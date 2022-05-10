High school roundup for May 9, 2022: Quaker Valley baseball clinches playoff spot with comeback win

Monday, May 9, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Jack Gardinier homered and drove in three runs and Jimmy Zugal homered and drove in a pair to lead Quaker Valley to a 10-7 victory over Ambridge in Section 2-4A baseball Monday, clinching a spot in next week’s WPIAL playoffs.

Jackson Bould and Zeke Hendricks each knocked in two runs for the Quakers (6-9, 5-6), who came back from a 7-2 deficit with a seven-run fouth inning. Blake Gibson, Adam Fernandez and Ryan Conover doubled and drove in two runs for Ambridge (7-10, 3-8).

Avonworth 4, Sewickley Academy 0 – Colin Crawford doubled and Mason Monroe went 2 for 3 with a solo home run to lead Avonworth (12-6) to a nonsection win. Nicholas Straka went 1 for 3 for Sewickley Academy (7-5).

Beaver 12, Central Valley 0 – J.J. Shallcross doubled and drove in four runs and Liam Dorsky went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Beaver (10-5, 9-2) defeated Central Valley (5-9, 3-7) in Section 2-4A. Shane Jarvie smacked two hits for the Warriors.

Benthworth 10, Mapletown 0 – Seth Adams went 3 for 3 and knocked in three runs and Colton Brightwell and Zane Woodhouse each doubled as Bentworth (8-5) beat Mapletown (3-13) in nonsection play. Landan Stevenson went 3 for 3 with a double for the Maples.

Bethel Park 3, Seneca Valley 0 – Ben Hudson hit a solo homer, Ray Altmeyer singled and drove in a run and Cody Geddes added a double as Bethel Park (13-2) scored a run in each of the first three innings to beat Seneca Valley (13-6) in nonsection play.

California 13, Waynesburg 8 – Fred Conrad and Chris Weston each drove in two runs as Conner Vig got the win for California (8-6) in nonsection play. Matt Ankrom doubled and drove in three runs and Mason Switalski knocked in three on two hits for Waynesburg (5-10).

Carmichaels 7, Beth-Center 1 – Liam Lohr doubled and knocked in two runs, Dylan Rohrer singled and drove in two runs, and Drake Long went 6.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits and struck out six for a Section 1-2A win for Carmichaels (11-1, 9-1) over Beth-Center (5-9, 4-6).

Chartiers-Houston 12, Carlynton 0 – Lane Camden and Luke Camden each hit a double and a home run and Ryan Parise allowed no runs on one hit and struck out 12 as Chartiers-Houston (9-6, 6-5) beat Carlynton (3-10, 2-9) in Section 4-2A to clinch a playoff berth.

Connellsville 10, Greensburg Salem 6 – Mason May doubled and knocked in three runs, Logan Kemp drove in two runs, and Jake Puskar picked up the win for Connellsville (9-9) in a nonsection affair. Hayden Teska hit a home run for Greensburg Salem (5-9).

Derry 5, Ligonier Valley 2 – Brayden Mickinac’s two-run single in the fifth gave Derry (10-4, 6-3) the lead for good in a Section 3-3A win. George Golden and Haden Sierocky each had two hits and an RBI for Ligonier Valley (5-9, 2-7).

Eden Chrisitan 14, Bishop Canevin 0 – Caleb Emswiler got the win, Robert Farfan tripled and Eli Szenyeri drove in three runs and smacked a double for Eden Chrisitan (14-0) in nonsection play against Bishop Canevin (7-4).

Elizabeth Forward 6, Belle Vernon 4 – Alexander Wardropper went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Nate Ratica doubled and drove in two as Elizabeth Forward (7-6, 5-6) beat Belle Vernon (5-10, 3-8) in Section 3-4A to clinch a playoff spot. Ryan Hamer had two hits and plated two runs for the Leopards.

Ellwood City 14, Western Beaver 0 – Bucky Biskup had two hits and two RBIs, Nick Magnifico tripled and Alexander Roth drove in a run to lead Ellwood City (8-9) to a nonsection shutout win. Zach Schwarz had a hit for Western Beaver (3-10). Will Nardone got the win for the Wolverines.

Frazier 6, Monessen 4 – Logan Brown got the win, Brayden Baccino hit a solo home run and Daniel Olbrys singled and drove in a run to lead Frazier (4-11) to a nonsection win. R.J. DiEugenio doubled and homered for Monessen (2-13).

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 1 – Jonathan Hotalski and Tyler Asti each singled and drove in a run and Zach Clark clubbed a double to lead Freeport (4-12) to a nonsection win. Jacob Danka drove in a run for Deer Lakes (8-10).

