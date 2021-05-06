High school roundup for May 6, 2021: Latrobe freshman throws 2 no-hitters in 1 day

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 11:29 PM

Freshman Kayla Williams threw two no-hitters in the same day, striking out 12 in each game of a doubleheader as Latrobe swept Gateway (0-10, 0-7) in Section 2-5A softball Thursday.

Josie Straigis tripled and drove in three in the second game for the Wildcats (8-3, 6-1), who won by scores of 7-0 and 12-1.

Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 4 – Olivia Kolowitz went 4 for 4 with three doubles and Maren Metikosh had three hits to lead Belle Vernon (9-7, 6-4) to a Section 2-4A win. Olivia Vecchio had three hits for Ringgold (2-11, 1-8).

Bethel Park 10, Montour 3 – Reagan Milliken doubled, homered and drove in three and Ali Sniegocki doubled to lead Bethel Park (12-0) to a nonsection win. Angelina LaMarca singled, doubled and drove in a run for Montour (9-5).

Carlynton 16, Aliquippa 0; Carlynton 19, Aliquippa 1 – Tanner Kephart had six hits, including three doubles and a home run, to help Carlynton (6-3, 4-3) sweep Aliquippa (2-10, 2-9) in a Section 1-2A doubleheader. Lily Barber had six hits, including four doubles and a triple. Emma Weiland won both games, striking out 13.

Central Valley 10, Ambridge 0 – Macy Littler went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and Abigail Borello had two hits and an RBI to lead Central Valley (9-7, 8-4) in Section 3-4A. Anita Syzmoniak went 2 for 2 for Ambridge (1-11, 1-8).

Charleroi 11, Bentworth 1 – McKenna DeUnger went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs and Sofia Celashi was 3 for 3 with a double, homer and four runs driven in for Charleroi (8-7, 5-3) in Section 3-2A. Madalynn Lancy doubled and drove in a run. Jessica Rothka and Sydney DiNardo doubled for Bentworth (5-9, 4-7).

Derry 11, Valley 0 – Carissa Bateman had three hits and four RBIs and Isabella DePalma added two hits and three RBIs to spark Derry (4-4, 4-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Sarah Dettling went 3 for 3. Leah Taliani went 2 for 2 for Valley (3-6, 3-3).

Franklin Regional 12, Kiski Area 3 – Sydney Jackson went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Madison Nguyen, Lexi Patberg and Alisa Kane also had three hits for Franklin Regional (8-6, 7-4) in Section 1-5A. Mackenzie Favero had three hits and Kasandra Cessna drove in a pair for Kiski Area (4-8, 3-6).

Frazier 17, California 0 – Rylee Evans went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs to lead Frazier (11-3, 8-0) past California (5-11, 3-7) in Section 3-2A. Jensyn Hartman went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Freeport 10, McKeesport 0 — Autumn Powell went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs to help Freeport (7-6, 5-4) earn a Section 1-4A victory over McKeesport (1-9, 0-8) in five innings. Sydney Selker pitched five shutout innings allowing two hits to earn the win, and Emily Schmidt was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Abby DeJidas doubled and drove in two runs.

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Monessen 3 – Winning pitcher Emma Henry went 3 for 3 with a home run and Lauren Sukay drove in three runs to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3, 4-2) in Section 2-A. Hannah Yorty homered for Monessen (1-12, 1-8).

Indiana 7, Woodland Hills 3 – Ashlyn Winslow drove in three runs and Haley Hamilton had a double and an RBI to lead Indiana (8-5, 5-4) in Section 1-5A. JaRae Turner went 3 for 3 for Woodland Hills (3-7, 3-7).

Knoch 12, Butler 8 — Brynnae Coe went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and was the winning pitcher for Knoch (7-7) in a nonsection win over Butler (1-13). Bailey Rickenbrode and Quinn Hughes both finished 3 for 4 with a double. Hughes drove in three runs and Rickenbrode had two RBIs. Erin Rinaman doubled and plated three runs for Butler.

Mt. Pleasant 12, Brownsville 0 – Winning pitcher Mary Smithnosky went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Mt. Pleasant (12-2, 6-1) past Brownsville (5-9, 0-8) in five innings in Section 3-3A. Haylie Brunson had two hits, Katie Hutter tripled, and Hannah Gnibus drove in two runs.

