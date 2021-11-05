TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for Nov. 4, 2021: Montour girls make state playoffs

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, November 5, 2021 | 12:02 AM

Salveria Ulizzi and Jessica Molitoris scored goals to help No. 5 Montour to a 2-0 victory over No. 6 South Fayette (13-9) in the WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer consolation finals Thursday night, sending the Spartans (15-7) into the state playoffs. Montour will meet the District 8, 9 or 10 champ in Tuesday’s first round.

Boys soccer

Eden Christian 2, Riverside 1 — No. 5 Eden Christian (18-3-1) scored two goals in the first half and made it stand up for a victory over No. 11 Riverside (9-11) in the Class A consolation final. Eden Christian will face the District 9 champs in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

Girls volleyball

California 3, Leechburg 2 — Alexis Sherman had 23 kills and Tayla Pascoe added 22 kills and 59 digs to lead No. 7 California (13-7) past No. 4 Leechburg (13-3), 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 15-5, in the Class A consolation finals. Jordyn Cruse had 53 digs and Gianna Grillo recorded 46 assists and 19 digs for the Trojans, who will meet the District 9 champs in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday.

Seton LaSalle 3, Laurel 0 — No. 5 Seton LaSalle (14-7) swept No. 3 Laurel, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19, to win the Class 2A consolation final. The Rebels will take on the District 10 champs in Tuesday’s first round of the state playoffs.

Hockey

Shaler 4, Indiana 2 — Mason Miller had a goal and two assists and Joey Laquatra added a goal and an assist to lead Shaler (1-4) to a Class 2A victory. Landin Wilson had a goal and an assist for Indiana (0-3).

Pine-Richland 3, Upper Saint Clair 1 — Esai Morse, Ryan Peacock and Michael Mengine scored to lift Pine-Richland (3-2) to a Class 3A win. Colin Ruffner had the goal for Upper St. Clair (2-3).

North Allegheny 10, Central Catholic 2 — Trey Gallo had a hat trick and Lorenzo Colazzi had two goals and an assist to lead North Allegheny (6-1) to a Class 3A victory. Beckham Alger and Mike Huwar had the goals for Central Catholic (3-3).

Bethel Park 3, Cathedral Prep 2 — Colin Nebel scored a pair of third-period goals, both assisted by Luke Henderson, as Bethel Park (2-4) rallied for a Class 3A win. Ben Guenther also scored for Bethel Park. Joey Walter and Brayden Sprickman had goals for Cathedral Prep (1-3).

Seneca Valley 6, Canon-McMillan 2 — Shane Kozlina and Tyler Garvin each had two goals and an assist to power Seneca Valley (4-1) to a Class 3A win. Jonathan Leishman had a goal and two assists and Andrew Davis a goal and an assist. Ben Votodian and Dom Tracanna scored for Canon-McMillan (0-6).

Baldwin 4, Peters Township 2 — Joey Stanick and Trevor Belak scored third-period goals to break a 2-2 tie and Dom Trimbur had a goal and two assists for Baldwin (2-1-2) in a Class 3A win. Koby Ringwald had a goal and an assist for Peters Township (5-2).

Quaker Valley 6, Hampton 4 — Ben Carlson scored twice and Braeden Steffey had a goal and two assists to lead Quaker Valley (4-0) to a Class A win. Luke Flowers and Kyle Rice each had a goal and an assist. Logan Scanlon scored twice and Danny Venture had a goal and two assists for Hampton (1-5).

Elizabeth Forward 5, Carrick 4 (SO) — Chase Glunt and Luke Napoli scored third-period goals as Elizabeth Forward (3-2) rallied from two goals down for a shootout win in Class B. Tanner Heidkamp scored twice for Carrick (5-0-1).

