High school roundup for May 7, 2021: Chartiers Valley’s Mangan rips walk-off 3-run homer

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, May 7, 2021 | 10:47 PM

Zoe Mangan hit a walk-off three-run home run to lift Chartiers Valley to an 8-6 victory over South Fayette in Section 4-5A softball Friday.

Marie Kinchington and Madison Crump also homered for the Colts (10-5, 9-2). Abbey Girman and Lexie Vetter hit home runs and Delaney Homer had three hits for South Fayette (10-6, 6-4).

Chartiers-Houston 8, Carlynton 3 – Kaileigh Walton doubled, tripled and drove in three runs to power Chartiers-Houston (11-5, 8-3). Lexie Brodnick doubled and drove in a pair. Emma Weiland hit a three-run home run for Carlynton (6-4, 4-4).

North Catholic 17, Shady Side Academy 0; North Catholic 19, Shady Side Academy 2 – Liliana Koller, Halle Book, Abbie Sutton, Gianna Tomko and Anna Zahorchak homered as North Catholic (9-4, 7-1) swept a Section 1-3A doubleheader. Abbie Sutton threw a three-inning no-hitter in the second game. Liana Morreale went 3 for 3 in the opener.

Pine-Richland 15, North Allegheny 5 – Leah Hartzberg went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs to help Pine-Richland (7-7, 5-4) to a Section 2-6A win. Ella Kasperowicz went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Mackenzie Gillis had three hits and Anna Heckman and Marissa DeLuca singled and doubled. Megan Manesiotis had two hits for North Allegheny (7-9, 4-5).

Baseball

Bentworth 6, Washington 4 – Colton Brightwell went 3 for 4 and Landon Urcho doubled and drove in three runs to lead Bentworth (4-11, 2-7) to a Section 1-2A win. Michael Shallcross and Zakery Burt doubled for Washington (3-7, 1-7).

Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 2 – Zane Freund went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Canon-McMillan (6-10, 4-6) to a Section 2-6A win. Tyler Greenleaf allowed two hits and struck out five in five innings. Ashton Nort tripled and drove in a run for Baldwin (5-10, 2-8).

Fort Cherry 11, Carlynton 2 – Winning pitcher Ryan Craig went 2 for 3 with a triple to lead Fort Cherry (9-5, 6-4) to a Section 4-2A victory. Mitchell Cook went 3 for 4. Henry Karn and Lane Miller singled and doubled. Dom Carlson singled and drove in a run for Carlynton (1-14, 1-9).

Highlands 7, North Catholic 3 – The Golden Rams (9-8, 6-3) completed a Section 1-4A sweep, handing the section champion Trojans (12-6, 8-2) its second straight loss in as many days. Highlands, which closes out section play Monday against Freeport, collected 12 hits. Jett Slepak had two hits, one a double, and finished with three RBIs for the Golden Rams, while Jimmy Kunst went 4 for 4 with a double. Slepak pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Kunst to earn the win.

Latrobe 11, Greensburg Salem 1 – Chase Sickenberger tripled and drove in two runs to lead Latrobe (10-8) to a nonsection win. Vinny Amatucci had a triple and an RBI. Erik Batista and Logan Bradish doubled. Rob Seigenfuse doubled and drove in a run for Greensburg Salem (3-10). Zach O’Bryan also doubled.

Plum 8, Seneca Valley 7 – Brady Dojonovic doubled in the bottom of the seventh to drive in two runs to lift the Mustangs (10-4) past Seneca Valley (10-7-1) in a nonsection game. Plum scored three times total in the frame after the Raiders tallied four runs in the top of the seventh to lead 7-5. The Mustangs bounced back one day after their first Section 2-5A loss, a 3-1 setback to Hampton. Ethan Kircher doubled for Plum, and Nate McMasters tripled in the victory. Gavin Zoelle went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seneca Valley.

