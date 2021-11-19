High school roundup for Nov. 18, 2021: Ringgold wins title game rematch

By:

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 11:13 PM

Metro Creative

Kenny Cadwallader scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give Ringgold a measure of revenge with a 4-3 PIHL Class B victory over Neshannock on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

Jacon Frahlich had a goal and an assist, Nathan Boulanger added two assists, and Ethan Saylor also scored for Ringgold (7-2). Gio Valentine had two goals and Matt Ionilli added three assists for Neshannock (2-3-2).

Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 2 — Matt Lucido scored a pair of goals as Bethel Park (4-4) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit for a Class 3A win. Noah Pichora and Dimitri Geronimos also scored and Aaron All had three assists for Bethel Park. Caden Kaczorowski and Camden Martin scored for Peters Township (6-3).

Bishop Canevin 3, Carrick 1 — Jacob Malesky, Michael Parzynski III and Ty Serakowski scored to lead Bishop Canevin (7-0) to a Class B win. Ivan Manculich scored for Carrick (6-1).

Fox Chapel 6, Chartiers Valley 1 — Tommy Healey had two goals and two assists and Mason Heininger added a goal and two assists to help Fox Chapel (8-0) to a Class A victory. Brady Nairn scored for Chartiers Valley (1-3-3).

Hampton 5, Moon 3 – Danny Venture had two goal and an assist and James Elk and Sean Sullivan recorded a goal and an assist apiece as Hampton (3-5) won in Class A. Connor Moran scored twice for Moon (4-3).

Morgantown 6, Avonworth 2 – Brayden Hellen two goals and an assist to lead Morgantown (3-3-1) to a Class B win. Ty Edgerton, Dylan Young and Anthony DiBartolomeo each had a goal and an assist. Jackson Vollmer and Jake Seifarth scored for Avonworth (4-3).

North Allegheny 5, Cathedral Prep 2 – Luke Washabaugh scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Cole Jackman and Nolan Colinear each had a goal and an assist to help North Allegheny (8-1) to a Class 3A win. Connor Chi had three assists. Connor Eubank and Alex Brown each had a goal and an assist for Cathedral Prep (1-5-1).

Pine-Richland 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Carson Kalpakis’ second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Pine-Richland (4-2) pulled out a Class 3A win. Alex Erlain had a pair of assists and Daniel Mooney made 26 saves for Pine-Richland. Ryan Patrick scored for Mt. Lebanon (4-4-1).

Quaker Valley 8, Wheeling Park 0 – Braeden Steffey, Ben Carlson and Kyle Rice scored two goals apiece and Will Watson had a goal and two assists as Quaker Valley (6-0) beat Wheeling Park (2-4) in Class A. Landon Buterbaugh made 10 saves to record the shutout

Trinity 9, Central Valley 5 – Bryer Sphar had a hat trick and Dax Kress and Jack Gordan each recorded two goals and two assists to help Trinity (1-6) to a Class B victory. Braeden McCullough had a goal and wo assists. Johnny McGuire had two goals and an assist for Central Valley (0-6).

Wheeling Catholic 6, Beaver 1 — Matthew Maroney had two goals and an assist and Gary Hatfield added a pair of goals to help Wheeling Catholic (6-1) win in Class A. Ryan Prager had three assists. Ben Balitski scored for Beaver (0-7).