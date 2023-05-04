High school roundup for May 3, 2023: 4 Montour pitchers combine on no-hitter

By:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Vinny Markulin and three relievers combined on a no-hitter, leading Montour to an 8-0 victory over Central Valley in Section 1-4A baseball Wednesday.

Markulin started and went three innings. Michael Ivanoff pitched the fourth, Nick Walker worked 1⅓ innings and Jake Robinson got the final five outs.

Walker went 2 for 2 with a double and a triple for the Spartans (15-2, 8-1). Antwon Johnson walked twice and stole a base for the Warriors (5-10, 4-5).

Riverside 12, Neshannock 4 – Ashton Schlosser singled and doubled twice and Bo Fornataro, Evan Burry and Darren McDade each had two hits and two RBIs as Riverside (14-0, 9-0) used a 10-run fifth inning to win in Section 1-3A. Nate Rynd and Grant Melder doubled and drove in a run for Neshannock (12-3, 6-3).

Softball

Bethel Park 5, West Mifflin 4 – Julia Miller, Sia Spano and Becky Gillensberger each doubled and drove in a run and winning pitcher Mackenzie Wade struck out 10 to lead Bethel Park (6-9) to a nonsection win. Aurora Rosso singled twice and doubled for West MIfflin (11-4).

Penn Hills 24, Woodland Hills 5 – Winning pitcher Isabella DeCarlo went 4 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs to lead Penn Hills (6-6) to a nonsection win. London Irish had four hits, including a double, Maura Wade went 2 for 2 with a double and five runs scored, and Cassidy Burkovich went 2 for 2 with a triple for Penn Hills. Alaina Delio had two hits for Woodland Hills (0-12).

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 18, Norwin 9 – Sydney Schutzman and Ava Orie scored four goals apiece to lead Fox Chapel to a nonsection win. Lindsay Scheffler added two goals and three assists and Caroline Grimsley scored three times for the Foxes.