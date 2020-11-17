High school roundup for Nov. 17, 2020: Sarah Schupansky lifts North Allegheny into state finals

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 10:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Sarah Schupansky works past Norwin’s Alyssa Aquilio during their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Norwin.

Sarah Schupansky scored the decisive goal in the middle of the second half to send North Allegheny to the PIAA Class 4A championship game with a 1-0 victory over Cumberland Valley at Altoona’s Mansion Park.

Schupansky, a Pitt recruit, scored out of a snowy net-front scramble from about 10 yards out with less than 23 minutes left in regulation. The Tigers (13-2) will meet Pennridge at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium in the finals.

Mars 2, Mechanicsburg 0 – Ellie Coffield had a goal and an assist and Mars, the top-ranked team in the country in the United Soccer Coaches Top 20 poll, advanced to the Class 3A state finals with a snow-swept victory over Mechanicsburg at Hollidaysburg.

Mars (18-0) will meet Villa Joseph Marie at 4 p.m. Friday in Hershey in a rematch of last year’s state title game that the Planets won, 1-0. Villa Joseph Marie defeated Selinsgrove 1-0 in double overtime in the other semifinal.

Mars did its scoring Tuesday night in a 10-minute stretch of the first half. Coffield scored about 10 minutes in and assisted on a goal by Leana Cuzzocrea midway through the half. Carolina Wroblewski also had an assist for the Planets.

North Catholic 2, Bedford 0 – North Catholic (15-2-1) notched a pair of second-half goals and ousted District 5/6 champion Bedford (14-1) in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at Mars’ snowy Planet Stadium.

North Catholic advances to the PIAA championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium against District 4 champion Bloomsburg.

North Catholic and Bedford struggled to get traction in the slippery conditions after a snowstorm passed through the area about an hour before the start of the game. By the end, several inches of snow had fallen.

Georgia State commit Jayden Sharpless scored for North Catholic at 36 minutes, 12 seconds to break the ice after the teams had played to a scoreless halftime tie. Tori Michalski’s goal with 42.4 seconds left iced the victory for the Trojans, who handed Bedford its first loss. The Bisons came in having outscored their opponents, 108-2.

The game closed out a stellar career for Bedford goalkeeper Lindsay Mowry, who registered a total of 56 career shutouts, including 12 this season, and helped the Bisons to a PIAA championship in 2018.

Boys soccer

Seneca Valley 1, Cumberland Valley 0 – Nathan Prex broke a scoreless tie midway through the first half and Seneca Valley defeated Cumberland Valley at Mansion Park in Altoona to advance to the PIAA Class 4A championship game.

Prex scored off an assist from Mason Baldwin with about 23 minutes left in the first half. Adam Davies recorded the shutout. Seneca Valley (16-1-1) will face District 1 champion Neshaminy in the state finals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Hershey.

Girls volleyball

North Allegheny 3, Hempfield (District 3) 2 – North Allegheny rallied from losses in the second and third games to pull out a thrilling 25-18, 19-25, 13-25, 26-24, 9-15 victory over District 3’s Hempfield in the Class 4A state semifinals. North Allegheny (17-0) will attempt to win its fourth straight PIAA championship when it meets Unionville at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Philipsburg-Osceola 3, North Catholic 1 – North Catholic (16-1) suffered its first loss of the season in the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to Philipsburg-Osceola, 25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22. Trinity and Philipsburg-Osceola will square off for the state title Saturday.

Field hockey

Central Dauphin 5, Pine-Richland 0 – Hope Rose had a hat trick to lead District 3 champion Central Dauphin past Pine-Richland in the PIAA Class AAA semifinals. Pine-Richland, the back-to-back WPIAL champs, finish the season 14-1. Central Dauphin will meet Emmaus for the state title Saturday.

Greenwood 3, Shady Side Academy 1 – Shady Side Academy’s season ended in the PIAA Class A semifinals with a loss to District 3 champion Greenwood. Shady Side Academy, the three-time defending WPIAL champs, finished with a 12-2 record. Greenwood will meet Wyoming Seminary in Saturday’s state finals.

Hockey

Canon-McMillan 6, Butler 1 – Nate Burlando and Nick Price had a goal and an assist apiece to lead Canon-McMillan (1-0) to a Class 3A victory. Jared Chantz scored for Butler (0-3).

Franklin Regional 10, Hampton 2 – Chase Williams had three goals and two assists to power Franklin Regional (2-1) to a Class 2A nonsection win. Luke Lavrich added two goals and two assists. Ethan Varley had a goal and an assist for Hampton (2-1).

Westmont Hilltop 7, Norwin 1 – Tony Marano scored twice and Nick Rozich had a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop (1-2) in a Class A Southeast contest. Will Dillner scored for Norwin (2-2).

Neshannock 7, Elizabeth Forward 3 – Hunter Harris had two goals and two assists and Tino Multari added two goals and an assist for Neshannock (4-0) in a Class B nonsection game. Tayte Donovan scored twice for Elizabeth Forward (1-3).

