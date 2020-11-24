High school roundup for Nov. 24, 2020: Teammates net hat tricks for Penn-Trafford

By:

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 10:57 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Michael Schmitt is tripped by Hampton’s Isaak Zech in the first period Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Ryan Crombie takes a shot against Hampton in the first period Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Nate Loughner gets around Hampton’s Owen Cirlingione in the first period Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. Previous Next

Ryan Crombie and Nate Loughner each netted a hat trick as Penn-Trafford (3-1-0) picked up an 8-2 victory over Hampton (2-2-0) Tuesday night in a nonsection matchup of PIHL Class 2A teams at the top of the early season standings. Jack McKenzie added two goals for Penn-Trafford.

Fox Chapel 8, Beaver 2 – Andrew Rich had two goals and an assist and Mason Heininger and Danny Downey added a goal and two assists apiece to lead Fox Chapel (1-2-0) to a Class A nonsection win. Andreas Portugallo had a goal and an assist for Beaver (1-1-0).

Peters Township 8, Seneca Valley 2 – John Camp Jr. scored a pair of goals to help Peters Township (3-1-0) hand Seneca Valley (2-1-0) its first loss in Class 3A. Anthony Fultz, Dylan McElhinny and Carson Alexander each had a goal and an assist for Peters. Ryan Russell and Andrew Davis scored for SV.

Elizabeth Forward 7, Trinity 0 – Zach Motil had a hat trick and Joey Wach scored twice to lead Elizabeth Forward (2-3-0) to a Class B South win over Trinity (0-2-0). Gabe Myers had a 16-save shutout.

Tags: Penn-Trafford