Indiana 14, Homer-Center 4 – Ben Ryan hit two homers and drove in four runs, Lincoln Trusal homered and plated three runs, and Steven Budash went 3 for 4 with a double and home run to lead Indiana (10-6) to a nonsection win.

Knoch 14, Shady Side Academy 0 – Angelo DeLeonardis threw a five-inning perfect game and hit two doubles, a triple and drove in three runs as Knoch (9-6) shut out Shady Side Academy (9-4) in nonsection play. Dathan Gillis tripled and knocked in three runs and Luke Piester doubled and drove in two.

Laurel 4, Neshannock 3 – Conner Pontzloff and Luke McCoy each doubled and Cam Caldararo hit a two-run home run to lead Laurel (9-4, 8-3) to a Section 2-2A win over Neshannock (13-6, 7-4). Logan Ayres got the win for the Spartans.

Laurel Highlands 2, Uniontown 0 – Joe Chambers threw a complete-game two-hitter with eight strikeouts and Alex McClain went 2 for 3 with a double and a homer to lead Laurel Highlands (11-5, 8-3) past Uniontown (9-6, 6-5) in Section 3-4A.

Leechburg 7, Riverview 4 – Thomas Burke tripled and drove in three runs, Owen McDermott went 2 for 4 with a double, and Matt Curfman earned the win for Leechburg (6-5, 5-4) in Section 3-A. John Patsey hit a triple and a double for Riverview (5-8, 4-5).

Mars 7, Hampton 4 – Trey Wagner hit a three-run homer and Nathan Leshinsky added a solo home run as Mars (13-4, 10-1) beat Hampton (10-6, 9-2) in Section 2-5A. Eric Weeks and Anthony Bucci each singled in a run for the Talbots. Thomas McLaren got the win for the Fightin’ Planets.

Mohawk 6, Rochester 5 – Marc Cooper went 3 for 3 and Jay Wrona doubled to lead Mohawk (12-4) to a nonsection win. Parker Lyons went 2 for 4 and Sal Laure doubled for Rochester (9-6).

Moon 4, Montour 3 – Jacob Despot doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Moon (4-13) to a nonsection win. Brock Janeda had two hits and two RBIs for Montour (15-3).

Mt. Lebanon 1, Chartiers Valley 0 – Tyler Smith drove in a run in the first inning and winning pitcher Jack Smith went six shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out 10, as Mt. Lebanon (12-7) got a nonsection win. Joseph Vanzin allowed one unearned run, two hits and struck out six in seven innings for Chartiers Valley (9-9).

New Castle 6, Blackhawk 5 – Winning pitcher Nick Rodgers hit the game-winning double to lead New Castle (3-9, 3-8) to a Section 2-4A win, keeping the defending WPIAL champs in the playoff hunt. Anthony Malagise tripled in a run and Jake Sheesley doubled in a run for Blackhawk (7-7, 3-7).

North Hills 9, McKeesport 6 – Robert Dickerson clubbed a three-run walk-off home run and finished with four RBIs as North Hills (6-10) beat McKeesport (7-9) in nonsection play. Walt Vitovich drove in two runs for North Hills. Coliin Scharritter went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Northgate 12, Jeannette 9 – Dylan McWilliams hit a home run and had five RBIs, Vito Pascae went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Peyton Celesti knocked in two runs to lead Northgate (4-7, 4-6) to a Section 3-2A win, eliminating Jeannette (2-9, 2-8) from playoff contention.

Obama Academy 10, St. Joseph 0 – Noah Levitt went five shutout innings, struck out six and allowed two hits while Jason Argueta doubled and tripled to lead Obama Academy (2-5) to a nonsection win. Simon Szalla collected two hits for St. Joseph (0-11).

Pine-Richland 6, Penn-Trafford 5 – Joe Connell went 2 for 4 with a triple and a walk-off RBI single to lead Pine-Richland (10-8) past Penn-Trafford (12-5) in nonsection play. Nate Zavasky doubled in a run for the Rams. Ian Temple went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Warriors.

Plum 1, Fox Chapel 0 – Colin Solinski smacked a two-out walk-off single in the eighth and Justin Giarusso threw seven shutout innings and allowed one hit while striking out four as Plum (12-4, 8-3) beat Fox Chapel (9-8, 6-5) in Section 2-5A. Jacob Patterson had a hit and struck out five on the mound for the Foxes. Colin Watson got the win for the Mustangs.

