High school roundup for Nov. 14, 2020: North Allegheny rolls into state semifinals in volleyball, girls soccer

Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 7:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The North Allegheny volleyball team celebrates a point against McDowell during their PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal match Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar sets at the net during the first game against McDowell during a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Ella Deeter scores against McDowell during a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jadyn Perkins scores against McDowell during a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny. Previous Next

Paige Miller had seven kills and Paige Morningstar added five aces and 25 assists as three-time defending state champion North Allegheny began its PIAA Class 4A girls volleyball playoff run with a 3-0 victory over McDowell on Saturday.

The Tigers (16-0) rolled 25-8, 25-8, 25-12. Mia Tuman and Ella Deeter had six kills apiece. Jordyn Perkins had three blocks. North Allegheny will face District 3’s Hempfield in Tuesday’s semifinals.

North Catholic 3, Redbank Valley 0 – North Catholic (16-0) defeated Redbank Valley in straight sets in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15. North Catholic will face Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday.

Bishop Canevin 3, Saegertown 1 – In the PIAA Class A quarterfinals, Bishop Canevin (15-0) defeated Saegertown, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21. The Crusaders will face Clarion Area in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Girls soccer

North Allegheny 5, McDowell 1 – In the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals, Lucia Wells had two goals and an assist to lead North Allegheny (12-2) past McDowell. Sarah Schupanksy added two goals and Ally Ruiz also scored for the Tigers, who will play Cumberland Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Mars 8, Warren 0 – Ava Lewis and Ellie Coffield scored two goals apiece as Mars (17-0) shut out Warren in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Erin Rodgers, Aly Cooper, Gracie Dunaway and Julia Gagnon also scored for the Planets, who will play Mechanicsburg in Tuesday’s semifinals.

North Catholic 5, Clearfield 2 – Jayden Sharpless had a hat trick to lead North Catholic (14-2-1) over Clearfield in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Mars. Tori Michalski and Lauren McDonald also scored for North Catholic, which will face Bedford in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Boys soccer

Seneca Valley 6, State College 0 – Zach LaValle scored twice in a span of less than two minutes to break open a scoreless tie at the half and send Seneca Valley (15-1-1) past State College. Jonathan Pruce, Connor Schmidt, Nate Eastgate and Beaux Lizewski also scored for Seneca Valley, which will meet Cumberland Valley in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Mars 4, Hollidaysburg 1 – Dane Beller produced a hat trick as Mars (19-0) got out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before defeating District 6 champion Hollidaysburg (8-6) in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Tyler Nymberg added a goal and an assist while Zaccheri Campagna also notched an assist. The Fightin’ Planets will face District 10 champion Cathedral Prep (14-3) in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Field hockey

Shady Side Academy 4, Forbes Road 1 – Annabel Kuhn scored a pair of goals and Shady Side Academy recorded its first state playoff win in nine years with a quarterfinal victory over Forbes Road. Campbell Wolfe and Claire Taylor also scored for SSA, which last won in the state tournament when it defeated Belleville Mennonite in the first round in 2011. Shady Side Academy will meet Greenwood in Tuesday’s PIAA semifinals.

