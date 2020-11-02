High school roundup for Nov. 2, 2020: North Allegheny girls soccer knocks off top seed

Monday, November 2, 2020 | 10:45 PM

North Allegheny athletics North Allegheny’s Sarah Schupansky scored twice Monday night.

Sarah Schupansky had two goals and Lucia Wells also scored as No. 5 North Allegheny (10-2) rolled to a 3-0 victory over top-seeded Peters Township (11-2-1) in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer semifinals Monday night. The Tigers will meet No. 2 Butler in Thursday’s championship match.

Butler 2, Moon 1 (OT) – Vanessa Drohan scored the winning goal on a corner kick in the 97th minute to lead No.2 Butler (11-1) past No. 6 Moon (9-4-2) in the Class 4A semifinals. Gabby Boden also scored for Butler. Kayla Leseck scored the tying goal for Moon in the second half.

OLSH 2, Steel Valley 1 (OT) – Freshman Alexa Taylor scored in the sixth minute of overtime to lift No. 6 OLSH (12-2) past No. 2 Steel Valley (14-1-1) in the Class A semifinals. Evie Minzer also scored for OLSH, which will meet No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic in Thursday’s championship game.

Boys soccer

Mars 3, South Fayette 1 – Nick Porter scored in the first minute of the game, leading No. 1 Mars (17-0) to victory in the Class 3A semifinals. Nabil Lahlou also scored and Dane Beller added an empty netter for Mars, which will meet Franklin Regional in Thursday’s championship game. Chad Eldridge scored for No. 13 South Fayette (11-5-1).

Shady Side Academy 4, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Drew McKim and Oz Curtis scored in a four-minute span of the first half as No. 1 Shady Side Academy (14-2) defeated No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (12-3-2) in the Class 2A semifinals. Sam Farner and Joey Anania scored in the second half for SSA, which will meet No. 2 Deer Lakes in the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Girls volleyball

Beaver 3, Mars 0 – No.1 Beaver (14-0) stayed undefeated with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-22 win over No. 8 Mars (10-4) in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Beaver will meet No. 4 Franklin Regional in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Franklin Regional 3, South Fayette 2 – No. 4 Franklin Regional won a back-and-forth match, beating No. 5 South Fayette 25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 18-25, 15-13 in Class 3A. The loss ended a 10-match winning streak for South Fayette (11-3).

Plum 3, Armstrong 2 – No. 2 Plum (16-0) found its stride in the fifth set, pulling out a dramatic 28-26, 13-25, 25-15, 15-25, 15-5 victory over No. 10 Armstrong (10-4) in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Plum will meet No. 3 Montour in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Montour 3, Laurel Highlands 2 – No. 3 Montour (13-1) rallied after losing the first and third sets to defeat No. 6 Laurel Highlands (12-2) by a 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14, 15-7 score in Class 3A.

North Catholic 3, Shenango 0 – No. 1 North Catholic (13-0) scored a decisive 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 victory over No. 8 Shenango (12-4) in Class 2A. North Catholic will meet No. 5 Waynesburg in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Ellwood City 3, Serra Catholic 0 – No. 2 Ellwood City (16-0) stayed unbeaten with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 win over No. 7 Serra Catholic (11-3) in Class 2A. Ellwood City will meet No. 6 Avonworth in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Avonworth 3, South Park 0 – No. 6 Avonworth pulled out a 26-24, 25-11, 25-22 victory over No. 3 South Park (12-2) in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Hockey

Norwin 7, South Park 3 – Alex Thomas scored twice and Anthony Cavallaro had a goal and an assist to lead Norwin (1-0) to a victory on opening night in the PIHL. Justin Mettrick had a hat trick for South Park (0-1).

North Allegheny 5, Central Catholic 1 – Austin Peterson scored twice to lead North Allegheny, who got a goal and an assist apiece from Aaron Mark and Luke Washabaugh. Loch Davis scored for Central Catholic.

Franklin Regional 6, Montour 5 (SO) – Luke Beatty scored the tying goal in the third period and Franklin Regional (1-0) defeated Montour (0-0-1) in a shootout. Matt Knizner scored twice for Franklin Regional. Michael Felsing had two goals and three assists for Montour.

Latrobe 3, Shaler 2 – Alex Schall had two goals and Josh Coffee also scored as Latrobe (1-0) used three third-period goals to beat Shaler (0-1).

Neshannock 9, Trinity 0 – Tino Multari had two goals and two assists to lead Nehannock (1-0) past Trinity (0-1).

Baldwin 2, South Fayette 1 – Zach Borman scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period to lead Baldwin (1-0) past South Fayette (0-1).

Ringgold 9, Elizabeth Forward 3 – Kenneth Cadwallader had a hat trick and Nathan Boulanger added two goals and three assists to lead Ringgold. Tayte Donovan had a goal and an assist for Elizabeth Forward.

Bishop Canevin 4, Avonworth 3 (SO) — Ty Serakowski scored shorthanded to tie it in the third period and Bishop Canevin (1-0) won in a shootout. Ian Lecker added a goal and an assist. Josh Perry scored twice for Avonworth (0-0-1).

Bethel Park 3, Butler 0 — Josh Ko, Jadon Tietz and Tommy Eiter scored to lead Bethel Park (1-0) past Butler (0-1).

Indiana 8, Greensburg Salem 0 — Ben Nettleton scored four goals and Tanner Angelo added two goals and an assist to carry Indiana (1-0) past Greensburg Salem (0-1).

Chartiers Valley 7, Sewickley Academy 2 — Greg Kraemer had two goals and an assist and Cole LaCamera and Brandon Managan added a goal and an assist each to lead Chartiers Valley (1-0). Jack Gordon had a goal and an assist for Sewickley Academy.

