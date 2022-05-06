High school roundup for May 5, 2022: Mt. Lebanon softball wins section title with comeback win

By:

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Tribune-Review

Brooke Boehmer hit the game-tying three-run homer and Mary Langston followed with the game-winning RBI double as Mt. Lebanon scored four runs in the top of the seventh to beat Canon-McMillan, 9-8, and clinch the Section 1-6A softball title outright Thursday.

It’s the first section crown for Mt. Lebanon since 2010.

Deirdre Flaherty went 2 for 2 with two home runs and Olivia Hamel and Olivia Buckiso doubled for the Blue Devils (11-3, 7-1). Kiersten Williams hit two home runs and Skylah Steban also homered for the Big Macs (5-5, 5-3).

Armstrong 4, Hempfield 3 – Bella Atherton singled in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth and Emma Paul hit a two-run homer in the first to lead Armstrong (15-2) to a nonsection win. Mia Bandieramonte knocked in two runs on two doubles for Hempfield (10-2).

Beaver 9, Blackhawk 1 – Payton List pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14 and Hanna Crowe drove in three runs for Beaver (13-0, 10-0) in a Section 3-4A win. Zoey Lindner had a double for Blackhawk (3-6, 3-6).

Bethel Park 5, Hampton 1 — Ali Sniegocki went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Becky Gillenberger doubled to lead Bethel Park (7-6) to a nonsection win over Hampton (4-7).

Bishop Canevin 15, Rochester 0 — Bella DeMark went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs to lead Bishop Canevin (6-4, 5-4) to a Section 1-A win over Rochester (2-6, 2-5).

Carlynton 13, Ellis 1 – Isabelle Taylor hit an RBI single and a three-run triple, Taylor Zaletski hit a two-run double, and Isabella Garcia hit a two-run triple as Carlynton (4-7) beat Ellis (1-8) in nonsection play. Georgia Lampenfeld and Livia Keelan had two hits apiece for Ellis.

Central Valley 6, New Castle 0 – Emma Weaver drove in two runs and Payton Haller went 4 for 4 with a double while Abigale Stewart got the win as Central Valley (8-4, 8-3) beat New Castle (4-8, 4-7) in Section 3-4A.

Charleroi 4, Carmichaels 0 – Emma Stefanick went 2 for 2 to lead Charleroi (8-5, 8-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Sophia Zalar went 2 for 3 for Carmichaels (8-4, 6-3).

Chartiers-Houston 20, Aliquippa 0 – Nicolette Kloes pitched three perfect innings with nine strikeouts for Chartiers-Houston (14-1, 10-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-10, 0-10). Emily Sarrow went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs, Paige McAvoy doubled and had four RBIs, Emily Winters doubled, and Ella Richey had a home run.

Derry 19, Shady Side Academy 5 – Sophia Doherty went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Sarah Dettling and Maize Legge tripled, and Isabella DePalma doubled for Derry (2-8, 2-6) in a Section 1-3A win over Shady Side Academy (0-7, 0-6).

Elizabeth Forward 9, Ringgold 0 – Carlee Soukup doubled and Shelby Telegdy went 3 for 4 to lead Elizabeth Forward (13-2, 10-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Ringgold (2-13, 1-11).

Fox Chapel 10, Mars 0 — Amelia Herzer went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Hunter Taylor hit two doubles, and Alina Striger doubled to lead Fox Chapel (9-3, 6-2) past Mars (6-11,3-7) in a Section 3-5A win.

Highlands 11, Greensburg Salem 7 – Abbie Deiseroth hit a three-run homer, Jocelyn Celko tripled, and Jaycee Haidze had three doubles to lead Highlands (8-4, 7-2) to a Section 1-4A win. Gionnah Ruffner had two home runs and five RBIs for Greensburg Salem (1-10-1, 1-8).

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 3 – Kayla Larkin hit a two-run homer and Jasmine Demaske hit a double to lead Jefferson-Morgan (5-5, 5-5) to a Section 2-A win over Mapletown (8-7, 5-5).

Keystone Oaks 15, Quaker Valley 0 — Leah Harmel homered and drove in four runs and Addisyn Schmid went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Keystone Oaks (8-9, 6-4) to a Section 2-3A win over Quaker Valley (0-8, 0-8).

Kiski Area 5, Franklin Regional 3 – Isabella Delia drove in three runs and Kaylee Musco drove in two for Kiski Area (10-5, 10-3) in a Section 1-5A win. Sydney Jackson hit a triple and Madison Nguyen doubled for Franklin Regional (13-4, 9-3)

Knoch 8, Butler 4 – Taylor Davis and Lindsay Edwards each hit a double for Knoch (7-8) in a nonsection win. Gracie Negley hit a home run for Butler (0-11).

