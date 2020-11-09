High school roundup for Nov. 9, 2020: Latrobe hockey rallies for shootout win

Monday, November 9, 2020 | 11:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Jack Beddick scores the winning goal on Montour goalie Anthony Reinholt during a shootout on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Center. Latrobe won, 5-4. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe goalie Logan Byrd makes a save during the second period against Montour on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Center. Latrobe won, 5-4, in a shootout. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe goalie Logan Byrd (left) celebrates with Vinny Amatucci after defeating Montour, 5-4, in a shootout on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Josh Coffee celebrates after scoring the tying goal late in the third period against Montour on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Center. Latrobe won, 5-4, in a shootout. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Allen Rider celebrates his goal during the second period against Montour on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Center. Latrobe won, 5-4, in a shootout. Previous Next

Josh Coffee scored his second goal of the game in the final two minutes of regulation and Latrobe went on to defeat Montour 5-4 in a shootout Monday night in PIHL action at the RMU Island Sports Center.

Alex Schall and Allen Rider also scored for Latrobe (2-0-0) in the Class AA nonconference win. Peyton Myers had two assists. Logan Byrd made 42 saves. Anthony Migliozzi and Jon Tokarczyk scored for Montour (0-0-2).

South Park 8, Quaker Valley 7 – Justin Mettrick had a pair of goals as South Park (1-1-0) scored five times in the final 12 minutes of the Class A Southwest game to rally from a 7-3 deficit. Ryan Malacki, Connor Stewart and Ty Vargo had a goal and an assist. Max Quinn had two goals and an assist for Quaker Valley (0-1-0).

Hempfield 5, Penn-Trafford 1 – Nicholas Bruno scored twice in the first eight minutes of the third period for Hempfield (2-0-0) to break open a close game in the Class AA Southeast division. Caden Spehar had a goal and an assist and Zachary Ridilla and Logan Eisaman also scored. Paul Oliver stopped 25-of-26 shots. Nico Martucci scored for Penn-Trafford (1-1-0).

Ringgold 8, Elizabeth Forward 2 – Kenneth Cadwallader had two goals and two assists to power Ringgold (2-0-0) to a Class B South win. Ethan Saylor added two goals and an assist and Nicholas Nagy had a goal and two assists. Zach Motil had a goal and an assist for Elizabeth Forward (1-2-0).

Mars 5, Moon 1 – Michael Rushe had two goals as Mars (1-1-0) used a four-goal third period to pull away in a Class AA Northwest game. Mack Riemer, Colin Boyle and Nick Bruce also scored. Jack Willett had a goal and Tyler Rieke made 51 saves for Moon (1-1-0).

Shaler 6, Plum 1 – Tre Junker had a hat trick to lead Shaler (1-1-0) past Plum (0-2-0) in a Class AA Northeast game.

Hampton 5, Armstrong 2 – Ethan Varley had two goals and an assist to lead Hampton (2-0-0) to a Class AA Northeast win. Joey Pankowski added a goal and two assists. Adam Dembowski and Owen Cirlingione scored third-period goals. Maddox Rearic and Ethan Walker scored for Armstrong (0-2-0).

