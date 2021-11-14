High school roundup for Nov. 13, 2021: WPIAL rematches set in state playoffs

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Joey Coon celebrates a goal against North Allegheny on Oct. 11. He scored in Seneca Valley’s PIAA quartefinal win over Lower Merion on Saturday.

Joey Coon, Nathan Prex and Max Marcotte scored as Seneca Valley moved one step closer to defending its boys soccer state championship with a 3-0 victory over Lower Merion in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals Saturday.

Seneca Valley (20-0-1) will meet Peters Township in Tuesday’s semifinals in a rematch of the WPIAL title game. The Raiders won the previous meeting, 3-1.

Peters Township 2, Central Dauphin 0 – Andrew Massucci and Brady Sorrel scored goals to lead Peters Township (18-2-1) past District 3 champion Central Dauphin in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

West Allegheny 3, Archbishop Ryan 0 – Keegan Amos, Johnny Dragisich and Brayden Lambert scored goals and Mason Day had a pair of assists as West Allegheny (23-1) defeated Archbishop Ryan in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. West Allegheny will meet Hampton in Tuesday’s semifinals in a rematch of the WPIAL championship game. Hampton won the previous meeting, 1-0.

Quaker Valley 7, Somerset 0 – The Quakers (21-2) got a goal from Wil Dunda three minutes into the match and rolled on from there. Keller Chamovitz scored two goals and Ryan Edwards, Tim Smith, Bennett Haas and Blaise Burns added one each as Quaker Valley won its eighth in a row at Kiski Area’s Richard Dilts Stadium. The Quakers will face North Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals and are one win away from seeking the school’s eighth PIAA title. Somerset goalkeeper Quentin Robison made 18 saves against a relentless Quaker Valley attack. The Golden Eagles (14-4-3) were in the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2005.

North Catholic 2, Ambridge 0 – Ryan Shantz and Will Kunzmann scored goals and Devin Paschall recorded the shutout as WPIAL runner-up North Catholic (14-8) defeated WPIAL third-place finisher Ambridge (14-7) in the PIAA quarterfinals. North Catholic will face Quaker Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals in a rematch of the WPIAL finals. Quaker Valley won the title tilt, 5-0.

Winchester Thurston 6, Mercer 0 – At Neshannock, Grant Robinson and Alex Hauskrecht scored three goals each as WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston (21-0-1) beat Mercer in a PIAA Class A quarterfinal. Winchester Thurston will play Eden Christian in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Moon 1, Owen J. Roberts 0 – At Eagle View Middle School, Kayla Leseck’s second-half goal gave WPIAL champion Moon (18-1-1) the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal win over Owen J. Roberts. Moon faces District 3 champion Central Dauphin in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Mars 1, Montour 0 – Aly Cooper scored a second-half goal as Mars (17-0-1) beat Montour (16-7) in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at North Allegheny. Mars matches up against Plum in the semifinals on Tuesday in a rematch of the WPIAL finals. The Fightin’ Planets won the previous matchup, 2-1.

Avonworth 2, Trinity (District 3) 0 – Fiona Mahan scored twice as Avonworth (18-3-1) defeated Trinity (District 3) in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Hollidaysburg. Avonworth will play North Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals in a rematch of the WPIAL championship game. The Antelopes won last time, 2-1 in overtime.

North Catholic 3, Villa Maria 0 – Lauren MacDonald, Jayden Sharpless and Kathleen Virostek scored goals and Rylee Kumer recorded the shutout in net as North Catholic (19-2) beat Villa Maria in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Neshannock.

Steel Valley 5, West Branch 0 – WPIAL champion Steel Valley (20-3) rolled past District 6 champion West Branch in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals to set up a WPIAL finals rematch with Greensburg Central Catholic in Tuesday’s semifinals. Steel Valley won the previous meeting, 2-1 in overtime.

Girls volleyball

Shaler 3, Hempfield (District 3) 2 – Mia Schubert had 25 kills to go over 1,000 kills for her career as Shaler defeated District 3 champion Hempfield 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-13, in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at Altoona. Tia Bozzo had 35 digs and 43 assists for the Titans and Hilary Quinn added 12 kills.

North Allegheny 3, Elizabethtown 0 – In the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals in Altoona, North Allegheny defeated Elizabethtown in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15. North Allegheny moves on to face Shaler in Tuesday’s semifinals in another installment of the top rivalry in WPIAL volleyball this season. The teams split a pair of meetings in the regular season and the Tigers won in five sets in the WPIAL finals.

Freeport 3, Twin Valley 1 – Freeport advanced to the PIAA semifinals for the fourth time in the last five years, defeating Twin Valley 24-26, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 in the Class 3A quarterfinals Saturday at Bald Eagle Area. The Yellowjackets will meet Hampton in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Yellowjackets beat the Talbots in four games in the WPIAL finals.

Hampton 3, Armstrong 1 – WPIAL runner-up Hampton collected a 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16 victory over Armstrong in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Hampton will meet Freeport in Tuesday’s semifinals.

North Catholic 3, Bedford 0 – North Catholic (18-0) won in straight sets, 25-20, 25-13, 25-8, to defeat Bedford (21-4) in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Hempfield. North Catholic will play District 6 champ Philipsburg-Osceola in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Bishop Canevin 3, Cochranton 2 – At Slippery Rock High School, Bishop Canevin rallied to defeat Cochranton, 22-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-16, 15-8, in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals. The Crusaders will face Clarion winner on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Clarion 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 – District 9 champion Clarion defeated Greensburg Central Catholic in straight sets, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17, in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals at Slippery Rock High School.

Football

McDowell 40, Butler 21 — Christian Santiago had 14 carries for 72 yards and five touchdowns to lead McDowell (8-2) past Butler (5-5) in the District 10 Class 6A championship game. Artis Simmons ran 14 times for 96 yards and a touchdown for McDowell, which took a 26-7 lead at halftime. Braylon Littlejohn had nine carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns for Butler, which scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to pull within five points at 26-21 before McDowell pulled away. McDowell will meet Allderdice at 7 p.m. Friday at Cupples Stadium.