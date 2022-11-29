High school roundup for Nov. 28, 2022: Tony, Toby Kiger power North Hills

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Tony Kiger scored the go-ahead goal in the first period and added an insurance goal in the third to lead North Hills to a 3-1 victory over North Catholic in a battle of top teams in PIHL Class A hockey Monday night.

Toby Kiger also scored for North Hills (7-0-1). Colin Gnarra scored for North Catholic (6-2-1).

Armstrong 9, Butler 1 – Owen Check had two goals and an assist and Caleb Hoffman added a goal and four assists to lead Armstrong (6-1) in Class 2A. Chase Hough had a goal and an assist. Brady Bauer scored for Butler (1-8).

Greensburg Salem 5, Kiski Area 2 – Carter Cherok scored a pair of goals, including a shorthanded tally in a Class A win for Greensburg Salem (8-1). Noah Outly, Kason Tai and Chase Kushner also scored for the Golden Lions. Ethan George and Nick Miles scored for Kiski Area (5-3).

Meadville 4, Franklin Regional 3 – Trevor Kessler had a goal and an assist and Chris Costa and Sam Engels also scored as Meadville (1-7-1) won in a shootout in a Class 2A.Maxwell Rutkowski and Nicholas Matus scored in the final four minutes of regulation for Franklin Regional (4-3-1).

Norwin 5, Westmont Hilltop 2 – Mario Cavallaro had a hat trick to lead Norwin (7-1) past Westmont Hilltop (0-9) in Class A. Alex Thomas scored a goal and had three assists for the Knights and Dom Cerilli contributed a goal and assist each.

Penn-Trafford 5, Mars 2 – Nate Loughner had two goals and an assist to power Penn-Trafford (5-2) in Class 2A. Garrett Rechtorik, Chase Bonson and Xavier Solomon also scored for P-T. Sam Steigerwald and Jack Tirch scored for Mars (2-6).

Peters Township 4, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Cole Neupaver, Ryder Mertins, Koby Ringwald and Camden Martin scored a goal apiece for Peters Township (6-1) in a Class 3A victory. Ben Kovac had two assists from the Indians. Matt Gates scored for Mt. Lebanon (2-8).

Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 1 – Jaxson Read recorded a hat trick to lead Seneca Valley to a Class 3A win. Marshall Hewitt had a goal and Jonathan Leishman contributed a pair of assists for Seneca Valley (7-1-1). Joshua Lanyard scored for Pine-Richland (2-7-1).

South Fayette 6, Hempfield 3 – Tyler Brandebura and Wes Schwarzmiller each had a goal and two assists and Robert Chiappetta added a goal and an assist in a Class 2A win for South Fayette (7-0). Nick Bruno had a goal and an assist for Hempfield (3-3-1).