High school roundup for Nov. 21, 2022: North Hills rallies for OT win

Monday, November 21, 2022

Owen Sroka scored 56 seconds into overtime to complete a comeback as North Hills defeated Blackhawk, 5-4, in PIHL Class A hockey Monday night. North Hills (6-0-1) trailed 4-2 in the third period, but goals by Tony Kiger and Johnathan Troskey forced overtime. Kiger had a hat trick. Jacob Hofer scored twice for Blackhawk (2-4-2).

Carrick 9, Trinity 3 – Tanner Heidkamp racked up five goals and two assists and Chris Tomassi scored twice to power Carrick (3-3-1) in Varsity D2. George Coyle scored twice for Trinity (0-9).

Central Catholic 4, Pine-Richland 0 – Sam Gaffney had a pair of goals and assists and Jakob Dold made 20 saves in net to lift Central Catholic (6-2) to a Class 3A win over Pine-Richland (2-6-1). Rocco Salvitti and Evan Benscoter scored once and Dante Scalise had three assists.

Fox Chapel 4, Indiana 2 – Dom Casile netted a hat trick to pace Fox Chapel (9-1) in a Class A win. Alex Macek added a goal and Liam Wiseman had three assists. Colton Rayko and Phillip Bell scored for Indiana (3-3-1).

Franklin Regional 6, Mars 0 – Matthew Knizner scored four times to help Franklin Regional (4-3) earn a Class 2A win over Mars (2-5). Nicholas Matus and Max Williams had a goal and an assist each and Nolan Shilling stopped 18 shots in net.

Greensburg Salem 10, Hampton 3 – Carter Cherok scored four goals and had an assist to pace Greensburg Salem (7-1) in a Class A win. Luke Deiter netted a pair of goals, Owen Tutich had a goal and two assists and Chase Kushner added three assists. Sean Sullivan had a hat trick for Hampton (1-6).

Hempfield 7, Thomas Jefferson 4 – Nick Bruno hand a hand in every goal for Hempfield (3-2-1), recording five goals and two assists in a Class 2A win. Caden Horton had a goal and two assists and Logan Eisaman added a goal and an assist. Lance Smith had a goal and an assist for Thomas Jefferson (3-4).

Latrobe 5, Butler 3 – Fletcher Harvey scored a pair of goals and Peyton Myers had a goal and two assists to lead Latrobe (4-2-1) to a Class 2A win. Owen Denny scored twice for Butler (1-7).

North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 2 (SO ) – Luke Evans and Evan Perrotte scored second-period goals to lead North Allegheny (7-2) to a shootout win in Class 3A. Colin Ruffner scored the tying goal short-handed in the third period for Upper St. Clair (2-3-1).

Norwin 10, Wheeling Catholic 2 – Mario Cavallaro had four goals and two assists and Alex Thomas registered a hat trick and four assists to help Norwin (6-1) cruise past Wheeling Catholic (1-5) in Class A. Logan Robb had a pair of goals, Dom Cerilli notched four assists and Cade Zeravica added three assists for the Knights.

Plum 5, Westmont Hilltop 4 – Luca Lapiana completed a hat trick with the game-winning goal with six seconds left in regulation, leading Plum to a 5-4 win over Westmont Hilltop in Class A. Zach Miller and Brody Howell also scored for Plum (2-5). Nick Rozich had a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop (0-7-1).

Quaker Valley 7, McDowell 1 – Ben Carlson and Jace Vasbinder netted a pair of goals apiece for Quaker Valley (6-1-1) in a Class A victory over McDowell (3-2-1). Carlson added two assists. Ben McHenry and Jacob Keisel contributed a goal and two assists each for the Quakers.

West Allegheny 6, Chartiers Valley 4 – Noah Figley scored a pair of goals to lead West Allegheny (5-2-1) to a Class A victory. Alex Jak, Nicholas Sabo, Logan Balint and Branden Switalski also scored for West A. Brady Nairn scored twice for Chartiers Valley (1-6).