High school roundup for Nov. 29, 2019: Josh Bemis nets hat trick for Quaker Valley

By:

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 | 10:59 PM

Josh Bemis completed his hat trick with the game-winning goal in the first minute of the third period, leading Quaker Valley to a 4-3 victory over Penn-Trafford in PIHL hockey Tuesday night.

Max Quinn had a goal and an assist and Colin Rice made 32 saves for Quaker Valley (4-3-0). Nate Loughner had a goal and an assist for Penn-Trafford (3-3-0).

Bishop McCort 4, North Catholic 1 — Adis Ultanbekov had two goals and an assist and Bryce Bair added a goal and two assists to lead Bishop McCort. Dominic Dezort scored for North Catholic.

Cathedral Prep 3, Seneca Valley 0 — Seth Faulkner made 35 saves to record the shutout and Jake Kruszewski had a goal and an assist to help Cathedral Prep (4-3-1) hand Seneca Valley (6-1-0) its first loss in Class AAA.

Wheeling Park 15, Wheeling Central Catholic 3 — Spencer Abraham had four goals and an assist to lead Wheeling park to victory. Tyler Britton had a hat trick and Tyler Weekley added two goals and three assists for Wheeling Park (4-3-1). Caleb Karnell had all three goals for Wheeling Central Catholic (0-5-0).

Tags: Quaker Valley