini each drove in a run to lead Charleroi (6-5, 4-4) to a Section 4-3A win. Derrick Tarpley hit a solo home run for Brownsville (3-7, 2-7).

Connellsville 5, Albert Gallatin 2 – Beau Bigam went 3 for 4 with a double and Jake Puskar doubled as Connellsville (6-9, 3-6) beat Albert Gallatin (1-12, 1-8) in Section 4-5A. Cyrus Potkul went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Colonials.

Deer Lakes 12, Valley 2 – John Lisotto homered in the first and doubled in the sixth to plate four runs and Jacob Danka drove in four as well to lead Deer Lakes (7-9, 5-4) to a Section 3-3A win. Tyler Danko drove in a run for Valley (5-10, 1-8).

Derry 10, East Allegheny 1 – Noah Cymmerman drove in three runs, Nick Thomas doubled and drove in two, and Nate Papuga got the win as Derry (8-3, 5-2) beat East Allegheny (8-4, 7-2) in a Section 3-3A matchup. Ryan Kirk had two hits including a double for the Wildcats.

Eden Christian 3, Sewickley Academy 1 – Brian Feldman homered and winning pitcher Jared Bees went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight to lead Eden Christian (11-0, 8-0) to a Section 3-A victory. Hudson Colletti doubled for Sewickley Academy (7-3, 7-1).

Ellwood City, 7, Mohawk 1 – Joe Roth went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and winning pitcher Nick Magnifico threw a complete game, allowing one run on four hits, as Ellwood City (7-7, 6-3) beat Mohawk (10-4, 6-3) in Section 1-3A. Marc Conti doubled for the Warriors.

Fort Cherry 9, Carlynton 7 – Ryan Craig hit a two-run homer and Zach Serafin and Owen Norman each doubled and drove in two runs to lead Fort Cherry (7-3, 6-3) to a Section 4-2A win. Bryce Rodriguez went 4 for 4 with an RBI for Carlynton (3-8, 2-7).

Fox Chapel 2, Armstrong 0 – Winning pitcher Jacob Patterson and Tommy Fravel each drove in a run and Zach Johnston went 2 for 3 as Fox Chapel (9-5, 6-3) earned a Section 2-5A win. Zach Wiles and Alex Colwell each had two hits for Armstrong (5-10, 3-7).

Greensburg Salem 13, Belle Vernon 6 – Hayden Teska had three hits including a triple and a home run and collected six RBIs while Owen Tutich drove in three runs and tripled to lead Greensburg Salem (5-7, 4-7) to a Section 3-4A win. Andrew Sokol had two RBIs for Belle Vernon (4-9, 2-7).

Highlands 10, Freeport 6 – Jimmy Kunst went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead Highlands (9-5, 5-4) to a Section 1-4A win. Jett Slepak pitched five no-hit innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out 10, and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Ethan Hewitt singled and doubled. Michael Hanz doubled and drove in three runs for Freeport (3-11, 1-8).

Hopewell 14, Freedom 0 – Anthony LaSala allowed no runs on two hits and struck out nine in four innings while Chris Mullins went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and Lucas Arington knocked in three runs as Hopewell (11-3, 8-1) shut out Freedom (0-11, 0-9) in Section 1-3A.

Indiana 5, Burrell 0 – Ben Ryan and Branden Yanity each had two RBIs and Garrison Dougherty threw six shutout innings to lead Indiana (8-6, 5-4) to a Section 1-4A win. Cam Martin hit two doubles for Burrell (4-8, 3-6).

Jefferson-Morgan 6, Mapletown 2 – Easton Hanko doubled, homered and collected two RBIs and Brody Ross doubled in a run as Jefferson-Morgan (5-5, 4-5) beat Mapletown (3-11, 0-9) in Section 2-A. Josh Mick drove in two runs for the Maples.

Laurel 10, Riverside 3 – Cam Caldararo wetn 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and Kobe DeRossa went 3 for 4 with a solo homer as Laurel (8-3, 7-2) beat Riverside (12-3, 8-1) in Section 2-2A. Logan Ayres struck out nine for the Spartans. Christian Lucarelli had three hits and two RBIs for the Panthers.

Laurel Highlands 6, Elizabeth Forward 3 – Carson D’Amico homered and drove in a run and Braeden O’Brien went 2 for 5 with an RBI as Laurel Highlands (9-3, 6-3) used a three-run ninth inning to squeak out a Section 3-4A win. Isaiah Hart and Cameron Seabol each drove in a run for Elizabeth Forward (6-5, 4-5).

Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 1 – Owen McDermott went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Matt Curfman went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as Leechburg (4-5, 3-4) beat St. Joseph (0-8, 0-7) in Section 3-A.

Mars 10, Penn Hills 3 – Zachary Orosz doubled and drove in two runs and Trey Wagner and Nathan Leshinsky each jad two RBIs as Mars (11-3, 8-1) won a Section 2-5A matchup. Philmore Austin doubled and drove in two for Penn Hills (1-11, 0-8). Thomas McLaren struck out 10 and allowed three unearned runs in five innings for the Fightin’ Planets.

McKeesport 5, Gateway 4 – After Gateway (5-10, 2-7) took the lead in the top of the seventh, Brady Boyle hit a walk-off two-run double to give McKeesport (7-7, 3-6) the Section 1-5A win. Ryan Tucker drove in two runs for the Tigers and Nate Dmechak knocked in two for the Gators.

Montour 11, Ambridge 2 – Mason Sike went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Matt Luchovick hit a solo home run, and Jake Robinson drove in three runs as Montour (14-1, 11-0) beat Ambridge (7-8, 3-6) in Section 2-4A. Caison Holland knocked in two runs for the Bridgers. Dylan Mathiesen allowed two runs and struck out nine in six innings for the Spartans.

Mt. Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 6 – Aaron Alakson went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Luke Nicotera doubled and knocked in a run as Mt. Pleasant (8-4, 5-4) beat Ligonier Valley (5-7, 2-5) in Section 3-3A. Haden Sierocky doubled twice and drove in two and Grant Dowden doubled and had two RBIs for the Rams.

New Brighton 12, Beaver Falls 2 – Winning pitcher Bobby Budacki hit a double and drove in a run, Brock Budacki hit a two-run double, and Ian Mckee and Aaron Elliott each knocked in a run as New Brighton (6-9, 5-4) beat Beaver Falls (2-10, 2-7) in Section 1-3A. Jaren Brickner hit a double and Tyler Cunningham drove in a run for the Tigers.

North Catholic 10, Knoch 4 – Tommy Koroly went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs while Blake Primrose and Justin Stupka each had three hits as North Catholic (9-5, 7-2) beat Knoch (8-4, 6-3) in Section 1-4A. Eli Sutton had two hits including a double for the Knights.

Northgate 11, Sto-Rox 1 – Davonte Christie threw five innings and allowed one run on two hits and struck out 10 and Logan Reed and Andrew Booth each drove in two runs as Northgate (2-7, 2-6) exploded for 10 runs in the third in a Section 3-2A win over Sto-Rox (0-10, 0-9).

Norwin 15, Hempfield 8 – E.J. Dunn doubled twice and Jack Whalen knocked in three runs as Norwin (8-6, 5-4) defeated Hempfield (6-10, 5-4) in Section 2-6A. Brandon Coughlin, Ryan Firmstone and Adam Hess each had two hits for the Spartans. Billy Eger earned the win for the Knights.

Penn-Trafford 10, Latrobe 6 – Brady Lane collected three hits and three RBIs, Chuck Fontana III doubled and drove in two runs, and Dylan Grabowski went 3 for 3 as Penn-Trafford (10-4, 6-3) handed Latrobe (10-5, 8-1) its first Section 1-5A loss. Logan Short went 4 for 4 with a double and a home run with four RBIs for the Wildcats.

Peters Township 5, Trinity 0 – Sam Miller and Wes Parker combined to pitch a shutout for Peters Township (13-1, 8-1) in a Section 4-5A win over Trinity (4-11, 2-7). Miller gave up three hits and struck out 12 in five innings. Parker worked two scoreless innings without allowing a hit, fanning three. Jack Kail drove in a pair of runs and Jack Lutte tripled for Peters.

Plum 2, Hampton 1 – Logan Kemerrer hit a walk-off single and Brady Dojonovic tripled to lead Plum (10-3, 7-2) past Hampton (9-5, 8-1) in Section 2-5A. Eric Cheeks hit an RBI single for the Talbots.

Riverview 6, Springdale 5 – Jack Loughren had an RBI single and Enzo Lit hit a walk-off RBI fielder’s choice as Riverview (4-7, 3-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a Section 3-A win. John Patsey doubled and Vince Shook had two hits for the Raiders. John Hughes had two hits and two RBIs for Springdale (3-8, 2-7).