Seton LaSalle 10, Brentwood 0 – Sam Georgiana stuck out 14 to earn the win, Brian Vogel Jr. and Brian Reed doubled, homered and drove in two runs, and Dominic Monz and Gio Lonero each hit a solo homer to lead Seton LaSalle (12-1, 11-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Brentwood (4-9, 4-7).

Shenango 2, Riverside 1 – Brandon Zeigler hit a walk-off single in the ninth to propel Shenango (11-3, 7-3) past Riverside (13-4, 9-2) in Section 2-2A. Grason Hooks drove in the other Wildcat run. Hunter Garvin went 2 for 4 for the Panthers.

South Allegheny 10, East Allegheny 8 – Brandon Cortes collected two hits and three RBIs, Sawyer Pribanic went 3 for 5 with a triple and drove in two runs, and Jaxson Champ knocked in two runs to lead South Allegheny (8-7) to a nonsection win. Ryan Kirk doubled and drove in three runs for East Allegheny (10-5).

South Fayette 8, Canon-McMillan 1 – Tyler Pitzer tripled and drove in three runs and Bayne Misner and Christian Brandi each hit a triple to lead South Fayette (13-3-1) to a nonsection victory. Jake Egizio and Cam Russell each doubled for Canon-McMillan (5-11).

Southmoreland 13, Springdale 3 – Winning pitcher Anthony Govern went 2 for 4 with a double, Blake Forsythe drove in four runs and David Billheimer knocked in two to lead Southmoreland (7-5) to a nonsection win. John Hughes went 2 for 3 with a double for Springdale (3-10).

West Allegheny 3, Hopewell 1 – Brendan Burke went 1 for 3 with an RBI as West Allegheny (13-4) scored three runs on the top of the seventh to secure a nonsection win. Landon Fox doubled and drove in the lone run in the first for Hopewell (12-5).

West Mifflin 8, Ringgold 2 – In Section 3-4A, it was Jake Walker’s bat that propelled West Mifflin (14-3, 10-1) to a win. Walker went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs while Perison Buck earned the win for the Titans. Hunter Mamie drove in two runs for Ringgold (5-11, 3-8).

Yough 6, Charleroi 3 – Dominic Maroney doubled in two runs and Taylor Odell hit a two-run single to lead Yough (8-6, 7-2) to a Section 4-3A victory, eliminating Charleroi from playoff contention. Colton Palonder had two hits for Charleroi (6-7, 4-6).

Softball

Albert Gallatin 15, Northern Garrett (Md.) 2 – Mia Myers hit a home run and Alexis Metts doubled for Albert Gallatin (5-8) in a nonsection win over Northern Garrett (0-5).

Beaver 3, Montour 0 – Grace Thompson hit a home run and Kayla Cornell doubled to lead Beaver (14-0, 11-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Montour (10-4, 8-3).

Beaver Falls 18, Quaker Valley 0 – Cali Legzdin went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Lexi Zanic tripled, and Zhekiyah Reddick and Mikia Lawrence each doubled for Beaver Falls (1-9, 1-7) in a Section 2-3A win over Quaker Valley (0-9, 0-9).

Bethel Park 7, West Mifflin 5 – Abby Quickel doubled and Bella Pusateri had the winning RBI for Bethel Park (8-6) in a nonsection win. Trinity Tewell, Addie Hilligsberg and Jasalin Guenther each doubled and Emily Buchleitner tripled for West Mifflin (10-9).

Bishop Canevin 16, Carlynton 4 – Alysha Cutri went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and eight RBIs for Bishop Canevin (8-4) in a nonsection win over Carlynton (4-8).

Blackhawk 24, Ambridge 5 – Maddie Syka went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs to lead Blackhawk (5-6, 5-6) to a Section 3-4A win over Ambridge (1-12, 0-12). Aya Larson had a double, home run and three RBIs, Emma Muir hit a home run, Karma Malcolm and Jaiden Patterson each doubled and had three RBIs, and Mia Yenges drove in four runs for the Cougars.

Burrell 1, Greensburg Salem 0 – Katie Armstrong threw a four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and drove in the game’s only run with an RBI groundout in the fifth to help Burrell (10-1, 9-1) clinch the Section 1-4A title outright. The Bucs also won the section in 2019. Gionnah Ruffner doubled for Greensburg Salem (1-11, 0-9).

Charleroi 22, Washington 3 – Sophia Celaschi went 5 for 5 with a triple and home run, Emma Stefanick and Leena Henderson each hit a triple, and Rece Eddy hit two doubles to lead Charleroi (9-5, 9-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Savannah Johnson and Sierra Johnson each hit a double for Washington (1-11, 1-10).