Ligonier Valley 1, Latrobe 0 – Ruby Wallace walked, moved to second on a Zoe Plummer bunt and scored when Neve Dowden reached on an error in the bottom of the seventh, giving Ligonier Valley (13-3) a nonsection win. Maddie Griffin threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and went 2 for 2 at the plate. Kayla Williams threw four scoreless innings for Latrobe (6-4).

Montour 15, Hopewell 3 – Avrie Polo tripled and Kylie Ross, Angelina LaMarca and Paytun Wiernik each doubled for Montour (9-3, 7-2) in a Section 3-4A win. Chloe Nale had two singles for Hopewell (3-7, 3-7).

Neshannock 7, Riverside 0 — Gabby Quinn and Katherine Nativio doubled for Neshannock (14-0, 11-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Sam Rosenberger and Olivia Reed each had two singles for Riverside (7-5, 6-5).

Plum 9, OLSH 6 – Mackenzie Lang went 3 for 4 with a double, homer and three RBIs and Dani Picci drove in three runs on two hits to lead Plum (4-10) to a nonsection win. Justena Giles went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for OLSH (8-3).

Shaler 11, Oakland Catholic 1 — Isabella Mubel, Cam Murphy and Cate Gordon each doubled for Shaler (12-3, 7-3) in a Section 3-5A win over Oakland Catholic (0-7, 0-7).

South Fayette 5, Moon 4 – Haley Nicholson tripled and hit a walk off two-run double and Rylee Rohbeck went 2 for 4 with a double to lift South Fayette (8-8, 4-7) to a Section 4-5A win over Moon (3-10, 3-9). Ava Karpa doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Southmoreland 7, McGuffey 2 – Mikaela Etling and Amarah McCutcheon each hit a home run, Elle Pawlikowsky tripled, and Tyson Martin doubled to lead Southmoreland (9-3, 7-3) to a Section3-3A win. Mackenzie Shrader doubled for McGuffey (2-8, 2-8).

Springdale 7, St. Joseph 1 – Alexis Hrivnak struck out 19 and Emily Wilhelm and Brianna Thompson doubled to lead Springdale (5-1, 5-0) in the first game of a Section 3-1A doubleheader sweep of St. Joseph (5-5, 4-3). In the second game, Thompson drove in six runs on two doubles, Wilhelm doubled and drove in two more, and Alexis Hrivnak allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out eight for Springdale.

Valley 14, Obama Academy 0 – Winning pitcher Morgan Dunkel doubled and drove in four runs and Gabby Campana-Chambers doubled and scored three times as Valley (5-4) defeated Obama Academy in a nonsection matchup.

Waynesburg 14, Albert Gallatin 4 — Riley Heisenbaugh had a double, home run and three RBIs, Hannah Wood had three doubles, and Kylee Goodman tripled for Waynesburg (10-4) in a nonsection win. Avery Walls doubled for Albert Gallatin (4-9).

West Greene 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 5 – Katie Lampe and Taylor Karvan doubled and Kiley Meek drove in two runs as West Greene (11-3, 10-0) clinched the Section 2-A title outright. Bailey Kuhns had a triple and three RBIs for Greensburg Central Catholic (9-4, 6-2).

Yough 15, Uniontown 1 – Winning pitcher Emma Augustine struck out 14 and homered twice while Adoria Waldier, Kaylin Ritenour and Makayla Spoonhoward also homered as Yough (11-1, 9-1) beat Uniontown (1-10, 1-10) in Section 2-4A. Summer Hawk had the lone hit for the Red Raiders.

Baseball

Apollo-Ridge 11, West Shamokin 5 – Winning pitcher Brandon Butler went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs and Zack Clawson plated three runs for Apollo-Ridge (7-4) in a nonsection affair. Bo Swartz went 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs for West Shamokin.

Avonworth 6, Knoch 4 – Mason Monroe went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Jon Bodnar doubled and homered to drive home three runs as Avonworth (11-6) beat Knoch (8-6) in nonsection play. Jacob Stallsmith went 2 for 4 and Eli Sutton doubled for the Knights.

Baldwin 11, Central Catholic 7 – Jonathan Rauch hit a tie-breaking RBI double in the eighth inning and Christian Forgacs followed with a bases-clearing double to break the game open for Baldwin (8-10) in a nonsection win. Mario Misiti hit a game-tying RBI single as Central Catholic (9-9) scored six in the bottom of the sixth to force extra innings. Ian Levkulich had a three-run double.

