High school roundup for Nov. 4, 2020: Freshman scores OT winner for North Catholic girls soccer

By:

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 11:53 PM

Freshman Lily Karsman scored the winning goal in overtime, leading No. 3 North Catholic (12-2-1) to a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Shady Side Academy (12-1) in a WPIAL Class 2A girls soccer semifinal match Thursday night.

Senior Grace Billmann scored in the first half for North Catholic, the defending WPIAL champions who will meet No. 5 Avonworth in Saturday’s title game.

Mars 6, Montour 0 – Ava Lewis and Reese Dunaway scored two goals apiece as No. 1 Mars (15-0) defeated No. 13 Montour (10-7) to steamroll to the WPIAL finals in Class 3A. Ellie Coffield and Caroline Wroblewski also scored for the Planets, who have outscored opponents 31-0 in three playoff games. Mars will meet No. 2 Plum in Saturday’s title game.

Boys soccer

Winchester Thurston 2, Sewickley Academy 1 (OT) – Alex Hauskrecht scored the decisive goal in overtime to lead No. 2 Winchester Thurston (14-1) past No. 6 Sewickley Academy (10-2-1) in the WPIAL Class A semifinals. The win sets up a Saturday rematch of last year’s Class A championship game, which was won by Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-0.

Girls volleyball

Shaler 3, Oakland Catholic 2 – Mia Schubert had 21 kills as No. 2 Shaler (12-2) advanced to the WPIAL Class 4A championship game for the first time in school history with a 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 15-7 victory over No. 3 Oakland Catholic (12-1). Morgan Gralewski added 13 kills and Tia Bozzo led Shaler with 35 digs, 43 assists and three blocks.

North Allegheny 3, Moon 0 – No. 1 North Allegheny (14-0) returned to the Class 4A WPIAL finals with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 win over No. 4 Moon (13-1).

North Catholic 3, Waynesburg 0 – Led by 15 kills from Ally Feczko and six kills from Riley Warda, No. 1 North Catholic (14-0) returned to the WPIAL finals for the third straight year with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-17 win over No. 5 Waynesburg (13-2) in Class 2A.

Ellwood City 3, Avonworth 1 – No. 2 Ellwood City (17-0) advanced to Saturday’s Class 2A finals with a 13-25, 25-17, 25-16, 29-27 victory over No. 6 Avonworth (10-3).

Bishop Canevin 3, OLSH 0 – Abbie Maziarz had 11 kills and six blocks as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (13-0) advanced to its ninth straight WPIAL championship game with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-18 Class A win over No. 4 OLSH (10-3). Gillian Golupski added 10 kills and Keira Kozlowski had six kills and two aces for Bishop Canevin, which will meet No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic in Saturday’s finals.

Girls tennis

PIAA championships – WPIAL champions easily handled their opposition in the state singles and doubles tournaments Wednesday, earning berths in the state semifinals Saturday in Hershey.

In Class AA, Knoch’s Laura Greb beat District 6 champ Alyssa Kush of Westmont Hilltop, 6-1, 6-0, and the Knoch team of Brook Bauer and Ally Bauer dispatched District 6 champions Olivia Ratchford and Corinne Markovich of Central Cambria, 6-0, 6-2.

In Class AAA, Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman blanked District 10 champ Trinity Fox of Fairview, 6-0, 6-0, and defending state champions Kat Wang and Marra Bruce of Peters Township shut out District 10 champs Samantha Becker and Brooke Lowry of McDowell, 6-0, 6-0.

Tags: Mars, North Catholic, Winchester Thurston