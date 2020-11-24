High school roundup for Nov. 24, 2020: Teammates net hat tricks for Penn-Trafford
By:
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Ryan Crombie and Nate Loughner each netted a hat trick as Penn-Trafford (3-1-0) picked up an 8-2 victory over Hampton (2-2-0) Tuesday night in a nonsection matchup of PIHL Class 2A teams at the top of the early season standings. Jack McKenzie added two goals for Penn-Trafford.
Fox Chapel 8, Beaver 2 – Andrew Rich had two goals and an assist and Mason Heininger and Danny Downey added a goal and two assists apiece to lead Fox Chapel (1-2-0) to a Class A nonsection win. Andreas Portugallo had a goal and an assist for Beaver (1-1-0).
Peters Township 8, Seneca Valley 2 – John Camp Jr. scored a pair of goals to help Peters Township (3-1-0) hand Seneca Valley (2-1-0) its first loss in Class 3A. Anthony Fultz, Dylan McElhinny and Carson Alexander each had a goal and an assist for Peters. Ryan Russell and Andrew Davis scored for SV.
Elizabeth Forward 7, Trinity 0 – Zach Motil had a hat trick and Joey Wach scored twice to lead Elizabeth Forward (2-3-0) to a Class B South win over Trinity (0-2-0). Gabe Myers had a 16-save shutout.
Tags: Penn-Trafford
More High School Hockey• High school roundup for Nov. 23, 2020: Chartiers Valley teammates have 5-point nights
• PIHL standings through Nov. 22, 2020
• PIHL juggling schedule amid covid restrictions
• Senior captain sets tone for Shaler hockey turnaround
• Hampton hockey making dramatic improvements