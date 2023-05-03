TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for May 2, 2023: Hempfield boys lacrosse earns 1st playoff berth

By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Cade Horton tied a school record with nine goals as Hempfield defeated Baldwin, 24-1, in Section 1-3A boys lacrosse Tuesday to clinch the first playoff berth in program history. Jake Phillips added seven goals and Logan Wolfe had three for the Spartans.

Peters Township 14, Upper St. Clair 12 – Riley Grudi and Eliot Schratz each scored three goals to lead Peters Township to a Section 1-3A victory. AJ Vasilko added two goals for Peters.

Girls lacrosse

Blackhawk 10, Quaker Valley 2 – Alayna Cipolla scored four goals and Chloe Huston and Mia Piocquidio added two goals each to lead Blackhawk (12-1) to a Section 2-2A win. Lucy Roig scored twice for Quaker Valley.

Penn-Trafford 13, Latrobe 10 – Sophia Green scored six goals and Ayla Moffa added three as Penn-Trafford won in Section 1-2A to clinch the program’s first playoff spot.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0 – Owen Ostrowski had 13 kills and Ben Fincham and Luke Bockius added six kills apiece to lead Canon-McMillan (13-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Justin Peters recorded 14 assists and three kills.

Norwin 3, Plum 0 – Jackson Genicola had 10 kills and Troy Horvath added 27 assists and six aces to lead Norwin to a Section 3-3A victory. Mike Mihalov had five blocks for the Knights.

More Baseball

High school roundup for May 1, 2023: Avonworth baseball blanks Steel Valley
Justin Ferrari’s homer drives Chartiers Valley past West Mifflin
Trib HSSN baseball player of the week for April 30, 2023
This week on Trib HSSN for week of May 1, 2023
What to watch for in WPIAL sports for May 1, 2023: Chartiers Valley, West Mifflin to play for title

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter