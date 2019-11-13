High school roundup for Nov. 12, 2019: North Catholic hockey edges South Park to stay unbeaten

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 11:25 PM

Quinten Shaffer scored the tiebreaking goal in second period to lead North Catholic to a 2-1 victory over South Park in PIHL hockey Tuesday night.

Jonathan Felouzisi also scored and Chris McFayden made 28 saves for North Catholic (6-0-0). Garrett Brecosky scored and Shane Peremba stopped 39 shots for South Park (6-2-0).

Cathedral Prep 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (SO) — Jordan Adams and Jake Kruszewski scored and Seth Faulkner made 45 saves to lead Cathedral Prep (3-3-1) to a Class AAA victory. Henry Supp and Feno Monaco scored and Austin Martin made 31 saves for Mt. Lebanon (2-5-1).

Carrick 8, Trinity 1 — Jack Jones had two goals and an assist and Kyle Levick and Tyson Feldman scored two goals apiece to lead Carrick (5-1-0) to a Class B South victory. Corey Blommel scored for Trinity (1-6-0).

Franklin Regional 7, Meadville 2 — Trent Lunden had two goals and an assist to lead Franklin Regional (4-1-0) past Meadville (2-3-0). Chase Williams added a goal and two assists.

Latrobe 7, Shaler 0 — Alex Walker had three goals and two assists to lead Latrobe (6-0-0) past Shaler (0-7-0). Cole Ferri had two goals and three assists. Vinny Amatucci made 13 saves to record the shutout.

Kiski 9, Beaver 0 — Kyle Guido had two goals and an assist and Aiden Sites and Michael Rayburg each scored twice as Kiski (4-2-0) beat Beaver (1-6-0). Eric Petika made seven saves to record the shutout.

