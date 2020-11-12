High school roundup for Nov. 12, 2020: Peters Township hockey slams North Allegheny

Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 11:48 PM

Bray Sehnert scored twice and John Camp Jr. had a goal and three assists as Peters Township defeated North Allegheny 7-3 in PIHL Class AAA hockey Thursday night.

Dylan McElhinny added a goal and two assists for Peters Township (2-0-0). Austin Peterson, Aaron Mark and Evan Kaminski scored for North Allegheny (1-1).

Pine-Richland 6, Bethel Park 1 – Samuel Perry, Liam Varmecky and Gabriel Youchak each had a goal and an assist to lead Pine-Richland (1-0-0) to a Class AAA win. Aidan Gorman scored for Bethel Park (2-1-0).

West Allegheny 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 (SO) – Nick Sweet scored his second goal of the game and assisted on a Tyler Howcroft goal as West Allegheny (2-0-0) rallied from a two-goal third period deficit to win a Class AA Southwest game. Eddie Pazo scored a power-play goal for Thomas Jefferson (0-1-1).

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 1 – Aiden Dunlap had a goal and an assist as Hempfield defeated Latrobe in Class AA Southeast. Nicholas Bruno and Maxwell Short also scored and Matthew Overdorff made 21 saves for Hempfield (3-0-0). Alex Schall scored and Vinny Amatucci stopped 35-of-36 shots for Latrobe (2-1-0).

Connellsville 5, Burrell 1 – Max Sokol scored all five goals as Connellsville (1-2-0) defeated Burrell in a Class B nonconference game. Jonas Sopko scored for Burrell (0-1-0).

Baldwin 11, Plum 0 – Keith Reed Jr. and Trev Belak had hat tricks to lead Baldwin (3-0-0) past Plum (0-3-0) in a Class AA nonconference game.

North Catholic 2, Chartiers Valley 1 (SO) – Conall Quish scored the tying goal in the third period and North Catholic (2-1-0) won a Class A nonconference game in a shootout. Shane Hornish made 27 saves. Greg Kraemer scored and Logan Marnik made 34 saves for Chartiers Valley (0-1-1).

Bishop Canevin 14, Central Valley 1 – PJ Forster had three goals and two assists and Ryan Saginaw added two goals and three assists as Bishop Canevin (3-0-0) won a Class B North game. Turner Anselm had two goals and two assists. Robert Burton Jr. scored for Central Valley (0-2-0).