Chartiers Valley 8, Thomas Jefferson 4 – Gianna Welsh went 2 for 2 with a home run and Rylee Prosperi had a double and three RBIs to lead Chartiers Valley (12-3) in a nonsection win over Thomas Jefferson (9-7).

Deer Lakes 8, Highlands 6 – Tia Germanich went 4 for 4 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs, and Reese Hasley singled and doubled to lead Deer Lakes (11-2) to a nonsection win. Jaycee Haidze hit a triple and Abbie Deiseroth doubled for Highlands (8-5).

Ellis School 18, Riverview 1 – Elyse Brennan went 3 for 3 with five RBIs, Livia Keelan drove in four runs, and Celina Whitmer had three RBIs for Ellis School (1-9, 1-8) in a Section 3-A win over Riverview (0-6, 0-6).

Fox Chapel 14, Oakland Catholic 0 – Mackenzie Borkovich pitched a no-hitter and struck out 14 for Fox Chapel (10-3, 7-2) in a Section 3-5A win over Oakland Catholic (0-8, 0-8). Brynn Palmer hit two triples, Rylie Culleiton tripled, Macayla Weiner hit two doubles, and Amelia Herzer and Hunter Taylor each doubled for Fox Chapel.

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Avella 0 – Isabella Marquez hit a grand slam, Grace Kindel hit a double and triple, Emma Henry tripled, and Macee Magill doubled to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4, 7-2) to a Section 2-A win. Katie Dryer doubled for Avella (1-10, 1-9).

Hampton 9, Moon 8 – Addy Maguire went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Mackenzie Reese and Jessica Lange each hit a double, and Charlotte Lomb drove in four runs to lead Hampton (5-7) over Moon (3-11) in nonsection play.

Hempfield 3, North Allegheny 1 – Peyton Heisler went 3 for 3 with a double and Olivia Kline and Mia Bandieramonte each hit a double to lead Hempfield (11-2 ,9-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Anne Melle doubled for North Allegheny (10-6, 4-5).

Kiski Area 16, Gateway 0 – Hannah Simpson, Rylee Yeager and Madison Leith each hit a double for Kiski Area (11-5) in a nonsection win over Gateway (1-10).

Laurel 12, Western Beaver 1 – Grace Kissick, Abbie Miles and Addie Deal each hit a home run and Eva Kuth doubled for Laurel (12-2) in a nonsection win. Izzie Lefebvre doubled for Western Beaver (0-13).

Laurel Highlands 7, Uniontown 6 – Peyton Vitikacs hit a tying homer run in the bottom of the seventh and Kaley Ashton hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to lead Laurel Highlands (5-8, 5-7) to a Section 2-4A win. Sequoia Dunlap had four hits for Uniontown (1-11, 1-11).

Ligonier Valley 9, Apollo-Ridge 3 – Cheyenne Piper had a home run and five RBIs and Natalie Bizup and Payton LaVale each had a double for Ligonier Valley (13-3, 12-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Madison Butler hit a two-run homer for Apollo-Ridge (7-5, 6-5).

Mapletown 12, Beth-Center 2 – Krista Wilson hit a two-run homer, Macee Cree went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and Devan Clark doubled for Mapletown (9-7) in a nonsection win over Beth-Center (3-9).

Mars 6, Knoch 2 – Taylor Schmitt and Mayson Kennedy each drove in two runs for Mars (7-11) in a nonsection win. Madi Gardner and Brynne Smith each doubled for Knoch (7-9).

McKeesport 2, Baldwin 0 – Madison Miller threw eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits, and Jessica Miller and Miracle Kelly each had two hits in the game and scored in the top of the eighth to lead McKeesport (3-8) to a nonsection win over Baldwin (4-10).

Montour 12, Central Valley 1 – Avrie Polo hit a double and home run and Paytun Wiernik and Kylie Ross also homered for Montour (10-4, 8-3) in a Section 3-4A win. Macy Littler and Emma Weaver each hit a double for Central Valley (8-5, 8-6).

Mt. Pleasant 7, Connellsville 6 – Katie Hutter went 2 for 3 with a double and triple and Sophia Smithnosky and Krista Brunson each doubled and had two RBIs to push Mt. Pleasant (8-7) past Connellsville (5-8) in a nonsection win. Morgan Adams hit a three-run homer for Connellsville.

Neshannock 13, Ellwood City 3 – Hunter Newman went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Aaralyn Nogay hit a double, and Neleh Nogay hit a home run for Neshannock (16-0) in a nonsection win. Aliya Garroway went 3 for 3 with a double for Ellwood City (10-3).

