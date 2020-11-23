High school roundup for Nov. 23, 2020: Chartiers Valley teammates have 5-point nights

By:

Monday, November 23, 2020 | 11:12 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley players celebrates their first first-period goal against Norwin at Center Ice Arena in Delmont on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Matthew Sedlak defends on Norwin’s Alexander Thomas in the first period at Center Ice Arena in Delmont on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Cole LaCamera checks Norwin’s Alexander Thomas in the first period at Center Ice Arena in Delmont on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Tommy Phillips celebrates his second-period goal against Norwin at Center Ice Arena in Delmont on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Previous Next

Greg Kraemer and Drew Evans each had a five-point night, recording two goals and three assists apiece, to lead Chartiers Valley (3-0-1) to a 10-0 victory over Norwin (2-3-0) in a PIHL Class A nonsection game Monday night.

Braidon Mangan scored twice and Logan Marnik made 24 saves for Chartiers Valley.

North Allegheny 6, Butler 1 – Trey Gallo had two goals and two assists to lead North Allegheny (3-1-0) to a Class 3A win. Kyle Holmes, Will Mensch, Luke Washabaugh and Nolan Colinear also scored. Kyle Grasha had a goal for Butler (0-4-0).

Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 2 – Griffin Roth had a hat trick and Alex Erlain added a goal and three assists to lead Pine-Richland (2-1-0) to a Class 3A win. Carson Kalpakis and Samuel Perry each had a goal and an assist. Matt Loza scored twice for Cathedral Prep (0-2-0).

Thomas Jefferson 2, Latrobe 1 – Will O’Brien had a goal and an assist as Thomas Jefferson edged Latrobe in a Class 2A nonsection game. Zack Strutt also scored for Thomas Jefferson (2-1-1). For Latrobe (2-2-0), Allen Rider had a third-period goal, assisted by Reid West, and Vinny Amatucci made 28 saves.

Meadville 4, South Fayette 3 (OT) – Rocco Tartaglione scored 56 seconds into overtime to give Meadville (2-1-0) a Class 2A nonsection win. Ethan Szymanski and William Kiray had a goal and an assist apiece for South Fayette (0-3-2).

Ringgold 7, Carrick 2 – Kenneth Cadwallader had three goals and two assists in a Class B South victory for Ringgold (4-0-0). Zachary Kalinowski scored twice and Nathan Boulanger had a goal and two assists. Tanner Heidkamp and Kyle Levick scored for Carrick (2-1-0).

Wilmington 3, Bishop Canevin 2 (SO) – Geoffrey Bokor and Drake Tomak scored third-period goals to help Wilmington (1-1-0) to a shootout win in Class B North action. Ty Serakowski and Justin Lashley scored for Bishop Canevin (3-0-1).

Tags: Chartiers Valley