High school roundup for May 6, 2023: Pine-Richland rallies past North Allegheny to take section top spot

By:

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Anthony Mengine (14) is greeted by teammates after scoring against Seneca Valley on April 20.

Anthony Mengine hit an RBI single and Tanner Cunningham followed with an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning as Pine-Richland clinched the Section 1-6A baseball title with a wild 12-10 win over North Allegheny on Saturday.

Owen Henne, Peyton Ford, Jake Waddell and Joey Perry also doubled and Mengine singled three times for the Rams (14-5, 8-3), who trailed 7-1 after two innings.

Andrew Dougherty had four hits for the Tigers (11-5, 7-4), who scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 10-10. Andrew Hart doubled in a pair and Owen Schall had three singles.

Bethel Park 11, Trinity 1 – Evan Holewinski hit a grand slam to lead Bethel Park (12-4, 9-1) past Trinity (4-8, 3-7) in a six-inning Section 2-5A game. John Chalus added a two-run homer for Bethel Park while Coby Goetz hit a solo home run.

California 6, Avella 3 – In Section 1-A, Caden Powell, Brody Todd and Ricky Lawson all doubled as California (9-7, 7-2) beat Avella (9-5, 6-5). Brian Martos picked up a double and single in the loss.

Chartiers-Houston 17, Frazier 0 – Luke Camden, Paul Williamson and Jake Mele drove in three runs each as Chartiers-Houston (15-2, 9-1) downed Frazier (5-10, 2-8) in three innings in a Section 1-2A game. Keegan Kosek added three hits and two RBIs for Chartiers-Houston, which won its eighth straight.

Franklin Regional 9, Thomas Jefferson 4 – Daniel Luko and Owen Sinclair each went 2 for 3 with three RBIs as Franklin Regional (12-5) beat Thomas Jefferson (8-10) in nonsection play. Blake Bertucci added two hits and scored twice for Franklin Regional while Elias Lippincott had two hits for Thomas Jefferson.

Hopewell 5, Ambridge 2 – Landon Fox struck out nine in a complete-game two-hitter as Hopewell (7-10, 4-6) defeated Ambridge (4-11, 2-8) in Section 1-4A.

Indiana 16, Highlands 10 – Ben Ryan hit a home run and drove in two and Gavin Homer had four hits and a pair of RBIs as Indiana (11-7, 7-3) outslugged Highlands (2-14, 1-9) in Section 1-4A. Nick McQuade doubled twice, Kristian Kocon tripled and doubled and Mike Alworth singled three times for the Golden Rams.

Laurel 6, Freedom 1; Laurel 11, Freedom 1 – Hunter Kobialka struck out eight to pick up the win in Game 1 and went 3 for 4 in Game 2 as Laurel (5-11, 5-7) swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader against Freedom (4-12, 2-10), Laurel hit five doubles in the first game. Luca Santini went 3 for 3 with three RBIs in Game 2 while striking out 11 in a five-inning shutout.

Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 2 – Paxton Patronas pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run with five strikeouts to lift Laurel Highlands (7-8, 6-4) past Uniontown (7-7, 5-5) in Section 2-4A. Noah Lyon had a pair of hits and RBIs and Caleb Yanosky hit an RBI double for the Mustangs. Wyatt Nehls and Austin Grego contributed a single and RBI for the Red Raiders.

Moon 8, Quaker Valley 2 – Jacob Despot doubled in a pair and Andrew Bures pitched four scoreless innings to lead Moon (8-8) to a nonsection win. Jimmy Zugai doubled for Quaker Valley (5-8).

New Brighton 10, Aliquippa 0; New Brighton 10, Aliquippa 0 – Evin Smith was 3 for 3 with two RBIs as New Brighton shut out Aliquippa in five innings in Game 1 of a Section 2-2A doubleheader. In the second game, Brock Budacki doubled, homered and drove in two runs as New Brighton (13-4, 9-3) no-hit Aliquippa (0-13, 0-12). Winning pitcher Jake McKee, Mitchell Goehring and Jaxson Zahn combined for the four-inning no-hitter.

North Catholic 10, Kiski Area 0 – Drew Doherty belted a grand slam as part of a nine-run fifth inning and North Catholic (9-7, 8-2) secured the Section 1-4A title with a victory over Kiski Area (9-8, 6-4). Blake Primrose also homered for the Trojans. Dom Dinnino singled for the Cavaliers.

Peters Township 14, Connellsville 3 – Jack Natili hit two homers and drove in seven runs as Peters Township (10-6, 6-4) topped Connellsville (6-11, 2-8) in five innings in Section 2-5A. Jack Lutte and Luke Scott doubled for the Indians. Jake Lee homered for the Falcons.

Ringgold 5, Albert Gallatin 0 – Gianni Cantini pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out 13, and was 2 for 4 at the plate as Ringgold (8-10, 6-4) defeated Albert Gallatin (0-14, 0-10) in Section 2-4A. Mason Suss was 4 for 4 and drove in three runs for Ringgold while Ethan Carr was 3 for 3 for Albert Gallatin.

