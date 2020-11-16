High school roundup for Nov. 16, 2020: North Allegheny edges Upper St. Clair

Monday, November 16, 2020

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Ryan Kosylo moves the puck, as Quaker Valley’s Coleman Carey loses his stick during the first period on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Center. North Hills won, 11-3. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Noah Benscoter celebrates his first period goal against Quaker Valley on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Center. North Hills won, 11-3. Previous Next

Nolan Colinear scored the go-ahead 59 seconds into the third period to give North Allegheny a 2-1 Class 3A win over Upper St. Clair (0-2) at Baierl Ice Complex on Monday night.

Austin Peterson scored the game’s first goal 6:42 into the opening period to put the Tigers (2-1) ahead 1-0. Aaron Stawiarski knotted the game at 1-1 after scoring for Upper St. Clair at the 10:11 mark later in the first.

North Allegheny goaltender Josh Bailey made 20 saves. Jake Fisher made 24 tops for USC.

Mt. Lebanon 9, Butler 2 — Nine Mt. Lebanon skaters scored as the Blue Devils (1-1) earned a convincing Class 3A victory over Butler (0-2). Mt. Lebanon outscored the Golden Tornado, 6-0, in the second period with goals from Marcus Simmonds, Nolan Lynam and Keegan Quigley, among others.

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 12, Moon 3 — Nate Loughner produced a five-point performance (four goals, assist) as Penn-Trafford (1-1) built a 10-3 lead after two periods in a nonsection victory over Moon (1-1).

Carter Scholze (four assists) and Nico Martucci (goal, three assists) each had a four-point game for the Warriors.

Thomas Jefferson 5, South Fayette 2 — Brett Smith, Eddie Pazo, Hunter Fairman and Riley Holzer each totaled two points as the Jaguars (1-1-0-1) defeated South Fayette (0-3-0-1) in a Class 2A Southwest battle.

Class A

Kiski Area 6, McDowell 1 — The Cavaliers picked up their second straight victory after five Kiski Area players scored in a Class A nonsection win over McDowell (0-4).

Kyle Guido tallied two goals to lead Kiski Area (2-1). After a scoreless first period, Guido and Stephen Rayburg found the back of the net.

Rayburg totaled four points (goal, three assists) while Aidan Bardine (goal, assist) and Nicolas Slomka (two assists) joined Guido with two-point games. Evin Brice stopped 12 of 13 shots for Kiski Area.

North Hills 11, Quaker Valley 3 — Two goals from Derek Pietrzyk and Roman Rennebeck helped North Hills (2-0) net a Class A Southwest win over Quaker Valley (0-2).

North Hills got out to a 3-0 advantage seven minutes into the game and scored eight times in the first two periods. Renneback totaled four points while Pietrzyk had three. Kyle Rice scored twice for Quaker Valley. Tyler Manfred made 20 saves for the Indians.

Class B

Carrick 7, Wilmington 1 — Ian Norkevicus had three points (two goals, assist) and Tyson Feldman scored twice to lead Carrick (2-0) to a nonsection win over Wilmington (0-1) in Class B play.

Ringgold 3, Connellsville 1 — Nicholas Nagy notched two goals to help Ringgold (3-0) earn a Class B North victory over Connellsville (1-3) at Rostraver Ice Garden.

Gavin O’Brien scored the Falcons’ lone goal, and goalie Alex Mitchell made 38 saves in the loss.