High school roundup for May 3, 2022: East Allegheny baseball clinches section title

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Metro Creative

Jax Jurisic went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs to lead East Allegheny to an 8-2 victory over Derry on Tuesday, clinching the Section 3-3A baseball title.

Tommy Kearns doubled and Michael Cahill picked up the win for the Wildcats (9-4, 8-2). Ryan Hood went 1 for 3 for Derry (8-4, 5-3).

Armstrong 10, Fox Chapel 4 – Haden Brink and Dustin Coleman homered and Tanner Peat doubled and drove in four runs as Armstrong (6-10, 4-7) beat Fox Chapel (10-5, 7-3) in Section 2-5A. Jacob Patterson doubled and Dom Cassol tripled in a run for the Foxes.

Bishop Canevin 15, Monessen 5 – Mason Glover doubled, tripled and drove in four runs to lead Bishop Canevin (7-3, 7-3) to a Section 2-A win. Dom Varley went 2 for 2 with two triples and Aiden Vogelsberger doubled and tripled. Kody Kuhns doubled and drove in two runs for Monessen (2-11, 2-8).

Brentwood 16, Clairton 1 – Winning pitcher Lucas Huntley went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs to lead Brentwood (4-8, 4-6) past Clairton (0-12, 0-12) in Section 4-2A.

Brownsville 2, Charleroi 1 – Tyler Wible went 3 for 3 with a double, Cole Rankin hit a double, and Davey Timko allowed one earned run on six hits in seven innings as Brownsville (4-7, 3-7) beat Charleroi (6-6, 4-5) in Section 4-3A.

California 15, Frazier 2 – Hunter Assad doubled twice and drove in four runs and Aidan Lowden had a triple and three RBIs as California (7-5, 7-3) rolled to a Section 1-2A win. Daniel Olbrys doubled for Frazier (3-11, 1-9).

Connellsville 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Beau Bigam went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and winning pitcher James Domer had two hits and threw five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, to lead Connellsville (7-9, 4-6) to a Section 4-5A win over Albert Gallatin (1-13, 1-9). Jake Puskar also had two hits for the Falcons.

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 5 – Bryce Robson went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Justin Brannagan doubled while Jacob Danka pitched six innings for the win as Deer Lakes (8-9, 6-4) beat Valley (5-11, 1-9) in Section 3-3A. Jacob Staraniec hit a three-run homer and Isaac Kelley drove in a run for the Vikings.

Gateway 3, McKeesport 0 – Floyd McKenna had a triple and two RBIs and Nolen Boehm doubled in a run to lead Gateway (6-10, 3-7) to a Section 1-5A win. Jason Peterson went 3 for 3 with a double for McKeesport (7-8, 3-7). Brandon Bell got the win on the mound for the Gators.

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, West Greene 2 – Max Kallock tripled, Zach David and John Tropeano each doubled and singled, and Wade Boyle had three singles as Greensburg Central (8-4, 7-3) beat West Greene (11-4, 9-3) in Section 2-A. Ethan Brody scattered four hits in five innings for the win. Hunter Hamilton doubled for the Pioneers.

Highlands 3, Freeport 0 – Kaleb Pakulski and Jacob Arner each drove in a run and Tanner Nulph struck out 10 as Highlands (10-5, 6-4) beat Freeport (3-12, 1-9) in Section 1-4A. Brady Stivenson went 1 for 3 for the Yellowjackets.

Indiana 6, Burrell 5 – Lincoln Trusal singled in a run in the bottom of the fifth to break a 5-5 tie and Michael Tortorella had two hits and an RBI as Indiana (9-6, 6-4) claimed a Section 1-4A win. Brady Stone went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Burrell (4-9, 3-7).

Laurel Highlands 11, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Ty Sankovich went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs and Devan Krivosky picked up the win for Laurel Highlands (10-3, 7-3) in a Section 3-4A matchup against Elizabeth Forward (6-6, 4-6).

Leechburg 16, St. Joseph 1 – Braiden Turiak went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Logan Kline hit a three-run homer to lead Leechburg (4-5, 3-4) to a Section 3-A win. Anthony Kuhns hit a double for St. Joseph (0-8, 0-7).

Mars 17, Penn Hills 0 – Nathan Leshinsky went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs and Shane Klinefelter had two triples and three RBIs for Mars (11-3, 8-1) in a Section 2-5A win over Penn Hills (1-11, 0-8).

Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 0 – Tanner Donati had two hits and winning pitcher Derrick Shields went 6.1 innings and allowed no runs on two hits and struck out nine as Mt. Lebanon (11-7, 9-1) made two first-inning runs stand up for a Section 2-6A victory over Upper St. Clair (8-6, 5-5).

Mt. Pleasant 11, Ligonier Valley 1 – Lane Golkosky had a double and five RBIs and Aaron Alakson and Rege Sofranko each had a double for Mt. Pleasant (9-4, 6-4) in a Section 3-3A win over Ligonier Valley (5-8, 2-6).

New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 0 – Brandon Ribar and Seth Tanaka doubled and Brock Budacki went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and three RBIs as New Brighton (7-9, 6-4) defeated Beaver Falls (2-11, 2-8) in Section 1-3A.

Northgate 15, Sto-Rox 1 – Vito Pascale tripled and drove in four runs, Dylan Williams hit a home run and Davonte Christie drove in two runs to lead Northgate (3-7, 3-6) to a Section 3-2A win. Austin Walker doubled for Sto-Rox (0-11, 0-10).

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2 – Chris Slatt had a double and an RBI and E.J. Dunn singled and drove in a run to lead Norwin (9-6, 6-4) to a Section 2-6A win. Brandon Coughlin and Ryan Firmstone each drove in a run and Jayson Jacob doubled for Hempfield (6-11, 5-5).

Riverview 10, Springdale 1 – Jack Loughren and John Patsey each drove in two runs and Enzo Lio went seven innings and allowed one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts as Riverview (5-7, 4-4) beat Springdale (3-9, 2-8) in Section 3-A. John Hughes went 2 for 3 for the Dynamos.

Rochester 10, Avella 0 – Parker Lyons and Ethan Blair each drove in four runs and Sal Laure went 2 for 2 to lead Rochester (9-4, 8-2) to a Section 1-A win over Avella (4-9, 3-7).

Serra Catholic 13, Jeannette 1 – Nico Eremic went 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and Joey DeMoss, Michael Schanck and Eli Kite each drove in two runs as Serra Catholic (16-0, 10-0) picked up another Section 3-2A win. Tyler Horn had a hit for Jeannette (2-8, 2-7).

Shady Side Academy 13, Apollo-Ridge 2 – Jonah Sackrowitz singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Aedan Reagans also had three RBIs to lead Shady Side Academy (9-2, 7-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Brandon Butler went 2 for 2 with a home run and Karter Schrock tripled for Apollo-Ridge (6-4, 6-3).

South Allegheny 6, Steel Valley 4 – Dakotah Morabeto went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Brandon Cortes pitched 5.2 innings and allowed four unearned runs on four hits and struck out six as South Allegheny (6-7, 3-5) beat Steel Valley (3-11, 1-7) in Section 2-3A. Logan Thomas doubled and drove in two runs and Roman Donis struck out five for the Ironmen.

South Fayette 5, Chartiers Valley 1 – Michael DiMartini went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and Christian Brandi had a single, double and an RBI to lead South Fayette (12-3-1, 7-3) to a Section 3-5A victory. Owen Taylor went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Chartiers Valley (8-8, 5-5).

Uniontown 5, Ringgold 4 – Wyatt Nehls and Clay Dean each doubled in two runs and Christian Thomas added a triple as Uniontown (7-4, 6-4) beat Ringgold (5-8, 3-7) in Section 3-4A. Hunter Mamie went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Rams.

Washington 2, Bentworth 0 – Wayne Sparks-Gatling threw five scoreless innings, allowing one hit, to lead Washington (4-8, 3-6) to a rain-shortened Section 1-2A win. Michael Shallcross had a double and an RBI and Kyle Bainer doubled and scored. Seth Adams had a hit for Bentworth (6-5, 5-4).

Softball

Apollo-Ridge 16, Steel Valley 7 – Madison Butler hit for the cycle, going 4 for 4 with three RBIs, to lead Apollo-Ridge (7-2, 6-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Winning pitcher April Earnest had three hits and three RBIs, Bailey Zidek singled and tripled and Camdyn Kowalczyk singled, tripled and drove in three runs. Kendall McConnell doubled and tripled for Steel Valley (4-8, 4-7).

Armstrong 21, Woodland Hills 0; Armstrong 16, Woodland Hills 0 – Emma Paul had a triple and two RBIs and Nicole Benvenuti drove in three runs for Armstrong (13-2, 11-0) in the first game of a Section 1-5A doubleheader with Woodland Hills (0-10, 0-10). In the second game, Jordyn Klingensmith went 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs to lead Armstrong. Jazlynn Sanders went 1 for 1 for Woodland Hills.

