High school roundup for Nov. 3, 2022: North Catholic girls soccer earns PIAA bid

By:

Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Metro Creative

Lauren MacDonald had a pair of goals and Lauren Mealie also scored to lead top-seeded North Catholic to a 3-1 victory over third-seeded South Park in the WPIAL Class 2A girls soccer third-place game Thursday night.

With the win, North Catholic (15-2) advances to a first-round PIAA playoff matchup Tuesday with the District 10 champions. Jaycee Lingren scored for the Eagles (14-6).

Plum 2, Latrobe 1 – Plum and Latrobe had already clinched spots in the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer playoffs, but they had to play a consolation game Thursday at Norwin after semifinal losses to settle third and fourth place in the WPIAL.

Give Plum the bronze.

The Mustangs (17-2) will play the District 10 champion Tuesday in the PIAA first round after win over Latrobe (12-4-2), which will take on the WPIAL champion, Mars or Moon, in its state opener.

Robin Reilly gave Latrobe a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute when she sent a free kick from 22 yards out into the top right corner. Annabel Arhin tied it for Plum in the 52nd minute when she finished a through ball.

Six minutes later, Ava Weleski scored on a similar play, this time completing another run as she connected past a drawn-out Sofia DeCerb to make it 2-1. Plum outshot Latrobe, 18-7. DeCerb made 8 saves for the Wildcats.

Boys soccer

Eden Christian 2, Sewickley Academy 1 (SO) – Fourth-seeded Eden Christian () won 3-2 in a shootout to defeat No. 3 Sewickley Academy in the Class A third-place match. Eden Christian will meet the District 10 champs in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday.

Girls volleyball

Bishop Canevin 3, Mapletown 0 – Fifth-seeded Bishop Canevin (15-5) saw its streak of five straight WPIAL titles end in the semifinals, but it did earn another trip to the state tournament with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 victory over No. 6 Mapletown (17-4) in the Class A third-place match. The Crusaders will meet the District 5 champions in a first-round PIAA match Tuesday. Krista Wilson had 17 kills and 15 digs, Ella Menear added 11 kills and 10 digs and Bailey Rafferty had 27 assists and 12 digs for the Maples.

Hockey

Armstrong 6, Meadville 5 – Caleb Hoffman’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Armstrong (4-1) won in Class 2A. Logan Hooks had two goals and an assist and Owen Check added a goal and two assists. Trevor Kessler scored twice for Meadville (0-5-1).

Avonworth 6, Blackhawk 0 – Joey Moore had two goals and an assist and Jack Dolan also scored twice for Avonworth (6-1) in a Class A win over Blackhawk (1-4-1). Conner Ralston added a goal and two assists and Danny Mack made 14 saves.

Bishop Canevin 7, Central Valley 2 – Ryan Saginaw had a seven-point night with four goals and three assists, leading Bishop Canevin (4-0) to a Varsity D2 win. Ty Serakowski had a goal and three assists and Ben Ondrejko added a goal and two assists. Kevin Tomko and Aiden Pournaras scored for Central Valley (0-5).

Bishop McCort 6, Franklin Regional 3 – Mykyta Yalovyi had two goals and two assists to lead Bishop McCort (4-1) to a Class 2A win. Xavier Lieb and Timur Naletov each had a goal and an assist. Shawn Sinclair scored twice for Franklin Regional (2-3).

Greensburg Salem 8, Westmont Hilltop 0 – Kason Tai scored a pair of goals and Owen Tutich had a goal and two assists to lead Greensburg Salem (5-0) to a Class A win over Westmont Hilltop (0-6). Ethan Patrick made 17 saves and Hunter Webb had a goal and an assist.

Hempfield 8, Mars 4 – Nick Bruno had two goals and four assists and JJ Williams added two goals and an assist for Hempfield (1-1-1) in a Class 2A win. Ian Shaw had a goal and two assists, Maxwell Short added a goal and an assist and Caden Horton recorded three assists for Hempfield. Ethan Lipchin scored twice and Nathan Bossola had a goal and an assist for Mars (2-3).

Morgantown 4, Carrick 3 (SO) – Geno Valenti scored the tying goal in the third period, helping Morgantown (3-2) to a shootout win in Varsity D2. Nate Rodgers and Ayden Sheperd also scored for Morgantown. Tanner Heidkamp had two goals for Carrick (2-1-1).

North Allegheny 9, Upper St. Clair 5 – Trey Gallo, Luke Walkauskas and Lorenzo Colaizzi each had two goals and an assist to lead North Allegheny (5-1) in Class 3A. Matt Irvin had a goal and four assists and Evan Perrotte added four assists for NA. Aaron Stawiarski had two goals and three assists and Colin Ruffner also scored twice for Upper St. Clair (2-2).

Pine-Richland 4, Bethel Park 2 – Cullen Campbell scored in the second period and Jordan Spear added a goal in the third as Pine-Richland (1-4-1) rallied from 2-0 down to win in Class 3A. Colin Borella and Jeremy Casper also scored for Pine-Richland. Ryan Tierney and Christian Strang scored for Bethel Park (2-3).

Ringgold 12, Elizabeth Forward 4 – Kenneth Cadwallader had an eight-point game with five goals and three assists to power Ringgold (4-0) to a Varsity D2 win. LJ Crouch scored twice, Trent Hawk had a goal and four assists and Noah Levander added a goal and three assists for Ringgold. Patrick Malanda and Joey Wach scored twice each for Elizabeth Forward (1-4).

Seneca Valley 5, Canon-McMillan 0 – Jaxson Read had two goals and an assist and Marshall Hewitt added a goal and an assist to lead Seneca Valley (5-1) to a Class 3A victory over Canon-McMillan (1-4). Jonathan Nichols made 16 saves.