North Allegheny 2, Hempfield 1 – Alaina Whipkey hit a solo home run and Ashley Solenday went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead North Allegheny (7-8, 4-4) to a Section 2-6A win. Arin Delattre homered for Hempfield (8-5, 4-4).

North Catholic 15, East Allegheny 0 – Halle Book homered and Sophie Wiesner went 3 for 3 as North Catholic (7-4, 5-1) won in three innings in Section 1-3A. Carys Mundy, Abbie Sutton and Lexi Mannella had two hits. Skyy Nicholls had a base hit for East Allegheny (1-6, 1-6).

Northgate 14, St. Joseph 12 — The Spartans (6-7, 4-4) scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning but couldn’t hold off Northgate as the Flames (1-5, 2-8) scored two runs in the bottom half of the final inning to earn their first Section 3-1A victory of the year. Shyla Baptiste tallied two doubles, a triple, and drove in five runs for Northgate. Jamie Noonan hit two doubles for St. Joseph and struck out 11 batters.

Norwin 10, Pine-Richland 7 – Angelina Pepe and Bailee Bertani homered to power Norwin (12-2, 9-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Alexia Brown had three hits for Pine-Richland (6-7, 4-4).

Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0 — Kylee Picono went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead Penn-Trafford (11-4) to a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (3-11). Allie Prady and Brooke Cleland also had two hits.

South Fayette 12, Moon 7 – Abbey Girman homered twice and drove in five to power South Fayette (10-5, 6-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Rylee Rohbeck also homered for the Lions. Macy Vignolini homered twice and drove in five runs for Moon (4-10, 3-7).

Thomas Jefferson 5, Connellsville 0 – Winning pitcher Alyssa McCormick fanned eight and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-3, 4-1) past Connellsville (8-7, 3-6) in Section 2-5A. Claire Whalen and Lily Rockwell also had two hits for TJ.

Union 19, Cornell 0 – Gianna Trott, Skylar Fisher and Marleah D’Augustine each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Union (8-6, 7-1) in Section 1-A. Gabby Joyce doubled for Cornell (2-6, 2-4).

Yough 14, Uniontown 2 – Kaylynn Odelli, Sammie McGhee and Savannah Means all singled, doubled and homered to lead Yough (8-4, 5-4) in Section 2-4A. Sequoia Dunalp homered for Uniontown (6-9, 5-7).

Baseball

Avonworth 7, Knoch 2 — The Antelopes (12-4, 7-1) scored five runs in the top of the 11th to earn a nonsection victory over the Knights (9-8, 6-4). Noah Osborn tallied two RBIs for Avonworth and Jonah Summers came up with three hits in the victory. Luke DiSanti picked up the loss for Knoch but threw 7⅔ innings of relief and allowed three hits while striking out 11.

Beaver Falls 3, New Brighton 2 – Nick Wilder hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to lead Beaver Falls (2-11, 2-7) to a Section 1-3A win. Chris Kirschner doubled for New Brighton (6-9, 4-5).

Brentwood 10, Clairton 0 – Winning pitcher Josh Greiner fanned nine and Riley Brendel and Lucas Huntley singled and doubled to lead Brentwood (4-9, 4-6) past Clairton (1-12, 1-10) in Section 4-2A.

Connellsville 6, Freeport 4 — James Domer hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning that propelled Connellsville (7-6) to a nonsection win at Freeport (4-13). Domer finished 3 for 4 with a triple to go along with the homer and four RBIs. Conor Hartman finished 3 for 4 with a solo homer for the Yellowjackets and Colton Abbott singled three times. Zach Clark went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 4 – The Lancers (8-3, 6-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead on their way to a Section 3-3A win over Valley (9-5, 5-3). Justin Brannagan went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Lancers and Josh Watcher finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs. John Luke Bailey went 4 for 4 for Valley with a homer, a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

Derry 3, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Sam Jones and Elijah Penich singled, doubled and drove in a run to lead Derry (8-3, 6-2) to a Section 3-3A win. Ryan Hood struck out nine. Asher O’Connor doubled and Aaron Alkson drove in a run for Mt. Pleasant (4-6, 1-6).