Rochester 12, Avella 0 – Sal Laure doubled and tripled for two RBIs, Conner Martin homered, and winning pitcher Parker Lyons doubled in a run and struck out eight to lead Rochester (8-4, 7-2) to a shutout Section 1-A win over Avella (4-8, 3-6).

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0 – Nate Malak threw a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Luke Anderton hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to lead Seneca Valley (12-4, 5-4) to a Section 1-6A win. AJ Capizzi had two hits for the Raiders. Ethen Trettel had a pair of hits for Butler (8-5, 4-5). Hard-luck loser Cooper Baxter gave up an unearned run and fanned six in 5.2 innings.

Serra Catholic 15, Jeannette 0 – Ethan Coddington doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, Zach Black homered and drove in two, and Isiah Petty drove in two and tripled to lead Serra Catholic (15-0, 9-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Michael Mason had the lone hit for Jeannette (2-7, 2-6).

Seton LaSalle 13, Burgettstown 7 – Gio Lonero homered, tripled, doubled and collected three RBIs and Sam Georhgiana tripled and knocked in two to lead Seton LaSalle (10-1, 9-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Burgettstown (10-2, 8-1). Nathan Klodowski went 3 for 4 with a homer and two runs driven in for the Blue Devils.

Shaler 8, North Hills 0 – Brady McGuire went 2 for 3 with a home run and Connor Hamrick went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead Shaler (11-4, 6-3) to a Section 3-5A win. Walt Vitovich went 2 for 3 for North Hills (5-9, 2-7). Derek Leas struck out six in five shutout innings for the Titans.

South Allegheny 6, Steel Valley 2 – Trenton Popovich had two hits and two RBIs, Ethan Rendulic homered, and Jaxson Champ went 4.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out nine as South Allegheny (5-7, 2-5) won a Section 2-3A matchup. Nelson Horvwalt went 2 for 3 and drove in a run for Steel Valley (3-10, 1-6).

South Fayette 5, Chartiers Valley 0 – Winning pitcher Tyler Pitzer had two hits and struck out five while Anthony Diodata and Michael DiMartini each drove in a run as South Fayette (11-3-1, 6-3) won a Section 3-5A matchup. Drew Evans struck out seven for Chartiers Valley (8-7, 5-4).

South Park 15, Keystone Oaks 3 – Ryan Bywalski went 4 for 5, Brandon Clifford went 3 for 6, and Luke Rider went 3 for 5 as South Park (10-3, 7-0) picked up a Section 2-3A win over Keystone Oaks (4-7, 3-4).

South Side 7, Neshannock 3 – Aaron Mzyk went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Alex Arrigo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and threw a complete game as South Side (5-6, 4-5) beat Neshannock (12-5, 6-3) in Section 2-2A. Andrew Frye hit a home run and a double for the Lancers.

Union 6, OLSH 2 – Mark Stanley doubled in two runs and Mike Gunn went 2 for 3 with a solo homer as Union (8-3, 8-1) beat OLSH (7-5, 7-2) in Section 1-A. James Saftner went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Chargers.

Uniontown 3, Ringgold 2 – Colt Sparks hit a three-run homer in the first inning and that was all Uniontown (6-4, 5-4) needed in a Section 3-4A win. Hunter Mamie doubled in a run and Zane Mahoney clubbed two doubles for Ringgold (5-7, 3-6).

Waynesburg 10, McGuffey 7 – Lincoln Pack tripled and drove in three runs, Alex Vansickle doubled and had two RBIs and Jake Stephenson doubled in a run as Waynesburg (5-8, 5-4) beat McGuffey (6-7, 4-5) in Section 4-3A. Logan Seibert went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Highlanders.

West Allegheny 5, Moon 4 – Colin Marinpetro connected for two hits and three RBIs and Joe Pustover drove in a run to lead West Allegheny (11-3, 8-1) past Moon (2-12, 0-9) in Section 3-5A. Marco Vesce had two RBIs for the Tigers.

West Greene 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 5 – West Greene (11-3, 9-0) scored seven runs in the sixth to put the game away in Section 2-A. Corey Wise hit two two-run homers and Morgan Kiger hit a three-run shot for the Pioneers. Ryan Appleby doubled for Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 6-3).

