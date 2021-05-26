High school roundup for May 26, 2021: Unbeaten Beaver rolls into WPIAL softball finals

By:

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 | 9:40 PM

Tribune-Review

Beaver continued its undefeated run to the WPIAL Class 4A softball finals with a 7-4 victory over West Mifflin on Wednesday afternoon.

Emilee Hohenshel hit a two-run double and Bailey Nicol added another RBI double as the No. 2 Bobcats (16-0) scored four runs in the first inning. Kayla Cornell and Anna Blum had RBI singles in the fifth as Beaver tacked on four more runs. Winning pitcher Payton List allowed three hits and struck out eight.

No. 3 West Mifflin (16-5) scored two runs in the fourth on an Emma Mackulin RBI groundout and an error and added runs on passed balls in the sixth and seventh. Alyssa Schmidt had a double.

Beaver will meet No. 5 Highlands in the WPIAL finals June 2 or 3 at Cal U. West Mifflin will meet No. 1 Elizabeth Forward in the consolation game.

Ligonier Valley-Shenango, suspended – Heavy rains forced Wednesday’s WPIAL Class 2A girls softball semifinal at Mars between top-seeded Ligonier Valley and No. 5 Shenango to be suspended in the top of the third inning with the Wildcats leading 3-0. Play will resume at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mars.

Shenango scored all three runs in the top of the second on a pair of errors by the Rams on the same play. After walks put runners on first and second, Lacey Kale popped a ball in front of home plate and it was dropped by Ligonier Valley catcher Eden Krouse. Then, pitcher Maddie Griffin picked up the ball and fired to second, but the throw sailed into the outfield all the way to the fence, allowing all three runners to score.

The winner will play No. 2 Laurel, which was a 15-4 winner over Frazier in six innings, next week in the WPIAL championship at Cal U.

Boys volleyball

Ambridge 3, Hopewell 1 – Ronin Kittrell had 21 kills and Jake Kotula added 49 assists as No. 3 Ambridge (11-3) defeated No. 4 Hopewell (12-6) in the WPIAL Class 2A third-place match, earning a berth in the state tournament. Game scores were 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23.

Tags: Beaver, West Mifflin