Fort Cherry 17, Carlynton 1 – Ryan Craig and Adam Wolf hit grand slams to power Fort Cherry (8-5, 5-4) past Carlynton (1-13, 1-8) in Section 4-2A. Wolf also hit a solo shot.

Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 0; Franklin Regional 7, Kiski Area 6 – Franklin Regional swept a Section 1-5A doubleheader in dramatic fashion. Brian Prione threw a no-hitter in the opener, striking out six. Anthony Alesi singled, doubled and homered for the Panthers (13-0, 10-0). In the second game, Andrew Muraco delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth. Timmy Quinn and Louie Kegerreis homered. Derek Hald hit a three-run home run for the Cavaliers (4-9, 2-7).

Hempfield 9, Indiana 8 – Two runs scored when Ryan Firmstone reached on an error, capping a seven-run seventh inning for Hempfield (11-6) in a nonsection game. Christian Zilli had an RBI double and Noah Zadroga and Reese Woodley run-scoring singles in the inning. Tyler Gonos had two hits and two RBIs for Indiana (7-6).

Jefferson-Morgan 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 – Winning pitcher Kyle Clayton doubled twice and Easton Hanko drove in three runs to lead Jefferson-Morgan (9-5, 6-2) to a Section 2-A win. Zach David had two hits for the Centurions (12-2, 9-1).

Laurel Highlands 10, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Nick Kumor singled, doubled and drove in three runs for Laurel Highlands (9-4, 6-3) in Section 3-4A. Ty Sankovich had two hits and two RBIs. Nico Mrvos went 2 for 2 for Elizabeth Forward (5-5, 3-5).

Mapletown 6, Monessen 0 – Winning pitcher Landon Stevenson went 4 for 4 to lead Mapletown (1-7, 1-6) past Monessen (1-10, 1-8) in Section 2-A.

Montour 10, Ambridge 0 – Dylan Mathiesen threw a five-inning no-hitter and Matt Luchovick homered as Montour (11-3, 9-2) defeated Ambridge (3-9, 1-8) in Section 2-4A.

Riverside 10, Laurel 9 – Sam Barber hit a tie-breaking two-run single in the sixth inning to lead Riverside (9-5, 5-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Bo Fornataro doubled and drove in a run. Landin Esposito went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Laurel (8-5, 4-3).

Riverview 2, Leechburg 0 — For the second straight game, the Raiders (6-4, 5-3) and Blue Devils (4-7, 3-3) played into extra innings. This time, the Raiders came out on top in the 12th inning when Aidan Sebastian delivered a two-RBI single to secure the 2-0 victory. It was his only hit of the game. Enzo Lio and Vince Shook shut out the Blue Devils, allowing seven total hits. Lio threw five innings of one-hit ball. Owen McDermott threw 7⅔ innings for Leechburg while allowing four hits and striking out 12. He also tallied two of Leechburg’s seven hits.

Shady Side 10, Apollo Ridge 0; Shady Side 5, Apollo-Ridge 1 — After Josh Chu threw a five-inning complete game in the opener, Tyler Hart and Bryce Trischler combined to throw a four-hitter in game two as the Bulldogs (9-4, 7-2) swept the Vikings (6-5, 5-4) in a Section 3-2A doubleheader. Chu and Joe Mele powered the Bulldogs offense in Game 1 as they both drove in two runs with Chu hitting a double and triple. Mele added another RBI in the second game.

Shenango 8, Ellwood City 2 – Braeden D’Angelo went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Tyler Kamerer had two hits to help Shenango (13-2) to a nonsection win. Ryan Gibbons drove in a pair for Ellwood City (8-10).

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1 – Michael DiMartini doubled and scored on a Jon Castillo sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to lead South Fayette (14-2, 8-2) past Chartiers Valley (5-11, 3-7) in Section 3-5A.

West Mifflin 9, Belle Vernon 6 – Zane Griffaton was the winning pitcher in both games as West Mifflin (9-4, 8-1) swept Belle Vernon (5-5, 5-3) in a Section 3-4A doubleheader. In the opener, Bert Kovalsky had a two-run double and Jake Walker and RBI triple in a four-run sixth. Ryan Hamer had two hits and two RBIs for the Leopards. In the second game, Griffaton went 3 for 4 with a triple.

This story will be updated.

