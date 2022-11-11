High school roundup for Nov. 10, 2022: Latrobe hockey lights lamp vs. Mars
By:
Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 11:44 PM
Reid West had three goals and two assists and Jacob Hannah scored twice and chipped in three assists to lead Latrobe to an 11-3 victory over Mars in PIHL Class 2A hockey Thursday night.
Noah Guidos netted a pair of goals and Peyton Myers added a goal and four assists for Latrobe (3-2). Declan Abbey had a goal and two assists for Mars (2-4).
Blackhawk 5, Wheeling Park 2 – Jacob Hofer recorded a hat trick, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, in a Class A win for Blackhawk (2-4-1) over Wheeling Park (0-5). Owen Keister had a goal and three assists for the Cougars and Finn Conlon added a goal and an assist.
Cathedral Prep 6, Upper St. Clair 1 – Brayden Sprickman had a hat trick and Alex Brown scored twice to lead Cathedral Prep (5-3) to a Class 3A victory. Amir Alsahlani scored for Upper St. Clair (2-3).
Greensburg Salem 3, Indiana 2 – Chase Kushner’s second goal of the game with less than two minutes remaining carried Greensburg Salem to a Class A victory. Carter Cherok had a goal and an assist for Greensburg Salem (6-0). Ash Lockard had the tying goal in the third period and Andrew Kobak also scored for Indiana (3-2-1).
Neshannock 7, Central Valley 0 – Giovanni Valentine had three goals and two assists and Gavin Renick made 17 saves to earn the shutout as Neshannock (4-0-2) beat Central Valley (0-6) in Varsity D2. Micah DeJulia added a goal and an assist.
North Hills 5, Moon 3 – Alec Feigel had three goals and two assists and Tony Kiger added a goal and two assists to lead North Hills (5-0-1) to a Class A victory. Owen Sroka had three assists. Randy Sheffler and Brendan Camardese each had a goal and an assist for Moon (2-5).
More High School Hockey• High school roundup for Nov. 7, 2022: South Fayette hockey adds to sizzling start
• Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL
• PIHL standings through Nov. 6, 2022
• Greensburg Salem hockey has high expectations after strong start
• Latrobe hockey team ready to rebound after missing playoffs a year ago