Riverview 10, Jeannette 0 – Enzo Lio and Ben Hower combined to pitch a one-hit shutout for Riverview (9-4, 8-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Jeannette (3-11, 1-8). The Raiders pulled into a first-place tie with Serra Catholic in the section standings. Lio and Hower pitched three innings each. Lio, Eli DeVita, John Patsey and Johnny Bertucci contributed an RBI each in a five-run fifth inning. Patsey homered.

Seneca Valley 6, Butler 1 – Zyler Freedman pitched 6⅔ innings, allowed one run and struck out seven to help Seneca Valley (15-4, 8-4) complete a three-game sweep of Butler (9-8, 6-6) in Section 1-6A. Creed Erdos singled twice and had a pair of RBIs for the Raiders, while Matt Delduca tripled and Brock White doubled. Mac Schnur doubled in a run for the Golden Tornado.

South Side 2, Seton LaSalle 0 – South Side’s Alex Arrigo gave up four hits while striking out seven in a complete-game shutout over Section 2-2A opponent Seton LaSalle (11-4, 9-2). Josh Lytle hit a two-run double to give South Side (14-1, 10-1) the lead in the sixth inning. Brian Reed took the loss, giving up one run and three hits over 5⅓ innings.

Union 15, St. Joseph 0; Union 18, St. Joseph 0 – Union (9-4, 9-0) allowed two hits over two games in a doubleheader sweep of St. Joseph (2-9, 2-8) in Section 2-A. In Game 1, Jalen Pearce pitched a three-inning perfect game with five strikeouts. Matt Stanley homered, Mark Stanley and Mike Gunn tripled twice, Anthony Roper and Brennan Porter tripled and Rocco Galmarini doubled. In Game 2, Galmarini, Porter and Gunn tripled and Mark Stanley and Robert McCurdy doubled. Charlie Ross tripled and Gabe Maltese doubled for St. Joseph.

Softball

Charleroi 12, Fort Cherry 2 – McKenna DeUnger went 3 for 3 with a double and a triple to help Charleroi (13-2, 8-2) take down Fort Cherry (7-8, 6-6) in five innings in a Section 3-2A game. Riley Jones and Emma Stefanick added three hits each for the Cougars. Sofia Celaschi was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a double.

Elizabeth Forward 10, Uniontown 0 – Julia Resnik tripled twice and doubled and Cassidee Fitterer had two triples to push Elizabeth Forward (14-0, 11-0) past Uniontown (5-9, 5-6) in five innings in a Section 2-4A game. Shelby Telegdy allowed one hit over five innings pitched and struck out nine.

Frazier 11, Jeannette 1 – Madison Bednar singled, doubled, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and Frazier (10-1, 9-0) topped Jeannette (6-4, 5-4) in five innings in Section 3-A. Maria Felsher, Emilia Bednar and Delaney Warnick had a triple apiece for the Commodores.

OLSH 12, Burgettstown 2 – Morgan O’Brien went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and five RBIs to lead OLSH (12-2, 10-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Juliet Vybiral went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Layla Sherman went 2 for 2 for Burgettstown (9-6, 6-4).

Pine-Richland 13, Mt. Lebanon 12 – Mackenzie Gillis hit a grand slam and Calle Henne and Maddy Myers also homered to lift Pine-Richland (5-12, 5-9) past Mt. Lebanon (6-10, 5-9) in Section 1-6A. Jocelyn Langer went 4 for 5 with a double for the Rams and Henne had three hits.

South Park 3, Brownsville 2 – Sydney Sekely pitched a complete game with a dozen strikeouts and hit a two-run homer for South Park (9-4, 5-4) in a Section 4-3A win over Brownsville (5-8, 4-5). Grace Kempton doubled and drove in a run for the Eagles. Alexa Pellick and Kami Franks had two hits each for the Falcons.

Track and field

Pine-Richland Invitational – It was a successful day for the host team, as the Rams captured four individual titles and a relay gold.

On the girls side, Natalie McLean won the 1,600, Delaney Allen the shot put and Gianna Rotelli the javelin. Boys winners were Emery Moye in the high jump and the 400 relay team.

Mars’ Jacob Thompson and Hampton’s Dale Hall were double winners on the boys side. Thompson won the 200 and 400 and Hall the 800 and 1,600.

Woodland Hills had two winners in William Smith in the 100 and Pierce Cannon in the discus.

Other boys WPIAL winners were North Hill’s Gamaliel Mogire in the 300 hurdles, Fox Chapel’s George Tabor in the long jump, Seneca Valley’s Jayden Price in the triple jump and Carlynton’s 1,600 relay team.

Obama Academy’s Ny’Asia Benton starred on the girls side, winning the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Carlynton got first-place finishes from Clare Ruffing in the long jump, Jordynn Carter in the triple jump and the 400 relay team.

Other girls WPIAL winners on the track were Franklin Regional’s Monroe Law in the 100, Woodland Hills’ Madison Sheffey in the 200, Mars’ Morgan Duker in the 400, Shady Side Academy’s Chelsea Hartman in the 3,200 and the Avonworth/Northgate 1,600 relay team. Highlands’ Cassidy Davis won the high jump and Shenango’s Maria Bryant the discus.