High school roundup for Nov. 30, 2020: Chartiers Valley hockey rallies past North Hills

By:

Monday, November 30, 2020 | 11:25 PM

Metro Creative

Jackson Fodor, Greg Kraemer and Ryan Kantner scored in the final seven minutes of the game to lead Chartiers Valley to a 4-3 comeback win over North Hills in a PIHL Class A Southwest game Monday night.

Roman Rennebeck had a goal and an assist as North Hills (2-1-0) took a 3-1 lead into the third period. Fodor scored twice and Kraemer had a goal and two assists for Chartiers Valley (4-0-1). Logan Marnik made 28 saves.

Baldwin 8, Moon 0 – Trevor Belak and Keith Reed Jr. scored two goals apiece to lead Baldwin (4-0-0) past Moon (1-3-0) in a PIHL Class AA nonsection game. Carson Kress had a goal and an assist and Eddie Nowicki had a 20-save shutout.

Bishop Canevin 5, Avonworth 0 – Ryan Saignaw had two goals and two assists for Bishop Canevin (4-0-1) in a Class B North win over Avonworth (0-1-1). Ben Ondrejko added a goal and two assists and Mason Glover recorded a goal and an assist.

Montour 6, Meadville 4 – Michael Felsing and Anthony Migliozzi scored twice to lift Montour (1-0-2) to a Class AA Northwest win. Jon Tokarczyk had a goal and two assists and Presley Robb added three assists. Michael Mahoney had two goals and an assist for Meadville (2-2-0).

Carrick 10, Elizabeth Forward 5 – Tanner Heidkamp had a hat trick and Ian Norkevicus added two goals and two assists to power Carrick (3-1-0) in Class B South. Tyson Feldman had a goal and four assists. Zach Motil had a hat trick for Elizabeth Forward (2-4-0).