Softball

Armstrong 11, Penn Hills 0; Armstrong 9, Penn Hills 1 – Shelby Cloak went 2 for 3 with a home run and Mackenzie Egley singled, doubled and drove in a pair to lead Armstrong (10-2, 8-0) past Penn Hills (4-6, 3-6) in the first game of a Section 1-5A doubleheader. Emma Paul tripled for Armstrong. In the second game, Cloak hit two homers and Cassidy Adams singled and tripled. Isabella DeCarlo had two hits for Penn Hills.

Beaver 8, Ambridge 3; Beaver 18, Ambridge 5 – Payton List and Kayla Cornell each hit a home run, and Hanna Crowe and Grace Thompson doubled to lead Beaver (12-0, 9-0) to a Section 3-4A win in the first game of a doubleheader. Anita Szymoniak hit a double for Ambridge (1-9, 0-9). In the second game, Payton List had a double, triple and four RBIs and Hanna Crowe had two doubles and four RBIs for Beaver. Mackenzie Keber had two singles for Ambridge.

Belle Vernon 12, Uniontown 2; Belle Vernon 6, Uniontown 4 –Maren Metikosh hit a home run and Mia Zubovic and Tara Callaway each hit a double for Belle Vernon (9-5-1, 7-3) in the opener of a Section 2-4A doubleheader. Sequoia Dunlap hit a home run for Uniontown (1-9, 1-9). In the second game, Ashley Joll hit a two-run homer and Metikosh doubled for Belle Vernon. Jordan Hoover had a double and two RBIs for Uniontown.

Bethel Park 12, Baldwin 4 – Ali Sniegocki went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and a double, Sandra Soltes hit a triple, and Taylor Striegel and Nicolette Antonucci each hit a double to lead Bethel Park (6-6, 6-2) to a Section 1-6A win over Baldwin (2-9, 0-7).

Bishop Canevin 27, Rochester 1 – Alysha Cutri went 2 for 3 with two doubles and six RBIs, Amina Elliot went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Bella DeMark had two doubles, and Erin Jameson had a triple for Bishop Canevin (5-3, 4-3) in a Section 1-A win over Rochester (2-5, 2-4).

Blackhawk 12, New Castle 11 – Jaiden Patterson hit a home run and Aya Larson, Raina Johnson and Zoey Linder each hit a double to push Blackhawk (3-5, 3-5) to a Section 3-4A win. Julianna Evans went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for New Castle (3-7, 3-6).

Canon McMillan 8, Peters Township 3 – Brooke Perri hit a double and Aybriana Buswell drove in two runs for Canon McMillan (5-4, 5-2) in a Section 1-6A win. Amber Wilkes hit a double for Peters Township (5-8, 1-6).

Central Valley 12, Hopewell 3 – Mia Shroads and Abigail Borello each hit a home run, Emma Waver hit a double and triple, and Macy Littler hit a double for Central Valley (7-4, 7-3) in a Section 3-4A win. Isabella Katkich hit a home run for Hopewell (3-6, 3-6).

Charleroi 9, California 0 – Sophia Celashi pitched a one-hitter and struck out 15 for Charleroi (5-5, 5-2) in a Section 3-2A win over California (5-6, 4-5). McKenna DeUnger and Madalynn Lancy each hit a double.

Connellsville 2, Albert Gallatin 0 – Jaylee Morehead hit a triple and drove in two runs and Maddy Kinner had a double for Connellsville (5-7, 3-5) in a Section 2-5A win. Morgan Hershberger had a double for Albert Gallatin (3-8, 2-8).

Deer Lakes 11, North Catholic 1 – Anna Bokulich hit a three-run homer and Delanie Kaiser and Lydia Guthrie each had a double for Deer Lakes (9-2, 7-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Abbie Sutton had a double for North Catholic (6-5, 4-4).

Elizabeth Forward 10, West Mifflin 0 – Shelby Telegy and Brooke Markland each hit a double and Grace Smith drove in two runs to lead Elizabeth Forward (12-2, 9-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Emily Buchleitner and Aurora Rosso each had two hits for West Mifflin (10-8, 6-6).

Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0 – Katelyn Wehman hit a two-run homer, Kyla Servick hit a double, and Mollie Street went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Ellwood City (10-2, 8-2) in a Section 2-3A win. Elaina Bryant hit a double for Beaver Falls (0-8, 0-6).

Frazier 15, Beth-Center 0 – Tori Washinski hit a triple and Nicole Palmer and Emilia Bedner each hit a double for Frazier (11-0, 9-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (2-8, 2-8).

