High school roundup for Nov. 3, 2020: Freeport hockey takes opener

By:

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 11:36 PM

Metro Creative

Nico DiSanti had a hat trick and Caleb Hoffman scored twice as Freeport opened its PIHL season with a 7-4 victory over Kiski Area on Tuesday night.

Keith Smilowitz and Addison Stewart each had a goal and two assists for Freeport. Tyler Lane got his first varsity win in net, making 38 saves. Stephen Rayburg scored twice for Kiski Area.

North Catholic 6, Fox Chapel 4 – Dom Dezort and Tay Melis scored third-period goals to lead North Catholic. Chase Caldararo had a goal and an assist and Quinten Shaffer added three assists. Andrew Rich scored twice for Fox Chapel.

Neshannock 13, Central Valley 0 – Giovanni Valentine, Tino Multari and Micah DeJulia scored two goals apiece to lead Nehannock.

Carrick 6, Connellsville 2 – Ian Norkevicus had a hat trick and Tyson Feldman scored twice to power Carrick. Max Sokol scored twice for Connellsville.

Blackhawk 4, McDowell 2 – Jacob Hofer and Kaden Cvitkovic scored third-period goals to break a 2-2 tie for Blackhawk.

Seneca Valley 5, Central Catholic 1 – Andrew Davis had a hat trick and Alex Johnson added a goal and an assist to lead Seneca Valley. George Acklin scored for Central Catholic.

Tags: Freeport