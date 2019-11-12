High school roundup for Nov. 11, 2019: Seneca Valley hockey stays undefeated

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 10:37 PM

Tyler Kovac and Austin Albert each had a goal and an assist and Robbie Halyama made 16 saves as Seneca Valley (6-0-0) stayed unbeaten with a PIHL Class AAA victory over Canon-McMillan (4-3-0) on Monday night.

Upper St. Clair 3, Central Catholic 2 — Devin Rohrich scored twice and Jacon Ball broke a 1-1 tie in the second period to lead Upper St. Clair (4-2-0) to a Class AAA victory. Alejandro Pietz and Mario Misiti scored for Central Catholic (2-5-0).

Plum 4, Hampton 3 — Logan Schlegel and Tyler Vecchio scored one minute apart to break a 2-2 tie in the third period and lead Plum (4-2-0) to a Class AA Northeast victory. Schlegel had two goals and an assist. Logan Scanlon had a goal and an assist for Hampton (1-6-0).

Montour 7, South Fayette 3 — Dusty Geregach and Tommy Gollob each scored twice to lead Montour (4-3-0) to a Class AA Southwest victory. Michael Felsing added a goal and two assists. Alex Keller and Joseph Trinkala had a goal and an assist for South Fayette (3-4-0).

Elizabeth Forward 11, Bishop Canevin 9 — Michael Vasko had three goals and three assists and Matt Karpuszka (3-1) and Tayte Donovan (2-2) had four-point nights to lead Elizabeth Forward (3-2-0) to a Class B South victory. Cameron Ropchock had a hat trick for Bishop Canevin (2-6-0).

Blackhawk 9, Wheeling Central Catholic 3 — Jacob Schneider scored twice and Daniel Frkuska and Joseph Pagani each had a goal and an assist to lead Blackhawk (3-2-1). Caleb Karnell had two goals and an assist for Wheeling Central Catholic (0-3-0).

Thomas Jefferson 8, Indiana 4 — Will O’Brien had three goals and an assist to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-1-0). Hunter Fairman had two goals and an assist and Brady Rotolo and Ryan Kelly added a goal and two assists apiece. Tanner Agnello had a goal and an assist for Indiana (4-3-1).

Ringgold 9, Wilmington 2 — Brad Bujdos had three goals and three assists and Zach Kalinowski added a hat trick as Ringgold (6-0-0) defeated Wilmington (2-3-0).

Hempfield 5, Moon 1 — Matt Traczynski had a hat trick and Trent Gray and Christian Koniecza added two assists apiece to lead Hempfield (4-3-0). Richie Doyle scored for Moon (0-6-1).

North Hills 4, Bishop McCort 3 — Derek Pietrzyk’s second goal of the game broke a 2-2 tie in the second period to lead North Hills (2-3-0) to victory. Tyler Manfred made 33 saves. Benjamin Berkebile had a goal and an assist and Nitika Zapolski added three assists for Bishop McCort (4-1-1).

West Allegheny 4, Mars 0 — Josh Ferry made 25 saves to record the shutout and Jake Gyergyo and Shane Nolan each had a goal and an assist to lead West Allegheny (6-1-0) past Mars (2-3-0).