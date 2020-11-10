High school roundup for Nov. 10, 2020: Peters Township hockey stings Mt. Lebanon

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 10:50 PM

Gavin Dabrowski had two goals to lead Peters Township to a 4-1 victory over Mt. Lebanon in PIHL Class AAA hockey Tuesday night.

Dylan McElhinny and Bray Sehnert also scored for Peters Township (1-0-0). Marcus Simmonds had a goal for Mt. Lebanon (0-1-0).

Greensburg Salem 2, Westmont Hilltop 1 – Colin Kruth scored twice in the first 12 minutes of the game and Greensburg Salem made it stand up in Class A Southeast action. Andrew Stead stopped 29-of-30 shots for Greensburg Salem (1-2-0). Colten Humphrey and Owen Tutich registered assists. Nick Rozich scored for Westmont Hilltop (0-1-0).

Meadville 4, Franklin Regional 0 – Michael Mahoney scored a first-period goal to give Meadville (1-1-0) the lead for good in a Class AA nonconference win over Franklin Regional (1-1-0). Rocco Tartaglione, Trevor Kessler and Ethen Konetsky also scored.

Central Catholic 5, Cathedral Prep 2 – Dante Scalise scored twice and Central Catholic took over the game with a three-goal first period in Class AAA. Rocco Salvitti, George Acklin and JoJo Palahunik also scored for Central Catholic (1-2-0). Connor Eubank and Nick Seapker scored for Cathedral Prep (0-1-0).

North Hills 9, McDowell 1 – Roman Rennebeck had a hat trick and Alec Fiegel added two goals and three assists to lead North Hills (1-0-0) to a Class A nonconference win. Ryan Kosylo registered four assists. Jake Harper scored for McDowell (0-2-0).

Kiski 11, Fox Chapel 2 – Stephen Rayburg had three goals and two assists and Jonathan Ayres added two goals and three assists to carry Kiski (1-1-0) to a Class A Northeast win. Rowan Alexander and Matthew Clinger had a goal and two assists. Colin Harbaugh and Will McNamara scored for Fox Chapel (0-2-0).