Franklin Regional 20, Woodland Hills 0 – Carli Ramchandran went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and five RBIs, Madison Nguyen went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, and Kamryn Marcus and Alexa Patberg each hit a double for Franklin Regional (13-3, 9-2) in a Section 1-5A win over Woodland Hills (0-8, 0-8).

Freeport 4, Knoch 2 – Sydney Selker, Autumn Powell and Aimee Heasley each hit a double to lead Freeport (8-4, 6-3) to a Section 1-4A win. Lindsay Edwards and Carissa Tekely doubled for Knoch (5-8, 3-5).

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Mapletown 0 – Emma Henry pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and went 4 for 4 with a double for Greensburg Central Catholic (9-3, 6-1) in a Section 2-A win. Isabella Marquez hit a home run, Bailey Kuhns had two triples and three RBIs, and Makenzee Kenney had a double. Taylor Dusenberry hit a double for Mapletown (8-5, 5-4).

Hempfield 10, Norwin 7 – Riley Miller had a double and four RBIs, Mia Bandieramonte had a triple, and Sydney Mitchell, Hannah Uhrenek and Olivia Kline each had a double to lead Hempfield (10-1, 8-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Bailey Snowberger hit two doubles for Norwin (2-8, 2-6).

Kiski Area 4, Indiana 0 – Ashlee Bair had two singles for Kiski Area (9-5, 9-3) in a Section 1-5A win over Indiana (2-9, 2-7).

Laurel 14, New Brighton 0 – Grace Kissick went 4 for 5 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Alexandra Herr went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Autumn Boyd and Addie Deal each hit a double for Laurel (11-1, 9-1) in a Section 4-2A win over New Brighton (0-10, 0-9).

Laurel Highlands 5, Ringgold 4 – Julia Cooper hit a home run, Madison Zungri hit a double, and Sydney Grimm had two singles and drove in three runs to lift Laurel Highlands (4-7, 4-6) to a Section 2-4A win over Ringgold (2-12, 1-10).

Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 1 – Danica Sopcak hit a double and Karli Mazak and Anna Cibik each had two singles and two RBIs to lead Leechburg (7-3, 7-1) to a Section 3-A win over St. Joseph (4-5, 3-3).

Ligonier Valley 2, Serra Catholic 0 – Maddie Griffin threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and Payton LaVale went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Ligonier Valley (11-3, 10-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Serra Catholic (8-4, 6-4).

Mars 9, Hampton 5 – Stephanie Esswein had a double, home run and five RBIs and Laura Craska, Mayson Kennedy and Olivia Waldrop each hit a double for Mars (6-9, 3-6) in a Section 3-5A win. Mackenzie Reese hit a three-run homer for Hampton (4-6, 3-6).

McKeesport 4, Greensburg Salem 2 – Mila Brdar and Katherine Hrinda each hit a double for McKeesport (2-7, 2-6) in a Section 1-4A win. Carissa Caldwell and Gionnah Ruffner each had two singles for Greensburg Salem (1-9-1, 0-7).

Moon 10, Western Beaver 0 – Olivia Logan homered twice and drove in five runs and Meghan D’Aniello threw a one-hit shutout over five innings to lead Moon (2-8, 2-7) to a Section 4-5A win. Fran Latino also homered for the Tigers. Jaycie Rajter had a base hit for Western Beaver (0-10, 0-10).

Neshannock 10, Mohawk 1 – Addy Frye went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and home run, Hunter Newman had a double and triple, and Gabby Quinn had a triple to lead Neshannock (12-0, 9-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Gigi Cowher had a double for Mohawk (6-5, 6-4).

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 2 – Ella Kasperowicz hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to lead Pine-Richland (10-2, 8-2) to a Section 2-6A win. Jocelyn Langer doubled twice and winning pitcher Gabbi Aughton went the distance, striking out nine. Reagan Dietrick went 3 for 3 with a double and a home run for North Allegheny (9-5, 4-4).

Riverside 12, Freedom 1 – Aliya Ottavianni hit a triple and drove in two runs and Mia Williams hit a double for Riverside (7-4, 6-4) in a Section 4-2A win over Freedom (2-10, 2-9).

Seneca Valley 12, Butler 2 – Maddie Gross went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, Kara Pasquale hit a triple, and Hayley Walter hit a double for Seneca Valley (7-6, 5-5) in a Section 2-6A win. Lily Vicari went 3 for 3 with a home run for Butler (0-10, 0-9).