Belle Vernon 13, Laurel Highlands 3 – Ashley Joll, Maren Metikosh and Abby Fabin each hit a double for Belle Vernon (10-5-1, 8-3) in a Section 2-4A win. Alexis Grimm and Kaley Ashton each had two singles for Laurel Highlands (4-8, 4-7).

Carlynton 17, Aliquippa 2 – Madisen Albert singled, doubled, tripled and drove in four runs and Tanner Kephart threw three no-hit innings to lead Carlynton (3-6, 3-6) to a Section 1-2A win. Taylor Zaletski singled and tripled twice.

Carmichaels 10, California 0 – Sophia Zalar went 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and Kaitlyn Waggett had a triple and two RBIs for Carmichaels (7-3, 5-2) in a Section 3-2A win over California (5-7, 4-6).

Charleroi 14, Washington 0 – Riley Jones and Madalynn Lancy each hit a home run, McKenna DeUnger tripled, and Ella Sypolt had two doubles to lead Charleroi (6-5, 6-2) to a Section 3-2A win over Washington (1-9, 1-8).

Chartiers Valley 23, Western Beaver 0 – Kenz Maga went 3 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs, Zoe Mangan had two home runs, Callie Mangan and Madison Crump each hit a home run, and Taylor Walsh doubled and drove in three runs to lead Chartiers Valley (11-3, 8-3) to a Section 4-5A win over Western Beaver (0-12, 0-12).

Deer Lakes 18, Derry 0 – Maddie Kee threw three no-hit innings and had two doubles and five RBIs, Keeghan Cook had a double, and Tia Germanich and Reese Halsey each had two doubles and three RBIs to lead Deer Lakes (10-2, 8-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Derry (1-8, 1-6).

Knoch 9, McKeesport 4 – Madi Gardner doubled and homered and Brynnae Coe doubled and drove in three runs to help Knoch (6-8, 4-5) to a Section 1-4A win. Katherine Hrinda and Melissa Malackany singled and doubled for McKeesport (2-8, 2-7).

Mt. Lebanon 13, Keystone Oaks 3 – Brooke Boehmer, Kate Borza and Elizabeth Kubancek each hit a double for Mt. Lebanon (10-3) in a nonsection win. Julia Piatt and Gia Woods each had a home run for Keystone Oaks (7-9).

Penn-Trafford 7, Latrobe 0 – Mia Smith hit a home run and Madison Rapp hit a double to lead Penn-Trafford (13-1, 9-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Emma Blair went 2 for 2 for Latrobe (6-4, 6-3).

Riverside 16, New Brighton 0 – Sydney Hale went 3 for 3 with a double, home run, and four RBIs, Braley Zappia hit a double, and Mia Williams drove in six runs for Riverside (8-4, 7-4) in a Section 4-2A win over New Brighton (0-11, 0-10).

Waynesburg 8, Brownsville 0 – Kendall Lemley threw a two-hit shutout to lead Waynesburg (6-4, 7-3) to a Section 3-3A win over Brownsville (0-13, 0-10). Kylee Goodman, Hannah Wood, Kayleigh Varner and Morgan Stephenson had RBIs for the Raiders.

West Greene 18, Avella 0 – London Whipkey went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs and Taylor Karvan drove in two runs to lead West Greene (9-3, 9-0) to a Section 2-A win over Avella (1-9, 1-8).

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 12, Sewickley Academy 5 – Sydney Schutzman scored three goals and Lindsay Scheffler had two goals and six assists to lead Fox Chapel to a Section 2-3A win. Sydney Kennedy recorded two goals and three assists and Annie Mohn also scored twice.

Boys volleyball

Latrobe 3, Central Catholic 0 – Brennan Ward had six kills and Enzo Rodi and Tyler Nelson added four kills each to lead Latrobe to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 win in Section 3-3A. Sam Kiesel led Latrobe with seven digs.

OLSH 3, North Catholic 0 – Colin Wiegand had 11 kills and 10 digs and Jeremy Ciaramella recorded 31 assists to lead OLSH to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-23 victory in Section 1-2A.Austin Johncour added seven kills and four blocks.

Hempfield 3, Penn-Trafford 1 – Owen Kelley and Chaz Ewer had 11 kills apiece to lead Hempfield to a Section 3-3A victory to run its winning streak to 10.

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0 – Ben Fincham had 10 kills and Luke Fincham added eight kills and nine digs to help Canon-McMillan to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 win in Section 1-3A. Luke Bockius recorded 13 digs and Logan Bui had 18 assists for the Big Macs.