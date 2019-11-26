High school roundup for Nov. 25, 2019: South Park goalie Shane Peremba makes 47 saves in shootout win

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 | 12:04 AM

Shane Peremba made 47 saves and Kirk Steward scored a shorthanded goal to lead South Park (8-2-0) to a 2-1 shootout win in PIHL hockey Monday night. Reed Troutman scored and Nash Wedner made 43 saves for Fox Chapel (3-2-2).

North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 1 — Tyler Lamark had a hat trick to lead North Allegheny past Seneca Valley in a matchup of the top two teams in Class AAA. Trey Gallo had two goals and an assist, Tyler Putnam added a goal and two assists and Tyler Boyes made 33 saves for North Allegheny (9-0-1). Ryan Russell scored for Seneca Valley (6-2-0).

Mt. Lebanon 5, Cathedral Prep 0 — Feno Monaco had a goal and an assist, Brady Conrardy had three assists, and Austin Martin recorded a 24-save shutout to lead Mt. Lebanon (4-5-1) past Cathedral Prep (4-5-1) in Class AAA.

Bethel Park 4, Butler 2 — Joey Wandrisco scored twice to lead Bethel Park to a Class AAA victory. Jacob Lang and Jadon Tietz also scored for Bethel Park (3-5-0). Trey Gilliland and Bennett Thrash scored for Butler (2-8-0).

Moon 5, Hampton 4 — Connor Morhan scored two goals, including the game winner with six minutes left, to lead Moon (1-7-1) to its first win of the season. David Pawuk added three assists and Lukas Konecsni made 31 saves. Adam Dembrowski, Daniel venture and Ryan Leyes had a goal and an assist for Hampton (1-7-0).

Montour 7, Quaker Valley 2 — Dusty Gregach had two goals and an assist and Michael Felsign added a goal and three assists for Montour (6-3-0). Colin Rice made 33 saves for Quaker Valley (4-4-0).

Neshannock 5, Bishop Canevin 2 — Teddy Saad had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning goal in the third period, to lead Nehannock (6-1-0). Brayden Morgan and Terence Rice also had a goal an assist. Cameron Ropchock scored twice for Bishop Canevin (3-7-0).

West Allegheny 5, Hempfield 2 — Gabe Lauff, Shane Nolan and Nick Bandi had a goal and an assist for West Allegheny (7-2-0). Aiden Dunlap and Zach Ridilla scored for Hampfield (4-4-0).

Thomas Jefferson 11, Sewickley Academy 0 — Will O’Brien had five goals and an assist, Riley Holzer and Colby Bilski each added a goal and four assists, and Luke Ripepi made 19 saves to lead Thomas Jefferson (9-1-0) past Sewickley Academy (0-9-0).

Baldwin 2, Meadville 1 (OT) — Dylan Belak scored his second goal of the game in overtime and Eddie Nowicki had 30 saves to help Baldwin (7-0-0) stay undefeated. Jordan McCurdy made 42 saves for Meadville (2-4-1).