Belle Vernon 6, Greensburg Salem 3 – Jacob Mima drove in two runs and Brady Hoffman and Zachary Jackson each knocked in a run while Andrew Sokol struck out eight in a Section 3-4A win for Belle Vernon (5-9, 3-7). Caden Cioffi and Hayden Teska each plated a run for Greensburg Salem (5-8, 4-8).

Bethel Park 10, Thomas Jefferson 9 – Ray Altmeyer went 2 for 5 with two doubles and Dylan Schmude homered to lead Bethel Park (12-2, 8-2) to a Section 4-5A win in eight innings. Brady Haberman drove in two runs on two hits for Thomas Jefferson (10-6, 6-4).

Chartiers Valley 7, Montour 3 – Kacey Threats went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Brendan Cruz and Kyle Witte each drove in a run to lead Chartiers Valley (9-8) to a nonsection win. Nick Walker tripled and knocked in a run and Mason Sike doubled and had an RBI for Montour (15-2).

Connellsville 9, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Zak David and James Domer each drove in two runs and Mason May earned the win as Connellsville (8-9) beat Mt. Pleasant (9-5) in nonsection play.

Eden Christian 16, St. Joseph 1 – Robert Farfan doubled twice and drove in five runs, Brain Feldman doubled and tripled to knock in three runs, and Jared Bees had two hits, two RBIs and a home run for Eden Christian (12-0, 9-0) in Section 3-A over St. Joseph (0-10, 0-9).

Hampton 2, Plum 1 – Vinny Matthews hit a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning to lead Hampton (10-5, 9-1) to a Section 2-5A victory in the completion of a suspended game. Matthews was the winning pitcher, throwing three scoreless innings. Cam Marshalwitz had two hits for the Talbots. Silvio Ionadi had three hits for Plum (11-4, 7-3).

Hempfield 13, Laurel Highlands 4 – Aiden Dunlap went 2 for 4 with a home run and drove in three runs and Adam Hess went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Hempfield (7-11) to a nonsection win. Ty Sankovich doubled and Frank Kula tripled for Laurel Highlands (10-5).

Highlands 9, Armstrong 4 – Jimmy Kunst earned the win and went 4 for 5 at the plate with an RBI, Seth Helgert produced three hits and drove in four runs, and Tanner Nulph smacked a solo homer as Highlands (11-5) beat Armstrong (7-11) in nonsection play. Ian Harcelrode knocked in two runs for the River Hawks.

McGuffey 3, Waynesburg 2 – Jake Ross doubled and Logan Carlisle singled in a run as McGuffey (7-7, 5-5) beat Waynesburg (5-9, 5-5) in Section 4-3A. Lincoln Pack tripled for the Raiders.

New Brighton 9, Rochester 1 – Bobby Budacki went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Aaron Elliott drove in two runs on two hits to lead New Brighton (8-9) to a nonsection win. Jordan Schinke doubled and Parker Lyons tripled for Rochester (9-5).

North Allegheny 6, Mars 2 – Harron Lee singled in two runs and Spencer Barnett homered to lead North Allegheny (11-5) to a nonsection win. Ty Garver went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Mars (12-4).

Northern Garrett (Md.) 10, Albert Gallatin 5 – Chance Ritchey doubled in three runs and Luke Ross got the win as Northern Garrett beat Albert Gallatin (1-14) in nonsection play. Caleb Matzus-Chapman went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Nate McCusker doubled for the Colonials.

Penn-Trafford 6, Yough 2 – Dylan Grabowski drove in two runs and Brady Lane and Jacob Otto each had an RBI to lift Penn-Trafford (12-4) to a nonsection win. Jack Sampson knocked in a run for Yough (7-6).

Pine-Richland 9, North Catholic 0 – Tyler Armstrong hit a two-run homer and Anthony Mengine went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI as Pine-Richland (9-8) won a nonsection affair. Patrick Synan clubbed a double for North Catholic (10-6).

Riverside 8, Laurel 2 – Madden Boehm drove in three runs on two hits and Mitchell Garvin went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as Riverside (13-3, 9-1) beat Laurel (8-4, 7-3) in Section 2-2A. Luke McCoy and Cam Caldararo each drove in a run for the Spartans.

Seneca Valley 4, Norwin 2 – Matt Delduca tripled and drove in a run and Lucas Henn struck out eight in a nonsection win for Seneca Valley (13-5). Sebastian Rosado hit a solo home run for Norwin (9-7).

Serra Catholic 7, Weirton Madonna (WV) 1 – Isiah Petty went 2 for 4 with a home run and Joey DeMoss and Matt Bisceglia each had two hits to lead Serra Catholic (17-0) to a nonsection win against Weirton Madonna. Zack Karp started and got the win for the Eagles.

Seton LaSalle 2, Burgettstown 1 – Brian Reed went 2 for 3 with a double and Brian Vogel Jr. drove in a run as Seton LaSalle (11-1, 10-0) beat Burgettstown (10-3, 8-2) in Section 4-2A. Luke Lounder drove in a run for the Blue Devils.

Shenango 6, Ellwood City 3 – Braeden D’Angelo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Tino Campoli and Zach Herb each drove in a run for Shenango (10-3) in nonsection play. Ryan Widmier and Ashton Wilson each doubled and drove in a run for Ellwood City (7-9).

Springdale 24, Sto-Rox 6 – Josh Kaminski drove in four runs, John Hughes doubled and plated four more, and Ethan Zahner went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Springdale (4-9) produced an offensive explosion in a nonsection game. Chase Burks doubled in a run for Sto-Rox (0-12).

South Allegheny 8, Shady Side Academy 7 – Trenton Popovich hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th and Dakotah Morabeto and Jimmy Knapton each had three hits and two RBIs as South Allegheny (7-7) beat Shady Side (9-3) in a nonsection game. Bobby O’Brien went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

South Park 2, Fox Chapel 1 – Drew Lafferty hit a walk-off RBI single in the seventh to lead South Park (13-3) to a nonsection win. Vincent Reiber had an RBI single in the second for Fox Chapel (9-7). Starting pitchers Tommy Fravel of Fox Chapel and Austin Lafferty of South Park each allowed one run in six innings.

South Side 12, Western Beaver 6 – Tristan Shuman had three hits including two home runs and collected three RBIs while Josh Lytle went three innings and allowed no runs on one hit and struck out five as South Side (6-7) beat Western Beaver (3-9) in nonsection play. Zach Schwarz had two hits for the Golden Beavers.

Trinity 11, Quaker Valley 4 – Zach McClenathan hit three doubles and drove in four runs while Matthew Robaugh hit a two-run homer as Trinity (5-11) beat Quaker Valley (5-9) in nonsection play. Hunter Doherty doubled in a run for the Quakers.

Union 6, OLSH 4 – Brennan Porter doubled in two runs and Tyler Staub brought home two more as Union (9-3, 9-1) dug out of a 4-0 hole with six runs in the bottom of the fifth for a Section 1-A win. Gino Williams drove in two runs for OLSH (7-6, 7-3).

Upper St. Clair 3, West Mifflin 2 – Jack Shearer and Hunter Schroeck each drove in a run and Christian Wieczenski and Ty Lagoni doubled while Joe Altvater earned the win as Upper St. Clair (9-6) defeated West Mifflin (13-3) in nonsection play. Jake Walker doubled for the Titans.

Valley 4, Brownsville 2 – Wesley Schrock picked up the win and singled in two runs to lead Valley (6-11) to a nonsection win against Brownsville (4-8). Trenton Wible went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Falcons.

Washington 13, Monessen 5 – The Prexies’ bats erupted for eight runs in the top of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie. Michael Shallcross tripled and drove in two runs and Nick Blanchette doubled twice with two RBIs for Washington (5-9). Ben Speicher and Josh Arnold each drove in a run on two hits for Monessen (2-12) in the nonsection game.

West Allegheny 5, Hopewell 3 – Austin Buzza drove in two runs on two hits, Anthony Ranieri went 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Cole Egan got the win in a nonsection game for West Allegheny (12-4). Ty Eberhardt hit a two-run single for Hopewell (12-4).

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, South Fayette 0 – Luke Bockius had 11 kills and 11 digs to lead Canon-McMillan to a 25-20, 25-11, 25-23 victory in Section 1-3A. Owen Ostrowski had seven kills, Logan Bui recorded 17 assists, and William O’Bryan had 13 assists.

OLSH 3, Montour 1 – Montour took the second set 25-22, but OLSH took the first, third and fourth sets by scores of 25-20, 25-22, and 25-23. Jon Pflueger and Colin Wiegard each had 15 kills while Auston Johncour and Collin Cimino each had three blocks for the Chargers. Jeremy Ciaramella had 46 assists for OLSH.

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 14, Seneca Valley 10 – Lindsay Scheffler had five goals and four assists to lead Fox Chapel to a Section 2-3A win. Sydney Schutzman also scored five goals and Annie Mohn added three for the Foxes. Tess Petrucelli made 10 saves.

Hampton 14, Butler 6 – Sophia Kelly scored five goals and Hannah Acquafondata added three to lead Hampton to a nonsection victory.

Quaker Valley 12, Sewickley Academy 11 – Chase Kriebel scored her fourth goal of the game in double overtime to lead Quaker Valley to a nonsection win. Shannon Von Kaenel had three goals and Kyra Gabriele two for the Quakers.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Mt. lebanon