New Brighton 9, Freedom 6 – Skylar Eakles doubled and Taylor Watson drove in four runs for New Brighton (1-10, 1-9) in a Section 4-2A win. Shaye Bailey hit a double and home run for Freedom (2-11, 2-10).

New Castle 11, Hopewell 7 – Juliana Evans and Raequelle Young had three hits apiece, Olivia Hood singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Miley Anderson singled and doubled as New Castle (5-8, 5-7) kept its playoff hopes alive with a Section 3-4A win. Kara Barkovich went 4 for 4 with two doubles, Chloe Nale had three hits and Jordyn Glumas doubled twice for Hopewell (3-8, 3-8).

Norwin 9, Butler 1 – Alyssa McCormick hit a triple, Bailey Snowberger and Maddy Wensel each hit two doubles, and Madie Kessler doubled as Norwin (3-8, 3-6) defeated Butler (0-12, 0-10) in Section 2-6A to keep its WPIAL playoff hopes alive.

Plum 12, North Catholic 8 – Ashley Polakovic and Maura Marston each hit a double for Plum (5-10) in a nonsection win. Anna Zahorchak had a triple and three RBIs for North Catholic (6-6).

Seneca Valley 19, Mt. Lebanon 9 – Mia Ryan doubled three times and drove in five runs and Maddie Gross also had five RBIs to lead Seneca Valley (8-6) to a nonsection win. Deidre Flaherty went 3 for 3 with a double and home run for Mt. Lebanon (11-4).

Serra Catholic 5, South Allegheny 4 – Lida Wos and Cassidy Trahan each hit a triple and Caroline Malandra and Hope Lyons doubled to lead Serra Catholic (11-6) past South Allegheny (11-3) in a nonsection win. Madison Pikula hit a double and triple and Morgan Mosqueda hit a two-run homer for South Allegheny.

Seton LaSalle 4, Avonworth 2 – Winning pitcher Casey Barton had three hits, Ali Xenakis drove in a pair of runs and Hannah Alonso had two hits to lead Seton LaSalle (9-4) to a nonsection win. Alivia Lantzy had a double and two RBIs for Avonworth (14-3).

Southmoreland 6, Leechburg 0 – Taylor Doppleheuer hit a triple and Mikaela Etling and Amarah McCutcheon each hit a double for Southmoreland (10-3) in a nonsection win. Anna Cibik doubled for Leechburg (7-4).

South Fayette 6, Central Valley 4 – Stephanie Binek and Emma Smith each hit a home run to lead South Fayette (9-8) to a nonsection win. Kylie Heid and Nadia Ehle homered for Central Valley (8-6).

South Side 2, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Grace Woodling went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Madi Fischer went 2 for 3 to lead South Side (9-3) to a nonsection win. Ella Richey hit a double for Chartiers-Houston (14-2).

Union 8, Mohawk 6 – Bella Cameron doubled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for Union (16-2) in a nonsection win. Mia Pruehs hit two doubles and Addie Nogay and Emily Siddal each hit a double for Union. Aricka Young hit a double and triple for Mohawk (7-7).

Waynesburg 10, California 0 – Kylee Goodman went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Ehralyn Elsominger and Kendall Lemley each hit a double for Waynesburg (10-4) in a nonsection win. Kera Urick hit a triple for California (5-10).

Boys tennis

WPIAL team championships – Sixth-seeded Fox Chapel pulled off a second straight upset, beating second-seeded Mt. Lebanon, 3-2, in the semifinals to advance to Wednesday’s championship match at Washington & Jefferson. The Foxes knocked off third-seeded North Allegheny in the quarterfinals.

Fox Chapel will meet fourth-seeded Shady Side Academy in the finals. In a rematch of last year’s championship match, the Bulldogs edged past top-seeded Franklin Regional 3-2, the same score by which they claimed the 2021 title.

The Class 2A tournament went more according to form. Top-seeded Quaker Valley will meet second-seeded North Catholic for the title. The Quakers swept No. 5 Central Valley, 5-0, and the Trojans beat No. 3 Mars, 4-1.

Boys volleyball

OLSH 3, South Fayette 0 – OLSH swept South Fayette in a nonsection match, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13. Colin Wiegand had 10 kills and an ace, Jeremy Ciaramella had 30 assists and two aces, and Collin Cimino had four kills and five blocks for the Chargers.

Girls lacrosse

Butler 15, Shaler 4 – Becca Allison scored five goals, Sydney Spack added three and Evelynn Vissari found the back of the net twice for Butler in a Section 2-3A win. Goalie Lauren LeGrand had nine saves.