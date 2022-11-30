High school roundup for Nov. 29, 2022: Canon Mac knocks off NA in shootout

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Benjamin Votodian scored the tying goal in the third period, leading Canon-McMillan to a 3-2 shootout victory over North Allegheny in PIHL Class 3A hockey Tuesday night.

Dominic Tracanna also scored and James Morgan made 32 saves for Canon Mac (2-5-1). Brett Baker and Luke Evans scored for North Allegheny (7-2-1).

Cathedral Prep 7, Bethel Park 5 – Brayden Sprickman had a hat trick and added an assist and Logan Taylor contributed two goals and an assist to lead Cathedral Prep (6-4) to a Class 3A win. Ethan Cooley scored twice and Luke Henderson had a goal and an assist for Bethel Park (3-6).

McDowell 8, Wheeling Park 0 – Ty Turner and Nico Catalde scored two goals apiece as McDowell (4-2-1) defeated Wheeling Park (0-7) in Class A.

Neshannock 16, Trinity 3 – Giovanni Valentine had a nine-point night, recording four goals and five assists for Neshannock (6-0-2) in a Varsity D2 win over Trinity (0-10). Nick Bucci added a goal and six assists and Brian McConahy had a goal and five assists. Brady Liguore had a hat trick.