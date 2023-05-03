High school roundup for May 2, 2023: Hempfield boys lacrosse earns 1st playoff berth

By:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Travis Potteiger celebrates with Nick Westfall after scoring during their match against Seton LaSalle on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Elijah Hill scores between Seton LaSalle’s Justin Savko and Luke Masua on Monday, May 1, 2023, at West Mifflin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The South Fayette bench reacts before match point against Seton LaSalle on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Elijah Hill celebrates after defeating Seton LaSalle on Monday, May 1, 2023, at West Mifflin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Travis Potteiger celebrates with Elijah Hill late in Game 4 during their match against Seton LaSalle on Tuesday at South Fayette. South Fayette won, 3-1, to move into a first-place tie with Seton LaSalle in Section 3-2A. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Nick Westfall scores against Seton LaSalle on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Gavin Poe celebrates after scoring against South Fayette on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Elijah Hill scores between Seton LaSalle’s Justin Savko and Luke Masua during their match Tuesday at South Fayette. South Fayette won, 3-1, to move into a first-place tie with Seton LaSalle in Section 3-2A. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Gavin Orosz and Nick Westfall block a shot by Seton LaSalle’s Ty Tamborino during their match on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Niveidhan Praveen scores over Seton LaSalle’s Luke Masua during their match on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Jake Bodnar and Niveidhan Praveen block a shot during their match against Seton LaSalle on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Gavin Poe puts a shot on South Fayette’s Nick Westfall during their match on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Tyler Nicholson celebrates a Lions score between Travis Potteiger and Niveidhan Praveen during their match against Seton LaSalle on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Tyler Nicholson serves during the Lions’ match against Seton LaSalle on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Elijah Hill scores between Seton LaSalle’s Justin Savko and Luke Masua on Monday, May 1, 2023, at West Mifflin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Aidan Price sets up a score against South Fayette on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Gavin Poe digs a serve against South Fayette on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Luke Masua and Ty Tamborino celebrate after scoring during their match against South Fayette on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette. Previous Next

Cade Horton tied a school record with nine goals as Hempfield defeated Baldwin, 24-1, in Section 1-3A boys lacrosse Tuesday to clinch the first playoff berth in program history. Jake Phillips added seven goals and Logan Wolfe had three for the Spartans.

Peters Township 14, Upper St. Clair 12 – Riley Grudi and Eliot Schratz each scored three goals to lead Peters Township to a Section 1-3A victory. AJ Vasilko added two goals for Peters.

Girls lacrosse

Blackhawk 10, Quaker Valley 2 – Alayna Cipolla scored four goals and Chloe Huston and Mia Piocquidio added two goals each to lead Blackhawk (12-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Lucy Roig scored twice for Quaker Valley.

Penn-Trafford 13, Latrobe 10 – Sophia Green scored six goals and Ayla Moffa added three as Penn-Trafford won in Section 1-2A to clinch the program’s first playoff spot.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0 – Owen Ostrowski had 13 kills and Ben Fincham and Luke Bockius added six kills apiece to lead Canon-McMillan (13-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Justin Peters recorded 14 assists and three kills.

Norwin 3, Plum 0 – Jackson Genicola had 10 kills and Troy Horvath added 27 assists and six aces to lead Norwin to a Section 3-3A victory. Mike Mihalov had five blocks for the Knights.