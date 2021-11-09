High school roundup for Nov. 8, 2021: Thomas Jefferson hockey stays undefeated

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Jimmy Passanante scored twice and Brett Smith netted the go-ahead goal in the second period to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 6-3 victory over Hempfield in a PIHL Class 2A game Monday night.

Jake Stock had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Oliver added three assists for Thomas Jefferson (6-0). Alexander Smillie and Nick Eberhardt had a goal and an assist apiece for Hempfield (3-3).

Norwin 6, Wheeling Central Catholic 3 — Ty Shigo scored midway through the second period to give Norwin the lead for good in a Class A matchup. Mario Cavallaro had a goal and two assists, and Alex Thomas added a goal and an assist. Logan Fear, Dom Cerilli and Joey Vecchio also scored for Norwin (3-1) . Nathan Woods had a pair of goals for Wheeling Central Catholic (3-1).

Bishop Canevin 2, Neshannock 0 — Ty Serakowski scored a second-period goal and Adam Serakowski stopped all 20 shots he faced to give Bishop Canevin (6-0) a Class B win over Neshannock (1-3-1). Ian Lecker was the other goal scorer and Jacob Malesky had an assist for Bishop Canevin.

Hampton 6, Chartiers Valley 4 — Logan Scanlon had two goals and had an assist and Owen Cirlingione had two assists to lead Hampton (2-5) to a Class A victory over Chartiers Valley (1-2-2). Danny Venture, Cody Bianco, James Elk and Sean Sullivan were the other goal scorers for Hampton. Greg Kraemer had two goals, and Braidon Mangan and Romeo Isoldi each scored for Chartiers Valley.

South Fayette 8, Mars 1 — Wes Schwarzmiller recorded a hat trick and Trent Dalessandro had four assists to lead South Fayette (4-1) over Mars (0-7) in a Class 2A game. Conor Parme, Joey Trinkala, Jack Yoos, Connor Cirra and Dylan Walsh were the other goal scorers for South Fayette. Wes Scurci netted the lone goal for Mars.

Quaker Valley 3, Plum 0 — Landon Buterbaugh made 25 saves to lead Quaker Valley (5-0) to a shutout win over Plum (2-2) in Class A. Riley Moore, Carter Siuciak and Kyle Rice scored for Quaker Valley.