Seton LaSalle 15, Jeannette 0 – Casey Barton went 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBIs, Paige Kuisis hit a triple, and Ali Xenakis had two doubles for Seton LaSalle (8-3, 7-3) in a Section 2-2A win. Sydney Matijevic hit a double for Jeannette (0-13, 0-11).

Shaler 7, North Hills 6 – Cate Gordan hit a three-run home run, Cam Murphy had a double, home run and three RBIs, and Eloise Facher hit a double to push Shaler (11-3, 6-3) to a Section 3-5A win. Kassidy Wittig hit a home run for North Hills (11-2, 8-2).

South Side 20, Cornell 4 – Laney Lewis belted three home runs and had eight RBIs to lead South Side (6-3, 3-2) past Cornell (1-6, 1-6) in Section 1-A. Madi Fischer singled, homered and drove in five runs for the Rams. Halina Matijevic doubled, tripled and had three RBIs.

Trinity 14, Chartiers Valley 5 – Hanna Suhoski went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs and Regan Miller hit two doubles for Trinity (14-2, 10-1) in a Section 4-5A win. Gianna Welsh hit a home run and double for Chartiers Valley (10-3, 7-3).

Washington 12, Bentworth 10 – Amari Oakley doubled and drove in four runs and Kaprice Johnson had three hits as Washington (1-8, 1-7) scored six runs in the sixth to pick up a Section 3-2A win. Kylie Glaze singled, doubled twice and drove in five runs for Bentworth (4-6, 4-5).

Waynesburg 13, McGuffey 6 – Morgan Stephenson went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a home run, Kendall Lemley and Dani Stockdale each hit a home run, and Paige Jones had a double to lead Waynesburg (8-4, 6-3) to a Section 3-3A win. Mackenzie Shrader hit a grand slam for McGuffey (2-7, 2-7).

West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 2 – Madison Rieker hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to lead West Allegheny (10-3, 9-2) to a Section 4-5A victory. Ava Henke homered and Adrianna Arnal drove in a run for West A. Rylee Robeck went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for South Fayette (7-8, 3-7).

West Greene 8, Shadyside (OH) 3 – Kiley Meek hit a double and Londan Whipkey and Lexie Six each had two RBIs to lead West Greene (8-3) to a nonsection win. Taylor Fulton hit a double for Shadyside (3-8).

Boys tennis

Valley 5, Hampton 0 – Valley won in straight sets in all five matches to advance to the WPIAL Class 2A team quarterfinals Wednesday. Nicholas Bussard, Dylan Gentile and Dario Wolfe and the teams of Nate Clarke and Ethan Harcelrode and Landon Harcelrode and Zachary Doran emerged victorious.

Montour 3, Mt. Pleasant 2 – Montour took a tight Class 2A first-round match, getting wins from John Rohrkaste at No. 1 singles and the teams of Logan Karlik and Jordan Seibel and Gabe Gordon and Anthony Reinholt. Ryan Borkowski and Aydan Gross won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles for the Vikings.

Quaker Valley 5, Ringgold 0 — The Quakers lost a total of four games in a first-round sweep. Winners were Mike Sirianni, Will Sirianni and Devin Carter and the teams of Justin Hajdukiewicz and Henry Veeck and Chase Merkel and Michael Lipton.

In other first-round matches, South Park edged Beaver, 3-2, Central Valley beat Indiana, 4-1, Thomas Jefferson got past Highlands, 4-1, Mars swept Carlynton, 5-0, and North Catholic blanked Blackhawk, 5-0.

In Wednesday’s quarterfinals, No. 1 Quaker Valley will host No. 8 South Park, No. 5 Central Valley will visit No. 4 Thomas Jefferson. No. 6 Valley will travel to No. 3 Mars, and No. 2 North Catholic will face No. 7 Montour in Cranberry.

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Mars 1 – Nick Allison had 12 kills and Gabe Carbonara and Noah Berkhimer added six kills apiece to lead Derry to a 9-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 win in Section 2-2A. Matt Rhoades recorded 28 assists and six digs.

Norwin 3, Gateway 0 – Michael Fleming had 12 kills and Luke Mumpower recorded 35 assists to help Norwin to 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 win in a nonsection match.Lucas Churchfield had six digs.

Boys lacrosse

Hempfield 15, Allderdice 8 – Jake Phillips scored seven goals and Lucas Yaniro added three to lead Hempfield to a nonsection win.

Girls lacrosse

Quaker Valley 13, Knoch 4 – Shannon Von Kaenel scored five goals and Kyra Gabriele added three to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 2-2A win.