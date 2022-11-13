High school roundup for Nov. 12, 2022: Seneca Valley boys soccer earns state finals rematch

Seneca Valley's Will Bruno celebrates after Connor Oros scored against North Allegheny on Sept. 20.

Will Bruno scored twice to lead Seneca Valley to a 3-0 victory over Spring-Ford (15-5-4) in the PIAA Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals Saturday, setting up a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

Cole Kamarec tallied the other goal for Seneca Valley (20-1-1), which will face face Conestoga in the state semifinals Tuesday. Conestoga defeated Seneca Valley, 1-0, in last year’s championship match.

Cathedral Prep 3, Moon 0 – Noah Handzel scored all three goals for District 10 champion Cathedral Prep (18-1-1) in a Class 3A quarterfinal victory over WPIAL champion Moon (21-1-1). Cathedral Prep will meet Hershey in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Hershey 3, Ambridge 2 – Ambridge (15-8-1) erased a two-goal halftime deficit, but District 3 champion Hershey (20-3) scored the game-winning goal with less than two minutes left in regulation in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Winchester Thurston 2, Eden Christian 0 – Alex Hauskrecht and Oliver Daboo scored to lead WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston (18-2-1) past Eden Christian (17-4-1) in the Class A quarterfinals. The Bears will meet District 5 champion McConnellsburg in Tuesday’s semifinals.

McConnellsburg 1, Charleroi 0 — Dalton DeShong scored a first-half goal as McConnellsburg beat Charleroi in the PIAA quarterfinals at Somerset.

Girls soccer

Owen J. Roberts 2, Peters Township 1 — Alexa Vogelman scored her second goal of the game in overtime as Owen J. Roberts (19-6) defeated Peters Township (15-4-2) in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Eagle View Middle School. Vogelman scored at the end of the first half before Peters Township tied the score with 30 minutes left in regulation on a goal by Brooke Opferman. Owen J. Roberts will play Central Dauphin in the semifinals Tuesday.

Central Dauphin 2, North Allegheny 1 — Makenna Kirk scored the game-winning goal with 26 minutes left in the second half to give Central Dauphin (20-2-1) the Class 4A quarterfinal win over North Allegheny (21-2) at Westmont Hilltop.

Mars 2, Lower Dauphin 0 — Gwen Howell and Addison Girdwood had goals as Mars (19-1) shut out Lower Dauphin (19-4-1) in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Hollidaysburg. Mars advances to play Moon in Tuesday’s semifinals in a WPIAL championship game rematch.

Freedom 4, Karns City 3 — Shaye Bailey scored in the second overtime to give Freedom (19-4) a Class A quarterfinal win over Karns City (18-5). Freedom will face Greensburg Central Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals in a rematch of a WPIAL semifinal encounter.

Girls volleyball

North Allegheny 3, Landisville Hempfield 1 — North Allegheny (22-1) defeated Landisville Hempfield (18-2), 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16, in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Altoona. North Allegheny will face Pine-Richland in the semifinals Tuesday in a WPIAL championship rematch.

Pine-Richland 3, Unionville 2 — At Altoona, Pine-Richland (18-2) lost the first two sets but came back to defeat Unionville (22-2), 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 17-15, in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

North Catholic 3, Hollidaysburg 1 — In the Class 3A quarterfinals at Derry, North Catholic (18-2) lost the first set but won the next three in its victory over Hollidaysburg (15-2). Scores were 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 26-24. North Catholic will face Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals Tuesday.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Conneaut 1 — In the PIAA quarterfinals at Slippery Rock, Thomas Jefferson (19-2) advanced to the semifinals by defeating Conneaut (15-4), 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19.

Phillipsburg-Osceola 3, Shenango 0 — Phillipsburg-Osceola (19-1) defeated Shenango (17-2) at St. Mary’s in the PIAA quarterfinals. Phillipsburg-Osceola, which won 25-16, 25-15, 25-20, will face Freeport in Tuesday’s semifinals.